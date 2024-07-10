SUPERMAN: 6 Biggest New Reveals From Set As Shooting Continues In The DCU's Metropolis - SPOILERS

Aside from a blurry shot of The Engineer from afar, cameras were rolling on Superman for a long time before filmmaker James Gunn's DCU reboot finally reached Cleveland, the city which will double for Metropolis. We've already brought you a couple of breakdowns which rounded up some of the biggest reveals from set. Now, we're back with another, and there's a lot to delve into here. David Corenswet has once again been spotted suited up as the Man of Steel, as have a number of other cast members in their respective superhero roles. Then, there's the addition of some unexpected animal characters, Superman in action, a charming "Clois" moment, and a big cameo with ties to Superman: The Movie. To take a look through the latest Superman reveals, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Corporate Superheroes Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) was the first superhero spotted on Superman's set, though Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) have now also been photographed alongside the Man of Steel. What's surprising is that they're all wearing costumes bearing the LordTech logo, essentially confirming Maxwell Lord is funding his own corporate superhero team. Whether this explains what are ultimately some pretty underwhelming superhero suits is hard to say. We'd bet on Mister Terrific, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl being sent to recruit Superman, something he's unlikely to have much interest in.



5. Krypto In another round of photos, we caught sight of Mister Terrific standing outside a pet shop (with a broken window) before he runs down the street with a box of dog treats, trying to convince an unseen pooch to follow him. Piecing together what was shown, it looks like the hero breaks Krypto - Superman's loyal canine companion - out of a pet store where he's presumably been trapped. We'd imagine Terrific needs him to track down Superman. Oh, and remember the bandage on the genius' bloodied foot? Well, all signs point to Krypto using his laser vision to burn a hole in Terrific's foot, likely because the hero does something to annoy him!



4. An Unexpected Member Of The Green Lantern Corps You need only look at Gunn's work on Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker to see his preference for weird comic book characters (from Cosmo to Polka-Dot Man to Judomaster). We shouldn't be surprised then that he's found a way to include Ch'p in Superman. In the comics, he's a squirrel-like alien recruited to the Green Lantern Corps and trained alongside Hal Jordan. He's accompanied Guy into battle several times and is seemingly tasked with protecting Sector 2814 alongside the human. A real squirrel was used on set for Corenswet to interact with, though we'd guess he'll be a CG character.



3. Superman Leaps Into Action; Metropolis In Crisis It's always nice to see Superman being a hero and that's exactly what's been put front and centre in photos from the movie's set. He's been spotted leaping into action to save a falling civilian and protecting a young girl from an explosion by shielding her from a massive explosion. In recent years, it's become a rarity to see the Man of Steel portrayed like this on screen, with Zack Snyder preferring to take Supes down a much darker path. Interestingly, some Metropolis citizens appear to fear Superman, perhaps because he's not one of the corporate superheroes given the thumbs up by the clearly very powerful Maxwell Lord.



2. Clois There's been a lot of activity in and around Cleveland, with stunt performers often spotted before the actors themselves. In one such instance, we've seen doubles for Superman and Lois Lane flying through a "Metropolis" arcade, spinning slowly as they gaze romantically at each other. It's a fantastic video and one which feels like a classic Clois moment. Don't worry, though, as the Man of Tomorrow will also see some action. In another recent video, Superman can be seen flying an unknown foe through a baseball stadium, dragging their head into the floor as he goes. Well, unless it's the movie's villain - Ultraman/Bizarro - doing it to him, of course!

