New SUPERMAN TV Spot Officially Released; Kevin Smith On Why He Thinks Movie Will "Make So Much F*cking Money"

DC Studios has officially released one of the Superman TV spots we brought you earlier today, giving us a much clearer look at some new footage from James Gunn's reboot.

There are a few new shots of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) in action here, and we also see more of Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) expressing his utter contempt for his nemesis.

Superman takes flight in just over a month, and to say there's a lot riding on this first DCU movie would be quite the understatement. One man who feels confident that audiences will show up for this latest big-screen outing for the iconic superhero is Kevin Smith, who is a huge fan of the character and was actually attached to write an early version of "Superman Lives" back in the '90s (Google the giant spider story if you haven't heard it before).

“It feels more comic book-y is what it is,” Smith said of the most recent trailer during an interview with Deadline. “I mean, number one, putting his trunks on the outside again is just charming, and including the dog is not something we’ve seen over the course of the last 10 years, and I think that’s such a smart choice, man. Unless they hurt that [frick]ing dog, which, then can also be a strong choice, dramatically speaking. But it just looks so charming.”

“And there’s this theory that I didn’t come up with, it’s been around forever, where whether Batman or Superman is ascendant and dominant in the culture has everything to do with where we are as a country. So, when times are good for Americans and prosperous, oddly enough, Batman is the dominant character because Batman is a dark fantasy about everything going wrong. … And then the flip theory of that is Superman is ascendant whenever the country is doing poorly or it needs help, and that’s when that character plays strongest."

“So, it would feel like based on that, like Superman, the stage is set for that movie to make so much f*cking money,” he continued. “People wanna hope right now. People just want to believe in a f*cking thing, man.”

A Superman summer calls for a super showdown. 💥 #Superman - only in theaters July 11. pic.twitter.com/CAiPoncchj — Superman (@Superman) June 6, 2025

It’s a bird… It’s a plane… No, it’s #Superman and Krypto! 💙❤️ Snap a photo with their life-size figures at Table Rock Centre in Niagara Falls, Canada from now until July 5. 📸 pic.twitter.com/KiIVwddK7L — Warner Bros. Canada (@WarnerBrosCA) June 6, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."