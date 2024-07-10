SUPERMAN: 6 Biggest New Reveals From Set As Shooting Continues In The DCU's Metropolis - SPOILERS

SUPERMAN: 6 Biggest New Reveals From Set As Shooting Continues In The DCU's Metropolis - SPOILERS

As production continues on Superman in Cleveland, Ohio, we've rounded up yet another wave of big reveals from the movie's set, including more characters we didn't expect to see in the upcoming reboot...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jul 10, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Aside from a blurry shot of The Engineer from afar, cameras were rolling on Superman for a long time before filmmaker James Gunn's DCU reboot finally reached Cleveland, the city which will double for Metropolis. 

We've already brought you a couple of breakdowns which rounded up some of the biggest reveals from set. Now, we're back with another, and there's a lot to delve into here. 

David Corenswet has once again been spotted suited up as the Man of Steel, as have a number of other cast members in their respective superhero roles. Then, there's the addition of some unexpected animal characters, Superman in action, a charming "Clois" moment, and a big cameo with ties to Superman: The Movie.

To take a look through the latest Superman reveals, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.
 

6. Corporate Superheroes

mrterrific-8-5b341b805a2831-10523042-copy

Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) was the first superhero spotted on Superman's set, though Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) have now also been photographed alongside the Man of Steel. 

What's surprising is that they're all wearing costumes bearing the LordTech logo, essentially confirming Maxwell Lord is funding his own corporate superhero team. Whether this explains what are ultimately some pretty underwhelming superhero suits is hard to say. 

We'd bet on Mister Terrific, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl being sent to recruit Superman, something he's unlikely to have much interest in.
 

5. Krypto

Marquee-SUPSOANN-1-13-450-CMYK-5acd5b42ec6193-34179015-copy

In another round of photos, we caught sight of Mister Terrific standing outside a pet shop (with a broken window) before he runs down the street with a box of dog treats, trying to convince an unseen pooch to follow him. 

Piecing together what was shown, it looks like the hero breaks Krypto - Superman's loyal canine companion - out of a pet store where he's presumably been trapped. 

We'd imagine Terrific needs him to track down Superman. Oh, and remember the bandage on the genius' bloodied foot? Well, all signs point to Krypto using his laser vision to burn a hole in Terrific's foot, likely because the hero does something to annoy him!
 

4. An Unexpected Member Of The Green Lantern Corps

Chp-Green-Lantern2-copy

You need only look at Gunn's work on Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker to see his preference for weird comic book characters (from Cosmo to Polka-Dot Man to Judomaster).

We shouldn't be surprised then that he's found a way to include Ch'p in Superman. 

In the comics, he's a squirrel-like alien recruited to the Green Lantern Corps and trained alongside Hal Jordan. He's accompanied Guy into battle several times and is seemingly tasked with protecting Sector 2814 alongside the human. A real squirrel was used on set for Corenswet to interact with, though we'd guess he'll be a CG character.
 

3. Superman Leaps Into Action; Metropolis In Crisis

s-l1200

It's always nice to see Superman being a hero and that's exactly what's been put front and centre in photos from the movie's set. 

He's been spotted leaping into action to save a falling civilian and protecting a young girl from an explosion by shielding her from a massive explosion. In recent years, it's become a rarity to see the Man of Steel portrayed like this on screen, with Zack Snyder preferring to take Supes down a much darker path.

Interestingly, some Metropolis citizens appear to fear Superman, perhaps because he's not one of the corporate superheroes given the thumbs up by the clearly very powerful Maxwell Lord.
 

2. Clois

what-are-some-comics-that-focus-on-or-feature-superman-and-v0-1b71268a0nac1

There's been a lot of activity in and around Cleveland, with stunt performers often spotted before the actors themselves. 

In one such instance, we've seen doubles for Superman and Lois Lane flying through a "Metropolis" arcade, spinning slowly as they gaze romantically at each other. It's a fantastic video and one which feels like a classic Clois moment. 

Don't worry, though, as the Man of Tomorrow will also see some action. In another recent video, Superman can be seen flying an unknown foe through a baseball stadium, dragging their head into the floor as he goes. Well, unless it's the movie's villain - Ultraman/Bizarro - doing it to him, of course!
 

