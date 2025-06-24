SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals New Look At Ultraman (And It's Giving Off Serious Doomsday Vibes)

Hype for Superman is already through the roof, and filmmaker James Gunn has found a new way to get fans talking today with a fresh look at Ultraman.

We've seen the imposing villain on set and in the movie's trailers, but still have no official word on who—or what—is beneath the mask. Gunn has now shared what looks like a battle-damaged Ultraman, though many fans have been quick to point out the similarities to Doomsday's containment suit in the comics.

While we don't think it's Doomsday (we presented some compelling theories after the last trailer), it feels like the DC Studios co-CEO is trying to tell us something by sharing this specific shot. For what it's worth, what we can see of Ultraman's neck does appear "human."

Once again, we can't help but look at that photo and be reminded of this...

Gunn was asked about Ultraman during a recent interview. Pushed on whether the mysterious villain is part of Lex Luthor's attempt to create a "Superman kind of figure," he responded, "It's close. Yeah, I think that's close. Ultra Man is sort of Lex's thug and is pretty powerful."

The filmmaker also confirmed that Hammer of Boravia (who is believed to be Ultraman in disguise) has ties to LuthorCorp. "Yes, totally. Lex is connected to everything. There's nothing bad happening in Metropolis during this movie that doesn't have some connection to Lex Luthor."

A new TV spot for Superman has also been released, and while it's light on new footage, it offers fans plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming DCU movie.

Buckle up, it’s going to be a bumpy flight. 💫 Get your tickets to #Superman - only in theaters July 11 NOW: https://t.co/mznvQOz0g3 pic.twitter.com/AkbInMmsrp — Superman (@Superman) June 24, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.