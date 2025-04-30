SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals A New Look At Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific, "One Of My Favorite Characters"

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals A New Look At Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific, &quot;One Of My Favorite Characters&quot;

Superman director James Gunn has shared another behind-the-scenes photo from the DC Studios movie, this time putting the spotlight on Edi Gathegi suited up as the DCU's Mr. Terrific. Check it out...

Superman writer and director, and DC Studios co-CEO, James Gunn, has shared a new look at Edi Gathegi as the DCU's Mr. Terrific. Celebrating the character's anniversary, he said the hero "has long been one of my favorite characters."

This latest behind-the-scenes photo showcases the hero's suit and the fact that a "JL" logo appears to be front and centre on his chest. 

Another big talking point on social media is the fact that this is yet another Superman image where Gunn is put as front and centre as the movie's superheroes. Many believe it's a coincidence, while others argue Warner Bros. and DC Studios have decided the best way to market Superman is to remind people that the Guardians of the Galaxy director is at the helm. 

Whatever the case may be, we expect the marketing campaign for Superman to ramp up in a big way over the next couple of months. After all, the movie will face stiff competition this July from Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Last December, Gunn revealed that Mr. Terrific is the "main character of those [superhero supporting] characters" and added, "I think it was just who I wanted to really, honestly. I love Mr. Terrific. These characters all get their moment in the sun. They all have their moments. They're not just cameos, these are the characters."

"They're supporting cast," he said of Superman's Justice Gang, "but Mr. Terrific is the main character of those characters. He actually has a big part of the plot. And so that was fun."

We have good reason to believe Mister Terrific is part of Maxwell Lord's corporate Justice League International (even if they don't go by that name). It's unclear what the plan is for any of those characters moving forward, though Terrific is surely a contender for a spin-off project if he resonates with fans this summer.

You can check out this new look at Superman's Mr. Terrific - and Gunn - in the social posts below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/30/2025, 11:41 AM
I'm glad Edi is getting the redemption he deserves after his first unfortunate superhero outing.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/30/2025, 11:47 AM
@comicfan100 - You talking about First Class where he played Darwin and he was unceremoniously killed off. That was a reoccurring motif of the Xmen films. Various characters got killed off way too soon. Cyclops, Xavier, Darwin, Emma frost (offscreen) etc. I’m looking forward to his turn as Mr Terrific. He looks to be the most interesting character in the movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2025, 11:50 AM
@comicfan100 - that is nice atleast…

User Comment Image

He’s a good actor and I am looking forward to seeing his version of Mister Terrific.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/30/2025, 11:51 AM
@CaptainAwkward - had no idea he was Darwin as well. And yeah he was killed way too early.

I get it though, he's actually really OP to have on the team on paper. For a guy that supposedly can adapt to anything, he got killed too easily imo.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2025, 12:00 PM
@bkmeijer1 - in the comics , he can adapt to possibly anything though the exact limits of his power are unknown so I get them nerfing him to an extent.

However it is unfortunate that it falls into the “black guy dies first” trope.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/30/2025, 12:11 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Yeah and he was really likeable too. It’s funny because he was the only character within that specific group of mutants that was killed. Everyone else lived to fight until the end.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/30/2025, 11:42 AM
😅😅

User Comment Image
V
V - 4/30/2025, 11:46 AM
Looks ripped straight out of the comics, one thing people can't complain about is any race swapping, gender swapping or outright wrong characterizations of the comics in Gunn's Superman. You may not like his vision or art style but casting is pretty spot on for a movie that has so many established DC characters. Hope the movie is great.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/30/2025, 11:57 AM
@V - They did race swap Perry White. That said, Wendell Pierce will do amazing
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/30/2025, 11:57 AM
Have always loved Terrific. Glad to see him getting his big moment.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/30/2025, 11:58 AM
Edi looks so good as Mister Terrific imo!!.

He has always been one of the more underrated DC characters so I hope Gunn & co are successful in having this take resonate with the audience so we can get more of him in the future.

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/30/2025, 12:03 PM
Always about him
mck13
mck13 - 4/30/2025, 12:05 PM
This is supposed to be a Superman MOVIE but it seems like it's just a movie with Superman in it. SMFH. The suit sucks ballz! Looks like a BIG BUDGET CW SHOW minus a decent suit. This movie will be funny & Goofy. It will fail like Joss Whedon's version of JLA. The comics aren't bright, pretty with a funny tone!!!!! Theyre dark with adult themes!!!!!
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/30/2025, 12:09 PM
@mck13 - My sentiments exactly.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/30/2025, 12:13 PM
The problem with Mr. Terrific: What happens if kids choose him as their favorite character... and wanna cosplay or halloween dress up.... ? 🤔🤨


User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/30/2025, 12:25 PM
#Supershit is apparently real. Hopefully it's a throwaway joke, if not this might be an issue.

User Comment Image

