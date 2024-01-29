SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Finds Its Girl Of Steel In HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Star Milly Alcock

After a global casting search, James Gunn has found his Supergirl.

Deadline has confirmed today that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has been cast as Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl, in Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming DC Universe, which will formally kickstart Summer 2025 with Superman: Legacy.

Alcock will headline Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is currently being scripted by playwright Ana Nogueira.

Following a recent screen test, the Australian actress ultimately beat out fellow contenders Meg Donnelly (Legion of Superheroes; Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One) and Emilia Jones (CODA; Locke & Key) for the highly coveted part.

While many have been under the assumption that Supergirl will make her debut in the David Corenswet-fronted Superman: Legacy next year, DHD cautions that the plan may have changed. The trade does note that she will indeed make her debut in a separate DC project before taking center stage in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, however, whether that project is Superman: Legacy, which starts filming in Atlanta in the Spring, remains to be seen.

As for what to expect from Alcock's iteration of Supergirl, Gunn previously described the character as such, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

Superman: Legacy will feature David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Michael Holt/Mister Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner/Green Lantern), Anthony Carrigan (Rex Mason/Metamorpho), María Gabriela de Faría (Angela Spica/Engineer), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), and Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen).

In addition to her breakout role as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the acclaimed HBO series House of the Dragon, Alcock's past credits include Upright, Reckoning, The Gloaming, Les Norton, Fighting Season, Pine Gap, A Place to Call Home, Janet King, High Life, and Wonderland.

The new DC Universe will kickstart with Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which is slated to include the films Superman: Legacy, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. The first chapter will also consist of the following television series: Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, Peacemaker, and Arkham.

Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025