1. A Heartwarming Cameo

MV5-BMTg4-MWU4-M2-Qt-NGMw-MS00-Yj-U3-LWJj-MTQt-Nj-E5-OWZl-YWFj-Mz-Q4-Xk-Ey-Xk-Fqc-Gde-QWFybm8-V1

In what looks to be a touching moment for fans Christopher Reeve, Will Reeve, the son of the Superman: The Movie star, will make a cameo appearance in Gunn's reboot as a TV news reporter. 

He's an actor and producer who, in recent years, has served as a correspondent for ABC. The filmmaker was spotted embracing Reeve after these scenes were shot and we're sure his presence in Superman will be something many of you appreciate. 

Plus, given the influence Superman: The Movie has had on Gunn and other filmmakers, we're sure that won't be the only nod to the 1978 classic we get next summer.
 

SUPERMAN Set Video Shows Stuntmen Rehearsing A Brutal Battle Between The Man Of Steel And An Unknown Foe
Related:

SUPERMAN Set Video Shows Stuntmen Rehearsing A Brutal Battle Between The Man Of Steel And An Unknown Foe
SUPERMAN Stuntman Injured While Shooting High-Speed Motorcycle Scene; New Photos And Footage Revealed
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Stuntman Injured While Shooting High-Speed Motorcycle Scene; New Photos And Footage Revealed
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Origame
Origame - 7/10/2024, 12:10 PM
"Clois"

?si=vzD1_cZKVUJ7UOSU
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/10/2024, 12:16 PM
@Origame - yeah Clois is not a thing, and sounds borderline vulgar 😂
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/10/2024, 12:11 PM
You misspelled "clitoris", Josh.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/10/2024, 12:17 PM
@Lisa89 - ok pal . i don know why i need to remind you but Nate nake clear that any insult against Josh will not be tolerated .
First call buddy
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/10/2024, 12:15 PM
User Comment Image

No one is allowed to shit on the CW ever again.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 7/10/2024, 12:20 PM
@Doomsday8888 - because their final production frames look better than long distance set shots?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/10/2024, 12:25 PM
@theBlackSquare
I'm aware of the magic of post-production but Gunn's shit always looks the same, case in point...his GotG V3 jackets.

But hey, who knows, maybe the costumes will really stop being CW-tier and actually become Hollywood-tier!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/10/2024, 12:36 PM
@Doomsday8888 - or what?
HermanM
HermanM - 7/10/2024, 12:41 PM
@Doomsday8888 - the CW & snyderverse sucked.

Thank goodness Gunn is rebooting DC and getting the characters and their costumes (both the colors and parts) right
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/10/2024, 12:42 PM
@harryba11zack
If you trash the CW costumes then proceed to praise Gunn's costume then you're full of shit and a hypocrite.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/10/2024, 12:48 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I'll sh1t where I'll sh1t
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/10/2024, 12:50 PM
@HermanM
I don't even know if you're the real guy or the one making fun of that racist f*ck.

I actually don't even care.

None of you ever have anything worth a f*ck to say but only one is being serious while the other is just clownin the other's ass.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/10/2024, 1:17 PM
@Doomsday8888 - spoken like a true snyderbot.

The snyderverse is dead. Sorry not sorry that you're ass blasted about it, but it is best to move on and embrace the Gunn DCU. It's already so much better. Gunn's Superman cast alone beats the tar off of the snyderverse cast and CW.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/10/2024, 1:20 PM
@HermanM
Say it without crying tho, lel.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/10/2024, 12:17 PM
You go Josh love your list theh bring tons of traffic and that what matter keep up cowboy!
Forthas
Forthas - 7/10/2024, 12:18 PM
The first three if true gurantees we are getting Thor Love and Thunder (Part 2)
HermanM
HermanM - 7/10/2024, 12:39 PM
Can't wait to see this movie. Gunn is making all of the right moves
PaKent
PaKent - 7/10/2024, 12:58 PM
Kids love talking animals and family friendly humor in movies, smart move from Gunn
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/10/2024, 1:05 PM
Time frame of movie have everyone confused present or past with type
Clothes people are wearing on set
campblood
campblood - 7/10/2024, 1:06 PM
I don’t like how this is basically what if Superman was dropped into the world of the boys. But I’ll still see it

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder