SUPERMAN: David Corenswet Suits Up As The DCU's Man Of Steel In New Still From The Movie

The first Superman trailer broke records for Warner Bros. and DC and we haven't had to wait too long for a new look at the DC Studios reboot.

Thanks to USA Today, a new shot of David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Steel has been revealed today. Those colours really pop off the screen, while the Christopher Reeve fans among you - and we'd bet that's almost everyone reading this - will appreciate what seems to be a nod to his iconic hair curl.

The Twisters star undeniably looks the part of Superman and the fact this still looks like a widescreen screenshot from a trailer leaves us optimistic that another sneak peek could be right around the corner.

While they're not featured here, Gunn has previously explained why he decided to include the - surprisingly divisive - red trunks on Superman's DCU costume.

"We were trying on all these different versions, and we screen-tested with trunks and no trunks. And one of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him," Gunn said. "He’s an alien. He’s got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes, can blow the truck over. He’s this incredibly powerful, could be considered scary, individual and he wants people to like him."

"He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity," the filmmaker continued. "He dresses like a professional wrestler, he dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that. That really clicked in for me."

"And I think trying to pretend that Superman’s costume doesn’t have some frivolity to it, at its base, trying to make it look serious is silly because he is a superhero. He’s the first one, brightly colored, and that’s who he is. So that’s where we landed and, eventually, we all came to a place where almost all of us agreed on the trunks," Gunn concluded.

Get a new look at David Corenswet in James Gunnʼs #Superman - In theaters July 11.



(via USA Today) pic.twitter.com/DVnvB2761t — Fandango (@Fandango) January 10, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.