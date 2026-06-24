Milly Alcock's Supergirl Will Be A "Big Part" Of The Next DCU Movie After Man Of Tomorrow

Supergirl takes flight in theaters this weekend, and it's already been confirmed that Milly Alcock's Woman of Tomorrow will be back in action alongside her cousin Superman in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow.

It seems DC Studios' plans for this latest take on the Girl of Steel extend far beyond Gunn's Superman follow-up, however.

Buried in THR's report on Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison meeting with Gunn and fellow co-CEO Peter Safran was the reveal that DC Studios has already decided which DCU movie will follow Man of Tomorrow, and Supergirl will be a "big part" of it.

“Supergirl we shot in London. Clayface was in London," executive producer Lars P. Winther tells the trade. "We started shooting Batman 2 about a week and a half ago in London. Man of Tomorrow, which is what we’re shooting now, [Alcock] is in that movie. Without giving too much away, this movie ends a particular way, and you see where she’s going to end up. She’s done her wild ways, and now she’s going to try to get back in with her cousin and be more on Earth again. That’s where she is in Man of Tomorrow. It’s all more Earth-based.”

"So we have Man of Tomorrow, and we already know what the next movie’s going to be after that, and she’s a big part of that,” he added.

Could this mysterious film be Wonder Woman? Gunn did recently share some artwork featuring both characters, and we know Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira is currently working on the script, but that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be the next movie to enter production after MOT.

There's speculation that a direct Supergirl sequel is now being fast-tracked (not likely), and that a Justice League movie may even be in the works. We know DC Studios does have plans to develop another JL movie at some point, but if a project of that magnitude were being worked on behind-the-scenes, we'd surely have gotten word of it by now.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”