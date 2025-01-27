SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Responds To Complaints About "Goofy" Shot From New Teaser

Yesterday's new TV spot for James Gunn's Superman received something of a mixed response from fans, with some making fun of one brief shot of the Man of Steel's face as he takes flight...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 27, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

DC Studios released a new TV spot for James Gunn's Superman yesterday, and while fans were delighted to see even a couple of new shots from the DCU reboot, one quick glimpse of the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) taking flight in an Arctic setting has come in for quite a bit of ridicule online.

The shot in question is a close-up of Superman's face as he comes out of a barrel roll to avoid some rocks. Some fans have made fun of the "goofy" look on Supes' face, while others feel that the VFX makes him appear unnaturally still when his hair and cape can be seen billowing in the wind.

Whatever the issue may (or may not) be, a lot of people seem to be in agreement that something simply looks "off" about the shot.

Gunn was asked about the teaser on Threads, and responded with the following.

“There is absolutely zero CG in his face. People’s faces can look different when you put a wide angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real, as is David.”

So, there you have it - no dodgy CGI involved. At the end of the day, if you stick the camera directly in someone's face like this while blasting them with a wind-machine, the results are not always going to be particularly flattering.

What do you make of this? Have another look at the new teaser below, and let us know in the comments section.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

