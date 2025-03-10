SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Shares New Look At DCU's Lois Lane And Mister Terrific

As reactions (good and bad) from supposed test screenings continue to dominate the conversation online, Superman director James Gunn has just shared a new look at the DCU's Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

It doesn't tell us a great deal about what to expect from these characters. However, it appears to be the same scene from the trailer where Terrific was shown protecting Lois from a squad of what looked to be Lex Luthor's green and purple-clad soldiers.

Last December, Gunn said Mr. Terrific is the "main character of those [superhero supporting] characters" and added, "I think it was just who I wanted to really, honestly. I love Mr. Terrific. These characters all get their moment in the sun. They all have their moments. They're not just cameos, these are the characters."

"They're supporting cast, but Mr. Terrific is the main character of those characters. He actually has a big part of the plot. And so that was fun."

In the same conversation with press, the filmmaker also addressed the casting of Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl. "And of course, getting to work with Nathan [Fillion] is always something, and putting him in a stupid look, and then Isabela [Merced] is great. I've been a fan of hers for a long time. But it was about balance."

We have good reason to believe Mister Terrific is part of Maxwell Lord's corporate Justice League International. It's unclear what the plan is for any of those characters moving forward, though Terrific could likely hold his own in a spin-off if he resonates with fans this summer.

While Gunn has teased an Avengers: Endgame-level event for somewhere down the line, it's unclear whether that will be a new Justice League movie or even World's Finest.

Check out this new look at Superman in the social posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.