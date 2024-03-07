SUPERMAN: Is This What David Corenswet's Man Of Tomorrow Will Look Like In James Gunn's Reboot?

Last week, James Gunn announced that shooting has begun on SUPERMAN with a first look at the symbol which will adorn the chest of David Corenswet's Man of Steel.

Inspired by Mark Waid and Alex Ross' Kingdom Come, it was an exciting tease which has left fans eager to see more from DC Studios' first movie. Specifically, we're referring to the rest of the costume, including the trunks fans will hope will be there after they were absent from the suits worn by Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH teased a big DCU scoop yesterday and has now shared an image shedding new light on what Corenswet's Superman will look like on screen.

This isn't a new image and is, in fact, a pre-existing shot of the hero meant to demonstrate what Gunn has dreamed up for SUPERMAN. It also suggests the DCU's Superman will be heavily inspired by "The New 52" version, though he'll have the red trunks and, presumably, a collar where his cape rests.

Bear in mind that nothing is confirmed yet and we're not expecting a proper first look until the production moves to Atlanta and Supes is snapped on set.

I hear Gunn's Superman looks something like this pic.twitter.com/oKxrywQTvT — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 7, 2024

"I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am," Gunn said last year of his approach to this character. "He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s f**king Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like."

"How can I make it different from the Superman movies that have been made so far, but also have it respect all the Superman movies that have been made so far?" he continued. "So it just took me some time to try to figure it out."

SUPERMAN tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane. Other recent casting additions include Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

SUPERMAN is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.