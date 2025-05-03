RUMOR: SUPERMAN's Mysterious Orb In The Sky Has Finally Been Identified (And It's A Little Underwhelming)

RUMOR: SUPERMAN's Mysterious Orb In The Sky Has Finally Been Identified (And It's A Little Underwhelming)

We have another big Superman rumour to share with you today, this time claiming to reveal what that giant pink orb hovering above Metropolis is. Unfortunately, it’s not quite as exciting as some hoped.

By JoshWilding - May 03, 2025 04:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Our first look at Superman came in the form of an official still, though it was far more divisive than most early sneak peeks.

The intention was to show how different this Man of Steel is, with the hero lacing up his boots, one at a time. Unfortunately, it wasn't an overly flattering shot of the suit and Superman's seemingly relaxed actions seemed questionable with a huge glowing orb causing chaos outside.

The orb has been the subject of great debate; is it Metamorpho's evolved form, something Parasite-related, or could it even herald the arrival of Mongul? 

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, it's nothing quite that exciting. 

"The big pink ball in the sky that we saw behind Superman when we got the First Look and then we saw it again in the trailer is a black hole that Lex created," the insider claims.

While this makes sense, we know it's not exactly what many of you were hoping for. It also once again raises the question of why Superman is sharing a kiss with Lois Lane when a black hole is hovering above his city. Filmmaker James Gunn will have surely taken that into account.

The DC Studios reboot isn't shaping up to be what most might expect from a Superman movie, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Gunn is embracing the comics, including the goofier elements of this character's world, and that will give this adventure a very different feel when compared to Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, for example. 

To learn more about Superman, you can click here to read a recent plot leak for the movie. 

In other news, Gunn has celebrated Clayface's anniversary today and reiterated that the Batman villain is "even the star of his own film, coming 2026." This follows reports that the movie is undergoing a full rewrite and could be next to be cancelled after Sgt. Rock's postponement. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

