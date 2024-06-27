SUPERMAN: 6 MORE Huge Reveals And Spoilers From The Latest DCU Set Photos

Production on Superman in Cleveland has continued this week and the reveals have been coming in thick and fast. We appreciate it's hard to keep up, particularly as those have ranged from being as minor as a first look at The Daily Planet staff to a shot of the movie's mystery villain! With that in mind, we've combed through all the photos and footage - most of which we've covered here, but some which passed even us by - to bring you another breakdown of reveals and spoilers from set. From a clash between David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow and some unexpected foes to James Gunn's plans to making a truly connected DCU, there's a lot to delve into here. Oh, and if you missed it earlier this week, you can find our previous breakdown here. For now, check out the latest wave of Superman reveals by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

6. Superman vs. The U.S. Government Man of Steel made it clear that the U.S. Government had some reservations about someone as powerful as Superman being allowed to act without oversight, but is the same true in this reboot? While the hero has been spotted walking into Metropolis City Hall, we can't imagine he did anything inside that's bad enough to justify being apprehended by the military. Still, we've seen the hero forced to the ground and handcuffed, and there must be a good reason for that. Amanda Waller may be overstepping or, even more likely, Superman is being framed. Perhaps by a compliant clone who has caused chaos in his city while wearing a lookalike costume? We'll get to that later...



5. Clark Kent's New Look In reality, the idea that Clark Kent hides the fact he's Superman with a pair of glasses is ridiculous. Then again, so is no one recognising Batman just because he has a cowl on! The same can ultimately be said for any superhero, though DC Studios deserves credit for finding a way to address that. Along with his trusty specs, Corenswet's Clark will have a mop of curly hair which makes him look unassuming and a far cry from the dashing Man of Tomorrow. The actor can't hide how tall he is, but based on the footage we've seen (which can also be found at the link above), Corenswet is changing his stance and demeanour to look thoroughly unremarkable as the Daily Planet reporter.



4. A Comic-Accurate Cat Grant Mikaela Hoover is stunning, so we're not exactly shocked that Gunn cast her as The Daily Planet's bombshell gossip columnist. Cat Grant has been portrayed in a lot of different ways over the years, sometimes cutting a tragic figure and others a busty flirt who leaves poor Clark tripping over his words. For Superman, it looks - on the surface, at least - like we're getting the latter. We've no doubt that Clark will have a thing for Lois Lane in this movie (whether they're a couple at this stage remains to be seen). However, adding Cat to the mix could lend some humour to the Planet's newsroom.



3. Creature Commandos Cameo From the start, Gunn has said the DCU will be connected across all forms of media. That extends beyond just film and television to animated and video game projects, with one character all over this franchise during its earliest days. Captain America: The Winter Soldier star Frank Grillo will first play Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos before making the leap to Peacemaker season 2 where he'll target Christopher Smith to avenge his son's death. In Superman, he'll be joined by The Engineer (a member of The Authority) and a mysterious masked villain when, along with the military, they apprehend the hero. We know Flag Sr. works for Amanda Waller because the Creature Commandos are all she's allowed to assemble after her past actions were exposed in Peacemaker. Regardless, it seems A.R.G.U.S. will be getting involved here.



2. Battle-Damaged Lex Luthor We've yet to see Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in his entirety, but these must-see snaps reveal the Superman villain has seen some action because there are petty nasty-looking cuts on his head. His forehead and chin are also bleeding, suggesting Lex has been involved in a pretty serious incident. It would be easy to jump to the conclusion that this must be from a scrap with Superman, though with so much destruction on Metropolis' streets, the possibilities are endless. If we had to present a theory, it's possible Lex has found himself on the wrong end of an altercation with one of his creations. Allow us to explain...

