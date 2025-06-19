James Gunn Says Infamous SUPERMAN Flying Scene Won't Be In The Movie: "I Didn't Love The Shot"

Superman director James Gunn has revealed that the shot of the Man of Steel taking flight that went viral because of how "goofy" it looked won't actually appear in the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 19, 2025 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Back in January, DC Studios released a new TV spot for James Gunn's Superman, and while fans were delighted to get a first proper look at Supes taking flight, one quick glimpse of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) came in for quite a bit of ridicule online.

The shot in question was a close-up of Superman's face as he comes out of a barrel roll to avoid some rocks. Some fans made fun of the "goofy" look on the character's face, while others felt that the VFX made him appear unnaturally still when his hair and cape could be seen billowing in the wind.

Whatever the issue may (or may not) have been, a lot of people seemed to be in agreement that something simply looked "off" about the shot.

Gunn was asked about the teaser on Threads at the time, and responded with the following.

“There is absolutely zero CG in his face. People’s faces can look different when you put a wide angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real, as is David.”

Despite his initial defence of the shot, Gunn has now acknowledged that it did look at bit "funky," and won't actually feature in the finished film at all.

"It was a TV commercial and it wasn't a finished visual effects shot," Gunn explained to EW. "So the part of him flying, it was a photograph of his face and him flying. It was a photograph of a drone flying in front of an actual background. So all the pieces were real, but it was incorporated in kind of a funky way. I didn't love the shot, so it's not even the shot that's in the movie. Sometimes I'm pretty strict about when I'm going through a trailer and looking at each of the shots, but sometimes the commercials, I forget to look at this closely. So that one kind of got by me."

The filmmaker's decision to remove this shot has come in for a bit of backlash, as some feel that he shouldn't "pander" to those that kicked up a fuss about the sequence in the first place. At the end of the day, it's Gunn's movie, and if he had another look at the promo and agreed that it didn't look that great, why wouldn't he change it?

Gunn also confirmed that there are "other characters who will appear in Superman who have not been announced yet."

Supergirl (Milly Alcock) is unlikely to be one of them since the trades have already mentioned that she'll appear, but if you've been keeping up with the casting rumors, you'll probably have a pretty good idea of at least one of the characters Gunn is referring to.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/19/2025, 6:04 PM
the camera work sucks. sucked in the flash and it sucks here.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/19/2025, 6:41 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/19/2025, 6:04 PM
the shot was not that damn bad! now this emboldens these over reactions to keep happening to get what they want. stupid.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/19/2025, 6:05 PM
@supermanrex - User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 6:09 PM
Personally , it did look a bit off to me though obviously didn’t know it was an unfinished VFX shot…

We should understand that while we see trailers & stuff , the movies are still being worked on hence visuals can be subject to change as we have seen with the color grading of the film etc.

Also I’m sure people will bash him about how he could forget to look closely and overlook something like that initially…

All I gotta say he’s human like the rest of us and that no one can be on their A Game 100% of the time.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/19/2025, 6:18 PM
So if James Gunn did not love the shot...why was it featured in a trailer?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/19/2025, 6:35 PM
@Forthas - i know the backlash hurt his feelings 🤣
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/19/2025, 6:38 PM
@Forthas - For someone who spends so much time on this site, this is information you should already know. A lot of footage is sent out and outsourced to different smaller studios to produce trailers and TV spots. It’s fairly rare where directors have full say and control over everything that comes out.

Gunn says it himself in the same article, which you can read, that this is a shot that just happened to slip by. It happens, and has been a common thing in filmmaking forever at this point.
DNiceTwiceasnic
DNiceTwiceasnic - 6/19/2025, 6:21 PM
It's not pandering but Gunn needs to stop talking so much about every detail of this film and his job. It's too much, probably comes from a lack of experience in being the top guy.
NubaX
NubaX - 6/19/2025, 6:54 PM
@DNiceTwiceasnic - Meh... I dont think its a bad thing for hom to give us more insight and detail. It knoda makes one feel lole they are a part of the process from the outside looking in.
DarthVegas
DarthVegas - 6/19/2025, 6:23 PM
NewRockstars on YouTube did a nice piece on the cameras used and why a lot of people find it weird to look at. I think some of the oddness will be due to them revealing that many of these shots are going to be presented in the story as drone photography.
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/19/2025, 6:38 PM
@DarthVegas - Saw that breakdown too! Just discovered that channel, really great stuff.
jst5
jst5 - 6/19/2025, 6:57 PM
@DTor91 - That channel can be very hit or miss just be warned.They can have a habit of talking down or talking like something is wrong with you if you don't like something they do or what they are pushing.They have a very.....bad habit of that with Disney stuff.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 6/19/2025, 6:58 PM
@DTor91 - New Rockstars ain't great. They're slop eaters and their fanboy theories almost always fall flat.

Check their Love and Thunder prediction video. It's laughable at how much thought they put into predicting a movie that had none.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/19/2025, 6:38 PM
Lmao Gunn is so egotistical 😅

He dropped the teaser with that scene and was all proud of himself and probably thought "let me go online and see how much everyone loves me"

then he saw the backlash 🤣🤣🤣
Forthas
Forthas - 6/19/2025, 6:47 PM
@JurassicClunge -

User Comment Image

I am very afraid for the DC brand!
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/19/2025, 7:01 PM
@Forthas - sadly the new age Comicbook movie fans and GA only want MCU type movies regardless of the source material. His superman will probably be a cringy success 😮‍💨
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/19/2025, 6:44 PM
The backlash was dumb. Further proof how spoiled fans are.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/19/2025, 7:15 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - He....EAASILY could have ignored it and not commented on it and simply just removed it from the movie.

....and yet he couldn't.

There's literally nothing different that fans are doing now or today that they didn't do 20 ro 30 years ago in terms of commenting about a movie based on limited information from its trailer.

The only difference today is we have the internet and social media through which the reactions filter out much faster and get more over-exagerrated.
Biggums
Biggums - 6/19/2025, 6:51 PM
It was good. Could've just fixed the eyes in post-fx.
Unless he feared another mustache-gate as we've already seen the original.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/19/2025, 7:32 PM
@Biggums - It was OK for me tho was something slightly off about it but from the get go figured it was just cos they hadn't finished cleaning up all the FX. Feel we have had that to varying degrees with every CGI heavy blockbuster that gets a teaser or full trailer released only a few months at most after filming complete with MANY instances where a scene was included that was never going to be in the final cut one way or another (or heavily altered to avoid spoilers thus making them seem off).
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 6/19/2025, 6:55 PM
This movie is going to do about as good as Thunderbolts.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 6/19/2025, 6:56 PM
Nothing wrong with the shot Gunn. Stop it with the changes. Ignore the idiots!
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/19/2025, 7:20 PM
@BeNice123 -
Absolutely agree. I see nothing wrong with it either and I have perfect 13/40 vision!
User Comment Image
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 6/19/2025, 7:04 PM
Once again, people complaining and the scene won’t even be in it. Can at least some of you wait to rag on things until you’ve seen the movie? Thanks, appreciate it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/19/2025, 7:21 PM
"Backlash" lmao give me a break. The internet isn't society. People aren't going to skip a movie just because of this TV spot. So dramatic for no reason. Of course the clowns will say Gunn cared about the backlash, whatever helps you sleep at night with your weird ass obsession with the director
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/19/2025, 7:25 PM
User Comment Image

