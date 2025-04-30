SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals A New Look At Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific, "One Of My Favorite Characters"

Superman writer and director, and DC Studios co-CEO, James Gunn, has shared a new look at Edi Gathegi as the DCU's Mr. Terrific. Celebrating the character's anniversary, he said the hero "has long been one of my favorite characters."

This latest behind-the-scenes photo showcases the hero's suit and the fact that a "JL" logo appears to be front and centre on his chest.

Another big talking point on social media is the fact that this is yet another Superman image where Gunn is put as front and centre as the movie's superheroes. Many believe it's a coincidence, while others argue Warner Bros. and DC Studios have decided the best way to market Superman is to remind people that the Guardians of the Galaxy director is at the helm.

Whatever the case may be, we expect the marketing campaign for Superman to ramp up in a big way over the next couple of months. After all, the movie will face stiff competition this July from Jurassic World Rebirth and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Last December, Gunn revealed that Mr. Terrific is the "main character of those [superhero supporting] characters" and added, "I think it was just who I wanted to really, honestly. I love Mr. Terrific. These characters all get their moment in the sun. They all have their moments. They're not just cameos, these are the characters."

"They're supporting cast," he said of Superman's Justice Gang, "but Mr. Terrific is the main character of those characters. He actually has a big part of the plot. And so that was fun."

We have good reason to believe Mister Terrific is part of Maxwell Lord's corporate Justice League International (even if they don't go by that name). It's unclear what the plan is for any of those characters moving forward, though Terrific is surely a contender for a spin-off project if he resonates with fans this summer.

You can check out this new look at Superman's Mr. Terrific - and Gunn - in the social posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.