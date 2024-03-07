SUPERMAN: Is This What David Corenswet's Man Of Tomorrow Will Look Like In James Gunn's Reboot?

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding the suit David Corenswet's Kal-El will wear in SUPERMAN, and one supposed scooper has shared an idea of what it could look like in the DC Studios reboot. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Mar 07, 2024 12:03 PM EST
Last week, James Gunn announced that shooting has begun on SUPERMAN with a first look at the symbol which will adorn the chest of David Corenswet's Man of Steel.

Inspired by Mark Waid and Alex Ross' Kingdom Come, it was an exciting tease which has left fans eager to see more from DC Studios' first movie. Specifically, we're referring to the rest of the costume, including the trunks fans will hope will be there after they were absent from the suits worn by Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH teased a big DCU scoop yesterday and has now shared an image shedding new light on what Corenswet's Superman will look like on screen. 

This isn't a new image and is, in fact, a pre-existing shot of the hero meant to demonstrate what Gunn has dreamed up for SUPERMAN. It also suggests the DCU's Superman will be heavily inspired by "The New 52" version, though he'll have the red trunks and, presumably, a collar where his cape rests. 

Bear in mind that nothing is confirmed yet and we're not expecting a proper first look until the production moves to Atlanta and Supes is snapped on set. 

"I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am," Gunn said last year of his approach to this character. "He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s f**king Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like."

"How can I make it different from the Superman movies that have been made so far, but also have it respect all the Superman movies that have been made so far?" he continued. "So it just took me some time to try to figure it out."

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Nightmare - 3/7/2024, 1:00 PM
Never been a fan of the new 52 collar. I like the paneling on the suit tho.
lazlodaytona - 3/7/2024, 3:32 PM
@Nightmare - new 52 sucked a$$. I am all for the suit but i hate the blue comes up to his neck and the cape is stuffed in lower
MG0019 - 3/7/2024, 4:43 PM
@lazlodaytona -

Meanwhile, I really liked Kara’s New52 suit.
dragon316 - 3/7/2024, 5:38 PM
@Nightmare - not fan of collar but new 52 costumes I like they look realistic if you where see them in real world believe it when I see it this fan crap fan art fan theroies go anywhere there is high possibility they get proved wrong
dragon316 - 3/7/2024, 5:39 PM
@MG0019 - I would like her costume more if her knees was not showing through her boots
OptimusCrime - 3/7/2024, 1:00 PM
Who knows!

James Gunn does.
We dont.

We'll see Josh...
BritishMonkey - 3/7/2024, 1:01 PM
That's Fortnite Superman Josh. This suggests [frick] all.
BeNice123 - 3/7/2024, 1:43 PM
@BritishMonkey - im ready for the new update… greek gods 🤟🏽
TheFinestSmack - 3/7/2024, 1:52 PM
@BritishMonkey - I was wondering...my first thought was that it looked just like a Fortnite skin...
Wilke589 - 3/7/2024, 2:33 PM
@BritishMonkey - The DCU and Fortnite set in the same universe confirmed!
narrow290 - 3/7/2024, 4:56 PM
@BritishMonkey - I'm dyin! this should've been the end of the comment section right here
Saga - 3/7/2024, 1:01 PM
I come out of this article knowing nothing, at least label it as garbage Twitter "scoops"
The1st - 3/7/2024, 1:21 PM
@Saga - I know right? Something like this...so he looks like Superman.
lazlodaytona - 3/7/2024, 3:38 PM
@Saga - glad u read the whole thing to know nothing. with ur post? I still know nothing. but thanks for trying with your reading of garbage.

"I've never seen garbage read garbage before." ...
MotherGooseUPus - 3/7/2024, 1:06 PM
is this scooper ever f*cking right:
TrentCrimm - 3/7/2024, 2:14 PM
@MotherGooseUPus -

I think they have around a 56% accuracy rating.

The subreddit for Marvel spoilers actually keeps track of the numbers for the higher profile scoopers and posts their "stats" for people.
HulkisHoly - 3/7/2024, 2:16 PM
@TrentCrimm -

56%??

That’s just guessing and sometimes being correct.
TrentCrimm - 3/7/2024, 2:19 PM
@HulkisHoly -

Pretty much yes lol it might be higher, I'm just going off memory, and Reddit won't load atm for me to double check, but yeah it's not a favorable number by any stretch lol
jst5 - 3/7/2024, 3:06 PM
@TrentCrimm - You're being way nice with that %....it's closer to 25 to 30 if we're being honest.That account throws a ton against the wall.
HulkisHoly - 3/7/2024, 4:40 PM
@TrentCrimm -

That’s still laughable, regardless 😂
TrentCrimm - 3/7/2024, 5:27 PM
@jst5 -
@HulkisHoly -

Finally got on Reddit, here are the numbers for their scoops.

"For Marvel, they had a 67.84% accuracy rate from 230 confirmed leaks out of 512 total.
Overall, they had a 64.20% accuracy rate from 281 confirmed leaks out of 581 total."

That was last updated March 1st.
HulkisHoly - 3/7/2024, 5:32 PM
@TrentCrimm -

Thanks!

