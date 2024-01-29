SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Finds Its Girl Of Steel In HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Star Milly Alcock

After weeks and weeks of reports, we have breaking news from Warner Bros. and DC Studios as James Gunn's Superman: Legacy has finally found its Supergirl in House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock!

News
By RohanPatel - Jan 29, 2024 07:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy
Source: Deadline

After a global casting search, James Gunn has found his Supergirl. 

Deadline has confirmed today that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has been cast as Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl, in Gunn and Peter Safran's upcoming DC Universe, which will formally kickstart Summer 2025 with Superman: Legacy

Alcock will headline Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is currently being scripted by playwright Ana Nogueira.

Following a recent screen test, the Australian actress ultimately beat out fellow contenders Meg Donnelly (Legion of SuperheroesJustice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One) and Emilia Jones (CODA; Locke & Key) for the highly coveted part. 

While many have been under the assumption that Supergirl will make her debut in the David Corenswet-fronted Superman: Legacy next year, DHD cautions that the plan may have changed. The trade does note that she will indeed make her debut in a separate DC project before taking center stage in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, however, whether that project is Superman: Legacy, which starts filming in Atlanta in the Spring, remains to be seen. 

As for what to expect from Alcock's iteration of Supergirl, Gunn previously described the character as such, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

Superman: Legacy will feature David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Michael Holt/Mister Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner/Green Lantern), Anthony Carrigan (Rex Mason/Metamorpho), María Gabriela de Faría (Angela Spica/Engineer), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), and Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen).

In addition to her breakout role as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the acclaimed HBO series House of the Dragon, Alcock's past credits include Upright, ReckoningThe GloamingLes NortonFighting SeasonPine GapA Place to Call HomeJanet KingHigh Life, and Wonderland

The new DC Universe will kickstart with Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which is slated to include the films Superman: Legacy, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. The first chapter will also consist of the following television series: Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, Booster Gold, Peacemaker, and Arkham

Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025

garu - 1/29/2024, 7:00 PM
oi oi hohohoho hoy oi oi mother

she'll nail it, lfg
philinterrupted - 1/29/2024, 7:12 PM
@garu - that’s an infinitely better picture than the one I’ve seen used. Thanks, I was disappointed at first.
TheNewYorker - 1/29/2024, 7:36 PM
@garu - oh well. The other young lady was much better looking but I’m not bothered by this. Though, she does look like Will Poulter
Nightmare - 1/29/2024, 7:01 PM
Thought for sure Donnelly would get it.
lazlodaytona - 1/29/2024, 7:14 PM
@Nightmare - they all seemed inept to me ... which could probably fit well with the character. this Millie chick will do just fine
TheNewYorker - 1/29/2024, 7:38 PM
@Nightmare - Me too. But In a world where Trump can become president (twice) nothing should surprise us.
LilJimmy - 1/29/2024, 7:03 PM
I guess she was willing to audition…
tmp3 - 1/29/2024, 7:04 PM
Every casting for this has been an easy home run so far. Have an insanely high amount of faith in this, ngl.
CaptainFlapjaks - 1/29/2024, 7:27 PM
@tmp3 - i know people talk about corenswet but i think my fave casting in this is rachel as lois. How she looks in mrs. Maisel is exactly how i picture lois to look.
GhostDog - 1/29/2024, 7:04 PM
It must’ve come down to performance and range. No knock against Donnelly but her resume is thin. She looks more like Kara but sometimes that ain’t enough.

Alcock was damn good in HOD. Fine as [frick]
lazlodaytona - 1/29/2024, 7:18 PM
@GhostDog - who's the pr0st1tute?

NinnesMBC - 1/29/2024, 7:40 PM
@GhostDog - It must've come down to whatever Gunn was looking for. Because if we're gonna talk about performance and ranges then that means he doesn't think Emilia Jones doing all the heavy lifting for CODA to the point it won an Oscar wasn't worth considering vs Alcock who was just in half the 1st Season of an HBO show before passing the torch to another actress.
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2024, 7:44 PM
@NinnesMBC - didn’t she not read for the role?

