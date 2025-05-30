RUMOR: SUPERMAN Has Made A HUGE Change Following Test Screenings; James Gunn Clashing With HBO Execs?

It's easy to forget that test screenings aren't necessarily an indication of a movie's quality. They frequently feature unfinished effects, and the feedback from test audiences is used to improve an upcoming blockbuster.

Still, a lot can be gleaned from these screenings, and in the case of Superman, we've been hearing mixed things for a while. That might be for clicks and social interactions, of course, but may explain recent reports about a second composer working on the movie. There's also been chatter online about big changes being made in the editing room.

Talking on The Hot Mic, insider Jeff Sneider said that "it sounds like [DC Studios is] playing it a little safe" with Superman, revealing that he's heard the movie originally had the action playing out over each day of the week in an episodic structure. Other recent reports have alluded to this (and it not working), so scrapping the concept might be best.

Still, Gunn deserves credit for attempting something different. Then again, when so much hinges on Superman, playing it safe and delivering a four-quadrant blockbuster that helps redeem the DC brand is undoubtedly best for business.

Other updates were few and far between, though Sneider and co-host John Rocha did speculate that The Batman star Colin Farrell could be a contender for Brainiac after potentially missing out on Sgt. Rock following its delay.

The most interesting tidbit came when Sneider said he's heard that "HBO [is] blocking Gunn's ideas for TV shows." The cable network is used to operating with a certain level of autonomy, and seemingly hasn't responded well to having a slate of DCU projects like Lanterns, Waller, and Booster Gold forced on it.

This possibly goes some way in explaining why Peacemaker is set to remain a "Max Original Series" heading into season 2, as we'd previously heard that all DCU TV shows were HBO-bound. The cable network is typically associated with prestige fare and was hands-on with Watchmen, and to a lesser extent, The Penguin.

It's hardly a surprise that HBO has concerns about diluting its brand with superhero fare, meaning HBO Max remains the most likely destination for the DCU.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.