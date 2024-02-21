SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star Isabela Merced Has Revealed That She's Tried On Hawkgirl's Helmet
Evansly - 2/21/2024, 5:46 PM
Bring the bowl cut!
dragon316 - 2/21/2024, 7:17 PM
@Evansly - doc ock didn’t have that stupid hair style in movies
lazlodaytona - 2/21/2024, 5:47 PM
um. I don't see him. am curious what his role will be in the film.
bcom - 2/21/2024, 6:03 PM
@lazlodaytona - He's been confirmed as playing Green Lantern Guy Gardiner.
lazlodaytona - 2/21/2024, 6:22 PM
@bcom - I know that dude :p I should have said what is Guy's role in the film.
santoanderson - 2/21/2024, 5:47 PM
Wow. Freddie and Jennifer look like Gunn’s teenage kids in that photo.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/21/2024, 5:48 PM
Momma holaring through the screen. "Would you kids like some homemade ice cream?" That was such a simpler time and place. Blue Bell taste just like.... The good ole days
DankMan - 2/21/2024, 5:49 PM
Red tighties or we f******* riot
Repian - 2/21/2024, 5:49 PM
Fillion in the background of a photo? Oooh, great news
ShellHead - 2/21/2024, 5:51 PM
I think James Gunn can write well but he has an immature nature to him. It makes his humor juvenile, his dramatic moments over the top, and he has no problem putting all his friends in movies regardless of the role (usually). I love the Guardians but I'm not sure about this. Peacemaker was really not funny to me. The whole gag with the dancing credits felt like a YouTube video made by junior high kids
Nomis929 - 2/21/2024, 5:56 PM
@ShellHead -

mountainman - 2/21/2024, 6:09 PM
@ShellHead - I mostly enjoyed Peacemaker but skipped that annoying intro every episode.
HulkisHoly - 2/21/2024, 6:42 PM
@ShellHead -

I rewatched Guardians 3 the other night and man that movie is underrated. The score was really good and I think the guy he got can pull off Superman. The emotional scenes weren’t undercut by silly jokes like in GOTG2. To me, that shows that Gunn is growing as a filmmaker and storyteller.
BillyBatson1000 - 2/21/2024, 7:11 PM
@ShellHead - THIS.
grif - 2/21/2024, 5:51 PM
reminds me of pony gl news. anything and everything reported
McMurdo - 2/21/2024, 5:53 PM
And so it begins.
Repian - 2/21/2024, 5:56 PM
@McMurdo - And so it ends.
McMurdo - 2/21/2024, 5:57 PM
@Repian - rent free
IcePyke - 2/21/2024, 6:08 PM
@McMurdo -
Origame - 2/21/2024, 6:35 PM
@McMurdo - hey, FYI, I have a user threatening me with a ban if I don't "stop spamming and trolling". If need be, can you speak on my behalf? It's pretty clear it's just because of what I say about the mcu (you probably know the user, I'm not saying his name for risk he'd use that against me).
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2024, 5:55 PM
As hysterical & amazing as the bowl cut would be , I think we’ll likely get something more like this for Guy ..





I’m more curious about finding out why Guy turned to a life of crime as T.D.K before the ring found him 😉.
Origame - 2/21/2024, 5:55 PM
Wouldn't it be funny if this is actually confirmation vigilante is in superman legacy?
GhostDog - 2/21/2024, 6:02 PM
Grandpa Gunn and kids
Forthas - 2/21/2024, 6:04 PM
He looks like he is at a family reunion...
WhatIfRickJames - 2/21/2024, 6:04 PM
NEPOTISMMMMM

JK, I don’t give a shit
Relativity - 2/21/2024, 6:06 PM
Does that logo in the banner have any bearing on the movie S? Not sure if I missed anything on Gunn revealing it?
sahinduezguen - 2/21/2024, 6:13 PM
@Relativity - Nope, it's an artwork of mine i made a while ago.
J0RELLC00LJ - 2/21/2024, 7:10 PM
@sahinduezguen - Looks good, I dig it
blitzkreg - 2/21/2024, 6:10 PM
Don't even know who this Nathan Fillion is. Not the one I had in mind for Gardner
dracula - 2/21/2024, 6:38 PM
This really doesnt feel worth reporting on

Its not on set its on the backlot

Fillion isnt even in costume so who cares if he is in the background
LSHF - 2/21/2024, 6:42 PM
I'm glad that Nathan is getting a good, hopefully long-term role in this genre.

I'm just now starting to watch Firefly for the first time. So far, I'm sincerely enjoying it.
CaptainFlapjaks - 2/21/2024, 7:00 PM
@LSHF - you know they will have him where a cowboy hat and call himself a space cowboy
BillyBatson1000 - 2/21/2024, 7:09 PM
Explaining to the advertisers the cutting-edge reportage.

(fingers-crossed behind their backs)

Another thing I reposted from Twit-X