I feel that was reported on and that it was down to her & Donnelly
santoanderson - 1/29/2024, 7:05 PM
Eh, I was hoping for the other finalist simply because that actress also voices Supergirl in animation and James Gunn said he intended to cast the same actors to play characters both in live action and animation.
HashTagSwagg - 1/29/2024, 7:08 PM
Shame, was hoping Rachel Zegler would get the role :(
garu - 1/29/2024, 7:11 PM
@HashTagSwagg -
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/29/2024, 7:27 PM
@HashTagSwagg - the smell the fart actress?
NinnesMBC - 1/29/2024, 7:37 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - The one that starred in the award winning West Side Story and proved basement-dwellers like the ones from here that she wasn't box office poison when Hunger Games prequel was the best performer in Novemmber? Yep that very same one.
CoHost - 1/29/2024, 7:09 PM
Ugh, not an American.
Urubrodi - 1/29/2024, 7:13 PM
@CoHost - yes... cause that's very important when casting kryptonians
JFerguson - 1/29/2024, 7:09 PM
someone on here previously said that she looks like she has fetal alcohol syndrome and now I can't unsee it.
bobevanz - 1/29/2024, 7:10 PM
Good casting, I'm sure they're planning on 4 plus seasons of HOD so renegotiating under the same company was as easy as possible
AmySabadini - 1/29/2024, 7:19 PM
@bobevanz -
Steel86 - 1/29/2024, 7:11 PM
Casting has been very very strong. And with Gun seemingly understanding the character from what I can gather in interviews my hopes are higher than they've ever been for a Superman movie.
AmazingFILMporg - 1/29/2024, 7:12 PM
She always looks like she is holding her breath 😐...


She is a good actress though...



If she appears in legacy that's a lot of characters for a solo sups film👮😑
TheUnworthyThor - 1/29/2024, 7:18 PM
Sounds great to me. I’m sure she’ll be great. I assumed she knocked her audition out of the park.
BeNice123 - 1/29/2024, 7:19 PM
Eww, im good.
vectorsigma - 1/29/2024, 7:24 PM
Gunn will save DC and CBMs soon.
AnthonyVonGeek - 1/29/2024, 7:24 PM
She’s an amazing actress! I’m so down for this!
ModHaterSLADE - 1/29/2024, 7:27 PM
Really liking some of these casting choice from Gunn, she was great on House of The Dragons. The casting for Lois, Metamorpho, Mr. Terrific and Supergirl are all performance I'm really excited for.
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2024, 7:32 PM
Cool!!.

She was good in HOD so I wish her well in the role….

Looking forward to seeing her chemistry with David Corenswet aswell!!.
noahthegrand - 1/29/2024, 7:33 PM
Oh nice she was a great actress in House of The Dragon!!!
NinnesMBC - 1/29/2024, 7:33 PM
KaptainKhaos - 1/29/2024, 7:37 PM
LET'S PHUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOO
ObserverIO - 1/29/2024, 7:39 PM
This is the first time an actor has been cast that didn't look the most like the character. She can act though, so there is that.
soleavenger - 1/29/2024, 7:40 PM
WTH? Terrible. First brosnahan and now this… Gunn’s always picking the least attractive female lead. I don’t want to hear about how little it matters either. It does. There are PLENTY of extremely good actresses that are gorgeous.
Godzilla2000Zer - 1/29/2024, 7:43 PM
[frick] yeah she's great in HOD
MuadDib - 1/29/2024, 7:45 PM
Wouldn’t have been my choice, but casting in general has been on point. So I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt and wait to see how it turns out.

BritishMonkey - 1/29/2024, 7:48 PM
Huh. I'm alright with this though.

View Recorder