That’s still just guessing. I could hit those numbers.
MCUKnight11 - 3/7/2024, 1:07 PM
This is pretty much the perfect modern Superman design. It's odd how fortnite has really good designs for both Marvel and DC.
HulkisHoly - 3/7/2024, 1:12 PM
@MCUKnight11 -

That collar is garbage.

The only good parts are the symbol and trunks.
HarryBloodscreaming - 3/7/2024, 1:07 PM
How long have I been asleep? Is it April 1st already?
Wyatt2 - 3/7/2024, 1:08 PM
The red trunks and yellow belt are a must, but that collar has got to go. The belt should also have a circle buckle and belt loops. The rest is fine.

That said, it is funny that people keep saying Gunn will be "heavily influenced by New 52," yet Gunn hasn't posted anything from New 52 as his inspiration, in fact, he's done the opposite, instead, he's posted:

- Superman For All Seasons (the best version, same continuity as the Byrne origin, where Clark makes the suit & S on earth)

- All Star Superman

- Kingdom Come

- Golden Age

- Superman The Animated Series

- Fleischer Superman

He hasn't posted any image of the New 52 robo puzzle collar garbage.
Evansly - 3/7/2024, 1:27 PM
@Wyatt2 - Your profile picture is a vibe
DrSmoonk - 3/7/2024, 1:08 PM
Trash article is trash. Basically Fortnite superman. Do better Josh. Seriously.
mck13 - 3/7/2024, 1:09 PM
Let's keep it REAL! The trunks/Underwear came from the 1920 wrestlers/strongmen it DOES NOT work in the modern era!!! It looks Ridiculous!!! The reason Batman doesn't have em too is because it does NOT work & makes no sense! It hs NO practical use! I believe this movie will FAIL!! The tone will be FUNNY/CAMPY & GOOFY! With Lex side kick Otis SMFH!!! In efforts to get away from Zacks SUPERMAN Gunns character will not make sense in the practical World. His mom made his suit in this story? That NEVER made any sense!!! Zacks SUPERMAN suit made sense & the World around him made sense. This will be an epic FAILURE!!! Gunn is ONLY good with C LIST characters the reason why he's giving the fan base nothing they want or ask for!!! He's going with FAILED comic stories & characters no one heard of. SMFH!!
Wyatt2 - 3/7/2024, 1:21 PM
@mck13 - the red trunks and yellow belt provide color balance. They're a similar shape and size to the red & yellow S shield, which provides balance to the sea of blue on the top, white the trunks & belt provide balance to the sea of blue that is the pants. That's why it is a timeless design. Color balance is always in style.

That said, every profession that wore trunks in the 1930s still wears them today: wrestlers, strongman, weight lifters, swimmers. Even basketball players and other gym goers wear shorts over tights. Nobody has worn capes since the 1600s though, so if anything is "out of date," it's the cape.

That said, the Superman costume is not based off of a fashion statement of any particular era. It is based off of athletic tights and a combination of various elements into something new, therefore, it cannot be dated.

Superman creates the costume himself, along with the S symbol in the comics. Why wouldn't he base it off of what athletic athletes wear? They wear form fitting, colorful clothes, with symbols and logos on them. The Superman suit of the comics makes perfect sense, and the snyderverse sucked.

The Superman suit has had the same parts - red cape, boots, trunks, yellow belt, red & yellow S shield, blue shirt & pants - since the beginning. Even though they vary in execution, the parts have been the same for the majority of the character's history. If you dislike the costume his creators gave him, then you aren't a fan.
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2024, 1:11 PM


If true then i guess it’s alright , seems to be encompassing all elements of the various costumes Supes has had in the past to my knowledge

Need to see it on Corenswet and in action to be really sold on it or not.

Also , I personally dig the collared suit from the New 52 though i know not everyone’s a fan.
Steel86 - 3/7/2024, 1:11 PM
Rent due already?
Twenty23Three - 3/7/2024, 1:12 PM
The biggest liar on Twitter? Wouldn’t believe it in the slightest. Also, there is ZERO chance they’d be stupid enough to give him anything that comes close to that collar.
RedFury - 3/7/2024, 1:12 PM
I love Superman, and his design. But I can't help but snicker everytime I see a new design of him sporting the trunks. Especially with a version like this that looks like a speedo lol. It also doesn't help the the trunks are a different material than the rest of the suit. It literally looks like he just slipped a bathing suit on over-top.

If the trunks are a part of the suit, I really hope they blend into the rest of it well. It needs to look like it's all one thing, rather than him slipping on a bodysuit, and then the trunks, and then the belt.
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2024, 1:14 PM
@RedFury - agreed

You can use the belt to break it up so it doesn’t look like a onesie
RedFury - 3/7/2024, 1:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - lol yes. less pajamas, more flight suit vibes.
Th3Batman - 3/7/2024, 1:12 PM
I don't know why these studios don't just give us a proper first look rather than have an unofficial blurry image be our first look.
DTor91 - 3/7/2024, 1:23 PM
@Th3Batman - Because of exactly what’s happening here: it gets everyone talking. It builds hype, interest and excitement. Which at this point, that’s exactly what DC needs.
HulkisHoly - 3/7/2024, 1:13 PM
We already know that’s not the symbol so why would we believe this “scoop”?

Josh….stop
Fares - 3/7/2024, 1:14 PM
Interested. Worried about how the trunks would come off if true, but curious about the collar.
