SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At DCU's Lois Lane And Mister Terrific

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At DCU's Lois Lane And Mister Terrific

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a new look at the movie's Lois Lane And Mister Terrific while wishing actor Edi Gathegi a happy birthday. You can take a closer look here...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 10, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

As reactions (good and bad) from supposed test screenings continue to dominate the conversation online, Superman director James Gunn has just shared a new look at the DCU's Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi). 

It doesn't tell us a great deal about what to expect from these characters. However, it appears to be the same scene from the trailer where Terrific was shown protecting Lois from a squad of what looked to be Lex Luthor's green and purple-clad soldiers

Last December, Gunn said Mr. Terrific is the "main character of those [superhero supporting] characters" and added, "I think it was just who I wanted to really, honestly. I love Mr. Terrific. These characters all get their moment in the sun. They all have their moments. They're not just cameos, these are the characters."

"They're supporting cast, but Mr. Terrific is the main character of those characters. He actually has a big part of the plot. And so that was fun."

In the same conversation with press, the filmmaker also addressed the casting of Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl. "And of course, getting to work with Nathan [Fillion] is always something, and putting him in a stupid look, and then Isabela [Merced] is great. I've been a fan of hers for a long time. But it was about balance."

We have good reason to believe Mister Terrific is part of Maxwell Lord's corporate Justice League International. It's unclear what the plan is for any of those characters moving forward, though Terrific could likely hold his own in a spin-off if he resonates with fans this summer. 

While Gunn has teased an Avengers: Endgame-level event for somewhere down the line, it's unclear whether that will be a new Justice League movie or even World's Finest

Check out this new look at Superman in the social posts below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Gene Hackman's Cause Of Death Reveals Tragic End For SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE Star And His Wife Betsy Arakawa
Related:

Gene Hackman's Cause Of Death Reveals Tragic End For SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE Star And His Wife Betsy Arakawa
SUPERMAN: WB Moves To Dismiss Lawsuit That Could Block The Release Of James Gunn's Movie In Key Territories
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: WB Moves To Dismiss Lawsuit That Could Block The Release Of James Gunn's Movie In Key Territories

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/10/2025, 11:17 AM
Marvel movies took 20 years to become as confusing as the DCEU.
The DCU might just get there in the their first movie.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/10/2025, 11:23 AM
@ObserverIO -


User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/10/2025, 11:25 AM
@HulkisHoly - User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/10/2025, 11:52 AM
@ObserverIO -

So dramatic.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 3/10/2025, 11:54 AM
@ObserverIO - What's so confusing about the MCU?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/10/2025, 12:14 PM
@Urubrodi - Nothing, if you've watched every movie and show.

Although, since Endgame they have been taking a more DCEU approach to the introduction of certain characters and elements.
Even in DD:BA you have a throwaway line about a mystical amulet. Any casual member of the GA watching that was really getting engrossed in the show at that point would have felt like they missed something. Jokes on them, that White Tiger origin show or Sons of the Tiger show doesn't exist.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/10/2025, 12:18 PM
@HulkisHoly - The amount of both DC and Marvel films that are flopping is dramatic.
You seen the box office returns these days? No neither has Marvel or DC.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 11:25 AM
Cool pic , Edi Gathegi looks terrific (pun intended)!!.

Lois however be giving me that Shaggy vibe with the brown & green lol.

User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/10/2025, 11:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I miss ol Amy Adams' fine self as our Lois Lane.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 11:35 AM
@JayLemle - she was pretty but her Lois was just fine imo , never really connected much to her.

Brosnahan is gorgeous and I know she’ll do well as Lois.

User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 3/10/2025, 11:57 AM
@JayLemle - I like Amy as an actress, but she was Lois Lane in name only.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 11:26 AM
Definitely seems like the picture is from this scene…

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/10/2025, 11:35 AM
There was no bad test screening Josh. You're referring to the report that Jeff Sneider went full 180 on a day after he reported the test screenings were great and James Gunn called him out publicly for another fake scoop.
Steel86
Steel86 - 3/10/2025, 11:52 AM
@McMurdo - I've said this multiple times and yet he keeps putting it out there front and center. Crazy
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/10/2025, 11:52 AM
"And of course, getting to work with Nathan [Fillion] is always something, and putting him in a stupid look,“ - Gunn.

I told y’all that the haircut was going to be played for laughs.

Sheesh.
Steel86
Steel86 - 3/10/2025, 11:57 AM
@HulkisHoly - Eventhough I'm not a fan of the new Marvel invented troupe of making fun of comicbook logic instead of playing it straight. I will say since Gunn didn't modernize the haircut like Guy has been in more up to date renditions it kinda has to be made fun of.
Steel86
Steel86 - 3/10/2025, 11:53 AM
Really looking forward to this film and I think it will be amazing. With that said I'm not in love with the way he dressed Lois. She's dressing like a guy from the 50s and not the modern woman she should be.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 12:03 PM
@Steel86 - the movie itself seems to be going for timeless aesthetic given the fashions of bystanders etc too

In terms of Lois , I have liked some of her other looks in this better.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/10/2025, 12:19 PM
@Steel86 - If you look at the set pics, they all seem to be in period dress.
Steel86
Steel86 - 3/10/2025, 12:36 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The top picture seems to look the best imo. But the bottom she has those same weird pants and shoes. But minor nitpick.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/10/2025, 11:58 AM
He looks so goofy to me (terrific), and that's coming from someone who is actually looking forward to this movie. I know it's comic accurate but it just looks weird.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/10/2025, 12:05 PM
@SATW42 - a guy with a giant T on his face is always going to be goofy to some extent but I think it looks about as good as it could.

I honestly kinda wish the hair was a bit shorter

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder