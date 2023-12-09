SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Comments On Maxwell Lord Casting; Implies He Won't Be A Villain

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Comments On Maxwell Lord Casting; Implies He Won't Be A Villain SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Comments On Maxwell Lord Casting; Implies He Won't Be A Villain

DC Studios co-chair and Superman: Legacy director James Gunn weighs in on the report that his brother, Sean Gunn, will be portraying a villainous version of Maxwell Lord.

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 09, 2023 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman: Legacy

News recently broke that Sean Gunn, James Gunn's brother, will be portraying Maxwell Lord in the DCU.

Sean is set to reprise his (primarily motion capture) Weasel role from The Suicide Squad in Creature Commandos.

The report from Deadline mentions that Maxwell Lord will be mentioned in Superman: Legacy but it's currently unclear whether the character will actually appear in the film. Instead, Lord's role in Legacy(whether that is a namedrop or actual appearance) will be small and serve as a springboard for a bigger role in future DCU projects.

Following the report, Gunn has taken to social media to chime in.

Created by Keith Giffen, J. M. DeMatteis, and Kevin Maguire for DC Comics, Maxwell Lord IV first appeared in Justice League #1 (May 1987). Lord, a cunning businessman and self-styled confidence man, had a key role in the establishment of Justice League International.

Numerous years later, in the May 2005 one-shot, Countdown to Infinite Crisis, Lord undergoes a malicious turn and shoots Ted Kord in the head. The original creative team has never been fond of this portrayal of Lord, and it appears that Gunn isn't either.

Original Max Lord co-creator J.M. DeMatteis also weighed in on social media.

With the casting of Gunn as Lord, it sure sounds as if we now know what superhero team Gunn is introducing in Legacy. The Terrifics and the Justice League were distinct possibilities but it now seems certain that Gunn is setting up the JLI.

Do you think the Justice League International will become Gunn's version of the Guardians of the Galaxy?

Also, will more of the Guardians cast make their way over to the DCU? Recently, Drax actor Dave Bautista heavily hinted that he was at the very least, having discussions with Gunn about portraying a character in the budding superhero cinematic universe. Be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Superman: Legacy, the James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult is reportedly set to portray Lex Luthor, although Gunn has yet to confirm or comment on the casting.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot the DCEU.  Filming is expected to begin this January.

SUPERMAN: LEGACY - Kurt Russell Responds To Rumors He'll Play Jor-El In James Gunn's Upcoming Reboot
Related:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY - Kurt Russell Responds To Rumors He'll Play Jor-El In James Gunn's Upcoming Reboot
SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star Edi Gathegi Is Looking Seriously Jacked Ahead Of Playing DCU's Mister Terrific
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star Edi Gathegi Is Looking Seriously Jacked Ahead Of Playing DCU's Mister Terrific
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

worcestershire - 12/9/2023, 11:06 AM
I see….
worcestershire - 12/9/2023, 11:13 AM
Still a bad choice for the character imo
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/9/2023, 11:09 AM
who?
Forthas - 12/9/2023, 11:11 AM
He certainly is not a hero...so why cast him if he is not either. I am sure in James Gunn's mind he is going to be some kind of comedic relief. His penchant for slapstick and the poor fit that his brother has to the role is a sign he is setting him up as a funnyman.
worcestershire - 12/9/2023, 11:16 AM
@Forthas - I’m not gonna claim that maxwell is my favorite character or whatever, but it shows Gunn may not be genuine. Hopefully he’s utilized well enough and does a good job. And nothing comedic ffs
MarkJulian - 12/9/2023, 11:16 AM
@Forthas - He always had a comedic undertone in JLI, the series that created him.
worcestershire - 12/9/2023, 11:19 AM
No more pointless nepotism castings, if it makes sense sure, but this one wasn’t it
worcestershire - 12/9/2023, 11:20 AM
@MarkJulian - having comedic undertones vs laughing stock joke machine. GotG are known to have more of the latter
Forthas - 12/9/2023, 11:22 AM
@worcestershire - I am indifferent to whethervhe is there or not...I just think that instead of hiring someone who can deliver the role as a seasoned actor even if it has to be comedic. But no we have to settle for an actor who has never distinguished himself as an actor.
worcestershire - 12/9/2023, 11:24 AM
@Forthas - precisely
Forthas - 12/9/2023, 11:25 AM
@MarkJulian - was this before his mind control ability? I don't have a problem with him having funny moments but I don't want to see someone feeling off joke after joke. The worst part of Donners Superman was the bumbling Otis...Luthors henchman.
Apophis71 - 12/9/2023, 11:26 AM
@Forthas - Started out as more of a good guy even if best known as a villain, Lord initially works behind the scenes to establish the Justice League to set up a worldwide peacekeeping organization. After that Lord is portrayed as an amoral businessman, but not a real villain, took time till he became portrayed as one.
MarkJulian - 12/9/2023, 11:29 AM
@Forthas - Questionable casting aside, the character of Maxwell Lord was pretty firmly established during the Giffen, DeMatteis, and Maguire run before he got mind control powers and became a villain. He, Booster and Ted Kord were pretty close.
FireandBlood - 12/9/2023, 11:14 AM
Maxwell Lord in name only, then
Forthas - 12/9/2023, 11:27 AM
@FireandBlood - He is really only widely known for his mind control of Superman...and I guess granting wishes. SMH...
HashTagSwagg - 12/9/2023, 11:17 AM
Comedy! he's Gunna be a comedian which means he's Gunna be funny which is Gunna make us laugh because comedy
worcestershire - 12/9/2023, 11:25 AM
@HashTagSwagg - 😂😂😂
HeWhoBeatsDames - 12/9/2023, 11:21 AM
Can't wait for the DCEU to fail. Gunn is a fraud
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 12/9/2023, 11:23 AM
Will more of James Gunn's friends and family make their way over to the DCU? Yup. Justice League International, could be an interesting way to sort of rebrand the Justice League. And not feel the obligation to have to include some of the traditional JL members.
Repian - 12/9/2023, 11:29 AM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - A JL similar to this is perfect for Gunn.

Also, I'm sure Maxwell will be the villain in the new JL movie. It would also be great if a team member is an accomplice to the treacherous Lord. Maybe Fillion's Guy Gardner.
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/9/2023, 11:24 AM
worcestershire - 12/9/2023, 11:26 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I approve
Forthas - 12/9/2023, 11:33 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO -

I have always thought Wes Bentley would kill in this role



He has the appropriate sinister yuppie look and he is a strong and versatile actor.
Nomis929 - 12/9/2023, 11:33 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - PERFECT CASTING!
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/9/2023, 11:37 AM
@Forthas - Nice. I'll always remember him for American Beauty. He really stood out in that movie, hell, everyone stood out in that movie.
DocSpock - 12/9/2023, 11:29 AM


Well this info is certainly horrible.
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2023, 11:41 AM
Ok then , that’s cool…

I still would have preferred a different actor but I could see Sean Gunn playing this version of Lord who was pretty much just an arrogant self serving businessman who had moments of nobility before his character took a darker turn.

I could see it being similar to Gunn’s character in The Terminal List so I’m down for it!!.
MaxPaint - 12/9/2023, 11:43 AM
Of course he's going to be a silly character, his brother can't do anything else but cookie-cutter one line gigs.
Repian - 12/9/2023, 11:47 AM
I remember when everyone savagely criticized Gunn before GOTG Vol. 3, then everyone praised him and now we're back to criticizing xD
TheVisionary25 - 12/9/2023, 11:48 AM
@Repian - fans are the most fickle people in the world.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder