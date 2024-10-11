SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Teases Possible Trailer Debut And Debunks A Big DCU BATMAN Rumor

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has once again shared some big DCU updates, and while he didn't exactly confirm we're getting a Superman trailer before the end of the year, the filmmaker certainly didn't deny it!

There have been rumblings for a while that the DCU might be showcased at CCXP in Brazil this December and it would be smart to end the year by showcasing the new Man of Tomorrow.

For now, though, we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

A few months ago, there were rumours that Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani might be the DCU's Booster Gold. We've heard nothing more since and the trades haven't shared any updates on the planned TV series.

After posting a fan-made image with Nanjiani pictured alongside Booster, Gunn was quick to point out that his sharing it wasn't meant to confirm any casting reports.

Joker: Folie à Deux bombed at the box office last weekend and shortly before its release, writer and director Todd Phillips repeatedly made it clear that the sequel is a Warner Bros. movie, not a DC Studios one.

Well, that goes both ways because Gunn has made a point of reminding fans that DC Studios will not operate under the Warner Bros. banner (unlike DC Films, the "studio" which oversaw the DC Extended Universe).

Gunn also hit back at recent reports that he's looking to cast a "middle-aged" actor as the DCU's Batman. Branding the story "bullshit," the filmmaker and studio executive repeatedly called the rumour out as false.

That led to a response from @MyTimeToShineH who, as you can see below, pointed out that Gunn said something similar after they revealed the Superman suit design and plans for Ultraman to appear in the 2025 reboot.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.