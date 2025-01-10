SUPERMAN: David Corenswet Suits Up As The DCU's Man Of Steel In New Still From The Movie

SUPERMAN: David Corenswet Suits Up As The DCU's Man Of Steel In New Still From The Movie

It hasn't been that long since we got the first teaser trailer for Superman, but we already have a new look at James Gunn's DCU reboot with David Corenswet suited up as the Man of Tomorrow. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 10, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: USA Today

The first Superman trailer broke records for Warner Bros. and DC and we haven't had to wait too long for a new look at the DC Studios reboot. 

Thanks to USA Today, a new shot of David Corenswet suited up as the DCU's Man of Steel has been revealed today. Those colours really pop off the screen, while the Christopher Reeve fans among you - and we'd bet that's almost everyone reading this - will appreciate what seems to be a nod to his iconic hair curl. 

The Twisters star undeniably looks the part of Superman and the fact this still looks like a widescreen screenshot from a trailer leaves us optimistic that another sneak peek could be right around the corner. 

While they're not featured here, Gunn has previously explained why he decided to include the - surprisingly divisive - red trunks on Superman's DCU costume. 

"We were trying on all these different versions, and we screen-tested with trunks and no trunks. And one of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him," Gunn said. "He’s an alien. He’s got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes, can blow the truck over. He’s this incredibly powerful, could be considered scary, individual and he wants people to like him."

"He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity," the filmmaker continued. "He dresses like a professional wrestler, he dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that. That really clicked in for me."

"And I think trying to pretend that Superman’s costume doesn’t have some frivolity to it, at its base, trying to make it look serious is silly because he is a superhero. He’s the first one, brightly colored, and that’s who he is. So that’s where we landed and, eventually, we all came to a place where almost all of us agreed on the trunks," Gunn concluded. 

Check out this new look at Superman in the X post below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN: New Snippets Of Footage From DCU Reboot Highlight Lex Luthor And Mister Terrific
Related:

SUPERMAN: New Snippets Of Footage From DCU Reboot Highlight Lex Luthor And Mister Terrific
The First SUPERMAN Teaser Beats MAN OF STEEL To Become The Character's Most-Viewed Trailer EVER
Recommended For You:

The First SUPERMAN Teaser Beats MAN OF STEEL To Become The Character's Most-Viewed Trailer EVER

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Colton
Colton - 1/10/2025, 11:57 AM
I've watched the trailer a few times. I just can't get excited for it.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 1/10/2025, 12:00 PM
@Colton - I don't think you can force that kind of feeling.

Relax. It'll either happen or it won't.
Colton
Colton - 1/10/2025, 12:06 PM
@UltimaRex - Yeah, you're right.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/10/2025, 12:26 PM
@Colton - I've watched the trailer a few times and I can say my hype gains with each view. I fully support this over Snyder trash
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 1/10/2025, 11:58 AM
Much more like it.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/10/2025, 11:58 AM
Yup, that looks like Superman.
Unites
Unites - 1/10/2025, 12:02 PM
I'm kinda wondering why Gunn has chosen this color grading, because everything seems very blue (especially noticeable with and around his hair).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 12:03 PM
He looks great!!.

Love how the colors pop off the suit but still wish it didn’t have the lines.
Dabs
Dabs - 1/10/2025, 12:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The lines help break the monotony. Otherwise, it would look like spandex/cheap cosplay. And yes, Reeve's suit would not work in today's designs of superhero costumes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 12:12 PM
@Dabs - fair enough…

I still don’t like it from a visual standpoint but oh well.

User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 1/10/2025, 12:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - for me I’m not a huge fan of the collar but it’s grown on me. I’m not sure if this gif is official because I think the suit looks better in official stills and the trailer. I could be wrong though. I think the colors in this gif and the way the suit fits also look drastically different.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/10/2025, 12:24 PM
@epc1122 - it’s official , I honestly like it the best in that

Plus , I like the collar personally but it’s the lines only really that have bothered me.
epc1122
epc1122 - 1/10/2025, 12:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - oh ok, I wasn’t sure if it was official. The collar has def grown on me. The lines are subtle compared to the new 52 design, so I’m not really bothered by it. That’s what makes the world go round 😊
DREAMER
DREAMER - 1/10/2025, 12:15 PM
I agree, there is like a blue bright filter in the entire trailer
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/10/2025, 12:26 PM
I think that suit is actually getting worse
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/10/2025, 12:27 PM
@ProfessorWhy - maybe red suspenders would help since there's not enough going on
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/10/2025, 12:28 PM
Looking forward to seeing what this movie brings but I’m still team Cavill until this movie proves Corensweat is as good if not better.
None of you can convince me Cavill wasn’t a great Superman.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/10/2025, 12:30 PM
@slickrickdesigns - if you like your emo brooding Superman that's fine, most people don't
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/10/2025, 12:29 PM
Hate the suit all you want, 800m worldwide minimum. That'll be a huge win for the first movie in the DCU. The funnier scenario is Thunderbolts and not New World Order flopping and this making a billion bucks. Word of mouth is ALL that matters. DP3 benefited because it was another cameo fest with Jackman coming back. They don't have that kind of leverage with their next two releases. I'll go one even further and say they might have three straight flops when you include Snow White lol
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/10/2025, 12:30 PM
This film looks so god damn cheap 😭😅

the suit gives David absolutely 0 superman aura man 😮‍💨

Hopefully my feelings change once a proper trailer is released but right now I got nothing.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 1/10/2025, 12:31 PM
I like the suit. Hoping for a great script. Looking forwad to a full trailer.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder