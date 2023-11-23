SUPERMAN: LEGACY Leak Reveals That At Least Four More Major Roles Have Yet To Be Filled In DCU Reboot
Related:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Leak Reveals That At Least Four More Major Roles Have Yet To Be Filled In DCU Reboot
SUPERMAN: LEGACY - James Gunn Confirms Jimmy Olsen And Eve Teschmacher Casting But What About Lex Luthor?
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY - James Gunn Confirms Jimmy Olsen And Eve Teschmacher Casting But What About Lex Luthor?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

tmp3 - 11/23/2023, 12:12 PM
Why would we “need” to know spoilers? You gotta think before you write sometimes, because half the headlines on this site feel like word salads lol
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 12:20 PM
@tmp3 - lmao, facts
MCUKnight11 - 11/23/2023, 12:53 PM
@tmp3 - Why are you on this site anyways? Were you expecting good journalism?
Origame - 11/23/2023, 12:15 PM
Ok, the middle east subplot rumor has already been debunk.

Also, I doubt they'd go through all the trouble of building up lex gaining Martian powers only to have brainiac be the real villain.
worcestershire - 11/23/2023, 12:19 PM
@Origame - I guess he already spent 3 hours writing that paragraph……
Th3Batman - 11/23/2023, 12:32 PM
@Origame - " Ok, the middle east subplot rumor has already been debunk."

Not exactly, he just said the move doesn't deal with terrorism in the Middle East, not that the Middle East itself doesn't factor into the movie.
Origame - 11/23/2023, 12:45 PM
@Th3Batman - ...but that's the rumor.
Th3Batman - 11/23/2023, 1:04 PM
@Origame - The rumor is that terrorism in the Middle East will factor into the movie, which he confirmed to be false. New sources are saying terrorism itself is indeed not in the movie, but the Middle East itself somehow still factors into it.
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2023, 1:06 PM
@Th3Batman - tomatoes potatoes
Origame - 11/23/2023, 1:11 PM
@Th3Batman - yeah, that's why we shouldn't listen to scoopers. They're lying in order to maybe have something that's true. They claimed there's a scene in the middle east dealing with terrorism, he debunked that scene, then they changed the goal post to it just being in the middle east.

Gunn has already gotten to the point where he's tired of debunking every single rumor. The only reason he would've debunked the terrorism is because of the current issues in the Middle East. There's simply no reason to believe the rumors.
McMurdo - 11/23/2023, 12:29 PM
Debunked Mid East subplot. hack Wilding hacks.
Clara009 - 11/23/2023, 12:32 PM
I don't know. The more I read of this movie the more crowded it feels.
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2023, 1:10 PM
@Clara009 - sadly, I am getting that feeling as well. I really wish Gunn would save Brainiac for the 1st Justice League movie and use a couple of other Supes' villains as kind of a warm-up (Metallo, Parasite, Livewire, Bizarro, Lobo, ect).
garu - 11/23/2023, 12:33 PM
Predictions aren't really spoilers.
MaxPaint - 11/23/2023, 12:50 PM
Matchesz - 11/23/2023, 12:54 PM
Hoping Nick is brainiac and they go older for lex luthor
lazlodaytona - 11/23/2023, 1:10 PM
@Matchesz - Who would be your choice for Lex?
Feralwookiee - 11/23/2023, 2:11 PM
Apex Luthor sounds terrible imo.
After autistic whiny wimpy Luthor in BVS, we'd supposedly get a Luthor who can physically stand toe to toe with Superman?



How about giving us a briliant, cold, calcuating, businessman Luthor who is calm and collected and all about mentally and spiritually breaking Superman?
It really sucks, because we've never seen that Luthor on the big screen, with Hackman (not really) coming the closest to pulling it off.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the States, and to the rest of you, happy Thursday! 🤪
maxx - 11/23/2023, 3:15 PM
@Feralwookiee - this is exactly what they need to do - the cold calculating Lex. we’ve never seen it in the movies, it’s who the character is, and if they jump to Lex with powers then Gunn’s universe will be DOA for the majority of audiences.
SheepishOne - 11/23/2023, 3:00 PM
Rumor has it superhero movies are on the way out, and DC blew its only chance to ride the wave.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder