Rachel Brosnahan Hypes The SUPERMAN:LEGACY Suit Reveal; Reveals Her Preparation Efforts For Lois Lane

With filming on Superman: Legacy starting next week (possibly as soon as tomorrow), the first look at David Corenswet's Superman suit might be right around the corner...

By MarkJulian - Feb 25, 2024 11:02 PM EST
More red carpet SAG Awards interviews have surfaced from last night's event, where Rachel Brosnahan fielded questions related to Superman: Legacy.

Deadline Hollywood asked how Brosnahan thinks fans will respond to her Lois Lane and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress replied, "I'm still preparing, I'm talking to some journalists, reading a lot of comics. There's so many comics that I had not read before. It's been really fun to dig into this universe. We were just out in Atlanta, we did our first table read. I got to see the suit and I was blown away. So I hope that the fans are, as well."

Even with filming set to begin next week, it seems the final look for Lois Lane is still being finalized.

Said Brosnahan, "I tried on a lot of costumes. I think James [Gunn] is sorting through them right now and we're figuring out the look."

Obviously, the clothes that a Daily Planet reporter will wear are not as important as the design of the Superman suit but it's interesting to learn that some decisions are coming down to the wire.

Sometimes, the clothes that a character wears in a film can go a long way toward informing the audience about their unspoken traits.

Should Lois have a disheveled look to convey that she's more interested in her job as a reporter instead of how she looks to others? Or should Lois have a provocative look that she uses to disarm the subjects of her investigation?

Superman: Legacy, the James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear in Legacy, as well.

Recently, the full main cast assembled in Atlanta for the first time for a table read as Gunn looks to officially start filming, potentially on Monday. With cameras officially rolling next week, there's a strong chance we might get our first look at David Corenswet's Kingdom Come-inspired Superman suit.

In addition to filming in Atlanta on a sound stage, Legacy is also scheduled to film in Cleveland, Ohio in a location that could potentially be used for the Hall of Justice. The shoot is also scheduled to film in Hell, Norway for scenes that many fans believe will be used for the Fortress of Solitude.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU. 

