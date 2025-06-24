SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals New Look At Ultraman (And It's Giving Off Serious Doomsday Vibes)

Superman director James Gunn has shared a new look at the DCU's Ultraman, and he looks unlike anything we've seen before today...and seems to bear a striking resemblance to the monstrous Doomsday!

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2025 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Hype for Superman is already through the roof, and filmmaker James Gunn has found a new way to get fans talking today with a fresh look at Ultraman.

We've seen the imposing villain on set and in the movie's trailers, but still have no official word on who—or what—is beneath the mask. Gunn has now shared what looks like a battle-damaged Ultraman, though many fans have been quick to point out the similarities to Doomsday's containment suit in the comics.

While we don't think it's Doomsday (we presented some compelling theories after the last trailer), it feels like the DC Studios co-CEO is trying to tell us something by sharing this specific shot. For what it's worth, what we can see of Ultraman's neck does appear "human."

Once again, we can't help but look at that photo and be reminded of this...

Gunn was asked about Ultraman during a recent interview. Pushed on whether the mysterious villain is part of Lex Luthor's attempt to create a "Superman kind of figure," he responded, "It's close. Yeah, I think that's close. Ultra Man is sort of Lex's thug and is pretty powerful."

The filmmaker also confirmed that Hammer of Boravia (who is believed to be Ultraman in disguise) has ties to LuthorCorp. "Yes, totally. Lex is connected to everything. There's nothing bad happening in Metropolis during this movie that doesn't have some connection to Lex Luthor."

A new TV spot for Superman has also been released, and while it's light on new footage, it offers fans plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming DCU movie. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/24/2025, 4:17 PM
HUNDERD PERCENT DOOMSDAY!!!
narrow290
narrow290 - 6/24/2025, 4:19 PM
DOOMSDAY!! LETS GOO
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/24/2025, 4:20 PM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/24/2025, 8:34 PM
@Lisa89 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
PC04
PC04 - 6/24/2025, 4:21 PM
Stupid if true. Just like making Doomsday a villain in BvS was stupid.

Doomsday kills Supes. So we're just gonna introduce Superman then off him suddenly? You need established legacy and love for Supes on screen before you sacrifice him like that.

The cast of DC characters is setting up for a proper Doomsday intro eventually. We can watch him lay-waste to all these DC heros before going hand to hand with Superman. But if this is Doomsday again that'd just be terrible.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 4:25 PM
@PC04 - I agree but I don’t think this is going to be Doomsday tbh.

I feel Gunn would be aware of it being too sudden like BVS but we’ll see.
jst5
jst5 - 6/24/2025, 6:19 PM
@PC04 - This would not be THE Doomsday though...at least not the one we have in mind from the comics.Highly doubt they are going with Doomsday killing Supes in the very first DCU movie giving it was done badly in the DCEU.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 4:25 PM
Interesting , I can definitely understand the Doomsday comparison with the mask & goggles especially though I don’t think it’s him tbh.

Honestly wouldn’t be surprised if Ultraman turns out to be an amalgam of various characters like being a clone of Superman such as Bizarro that has aesthetic similarities to Doomsday’s initial appearance and the name of Superman’s multiversal evil counterpart.

User Comment Image
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 6/24/2025, 4:33 PM
Doomsday has been my guess, I'd say we're getting an amalgamation of Ultraman and Doomsday, with Ultraman getting deformed/mutated by the end of the movie to become Doomsday later on down the line.
NGFB
NGFB - 6/24/2025, 4:35 PM
No Doomsday vibes at all. More like Scarecrow.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/24/2025, 4:41 PM
It’s either actually Ultraman or Parasite
jst5
jst5 - 6/24/2025, 6:20 PM
@MisterBones - I can see it being Parasite given what story Gunn is pulling from.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 6/24/2025, 4:45 PM
But doomsday becomes doomsday after a series of deaths/defeats and regenerations. Each time becoming more monstrous. So to anyone saying it’s dumb to kill supes right away, that likely wouldn’t happen. More likely this ultraman would die or close to it, and in a later movie the story would come full circle when he returns in his more monstrous form. Not saying it’s for sure doomsday but the timing does make sense if you consider doomsday’s origins.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/24/2025, 4:49 PM
Y'all are pretty stupid if you think this is doomsday.

Pretty damn stupid.

Stupid AF.

Holy God are you stupid.

Nolanite out
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 6/24/2025, 4:51 PM
Well, if it’s Doomsday (hope not), then Gunn just ripped off Superman & Lois.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/24/2025, 4:52 PM
User Comment Image
grif
grif - 6/24/2025, 5:13 PM
he has 2 round goggles. please explain how he looks like doomsday
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 6/24/2025, 5:27 PM
@grif - the comic book cover is right there. Doomsdays 1st appearance had the goggles. You obviously don’t read comics so you’re welcome for the explanation.
bcom
bcom - 6/24/2025, 5:18 PM
I'm kinda leaning towards it being a clone that Lex has created and could possibly be the DCU's take on Bizarro. I'm seeing it day 1 so I'm looking forward to the reveal to see who it finally is!
micvalpro
micvalpro - 6/24/2025, 5:28 PM
Spoiler alert: It’s Dave Bautista
Huskers
Huskers - 6/24/2025, 5:36 PM
I don’t think it’s Doomsday. That would be really stupid. Hoping it’s Bizarro.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/24/2025, 5:44 PM
Man hurry up!
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/24/2025, 5:49 PM
If it’s Doomsday or Bizarro then it’s sad that they’re in hurry to copy what the tv show Superman And Lois just did.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 6/24/2025, 5:59 PM
It’s the Riddler.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 6/24/2025, 6:17 PM
I hope it’s not Doomsday or Parasite or Bizarro or any mashup amalgamation.

Superman doesn’t have the longest list of villains, unlike Batman who does have an extensive list. I get that Superman won’t get enough movies to showcase each foe, but it would be a shame to waste some of them in amalgamations.

Forthas
Forthas - 6/24/2025, 6:27 PM
User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/24/2025, 6:39 PM
For my fellow londoners you can win 4 tickets to the sneak peek fan event for superman by entering using the link below. 🇬🇧🇬🇧

https://mc6m8w8vs3rqw7164shtyl7t087m.pub.sfmc-content.com/kz0n1czqhe3?fbclid=PAQ0xDSwLIB49leHRuA2FlbQIxMQABpxoRfZeu6Q_fCWzQDXSaVcwuqbnevtcnl9Y5M187wEqzdEe4uXpV7BjUNGo6_aem_GuOKufbBu4OZeLAlQuy0Sw

It will be on 2nd July at cineworld Leicester square and you get to attend a Q&A and the red carpet event.

I won't enter because I'm a hater 😌😌
Repian
Repian - 6/24/2025, 6:56 PM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/24/2025, 8:36 PM
@Repian - User Comment Image
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/24/2025, 8:50 PM
Same ole shit! Reused villains or villains we seen already. I don’t get why directors keep repeating the same shit. Like we the fans and comic readers don’t know are material and the other villains in Superman’s villain gallery. Ima laugh in disgust of this is Dooms day already,m. Bizarro would’ve been perfect. Give his dumb ass his own Bizzaro World Max series.
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/24/2025, 9:17 PM
His design was assuredly inspired by Doomsday but my guess it's just James Gunns Ultraman
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/24/2025, 9:27 PM

It’s the gimp after Luthor improves him.

