SUPERMAN: LEGACY Fan-Poster Pays Homage To The Man Of Steel's First Appearance In ACTION COMICS #1

Another fan-poster for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy has been shared online, and this might be the most impressive one we've seen yet...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 01, 2023 11:12 AM EST
We've seen numerous fan-made posters and images for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy at this stage, but this latest piece from freelance key-art and poster designer Nuno Sarnadas might be the most eye-catching yet.

The watercolour-inspired design immediately makes it stand out from the pack, and the concept pays homage to the Man of Steel's first appearance in Action Comics #1 all the way back in 1938. Instead of a car, the iconic hero is holding the Daily Planet globe above his head (a nod to Atlas keeping the Heavens on his shoulders in Greek mythology, perhaps).

According to Gunn, our first official look at David Corenswet suited-up as the Man of Tomorrow is still a while off, so for the time being, we'll have to make do with these fan-efforts.

Check out the poster at the link below and let us know what you think.

Superman: Legacy will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, as well as Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Nicholas Hoult was announced as Lex Luthor, with Sara Sampaio signing on to play his assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo taking on the role of Jimmy Olsen.

Members of the anti-hero team The Authority will also appear, and we recently learned that María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) has been cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world," said Gunn during the DCU slate announcement. "I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.”

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but Brainiac is rumored to be the movie's primary antagonist. Gunn recently debunked another report which claimed that the story would revolve around some kind of conflict in the fictional Middle Eastern country of Bialya, which is where the Scarab in Blue Beetle originates from in the comics.

It was said that the Man of Steel would be blamed for a terrorist organization getting their hands on powerful Kryptonian tech, and The Authority would be sent in to investigate. Gunn simply stated that the terrorist threat aspect "isn't true," so there's always a chance some of the other details are accurate.

Production is scheduled to get underway early next year.

Related:

worcestershire - 12/1/2023, 11:22 AM
Cool
FireandBlood - 12/1/2023, 11:22 AM
More like Superman Returns
Nomis929 - 12/1/2023, 11:29 AM
@FireandBlood - Agreed.
GhostDog - 12/1/2023, 11:35 AM
@Nomis929 - this scene still gives me goosebumps
Nomis929 - 12/1/2023, 11:45 AM
@GhostDog - I still think when he saved the space Shuttle/Airplane is one of the most Excting scence ever in any Comic book movie! I was on the edge ofmy seat through it all!

marvel72 - 12/1/2023, 11:24 AM
They should get Alex Ross to recreate the comic covers for the movie posters.
KennKathleen - 12/1/2023, 11:35 AM
@marvel72 - Alex Ross working on anything is instantly a good idea.
HulkisHoly - 12/1/2023, 12:02 PM
@marvel72 -

PERFECT IDEA!!!

That’s exactly what they should do in their advertisement.
HashTagSwagg - 12/1/2023, 11:27 AM
It's just a fan poster, how is this news?
MarkCassidy - 12/1/2023, 11:31 AM
@HashTagSwagg - It's... a fan-poster? It says so right there in the headline. Are you under the impression this is the first one we've every posted or something?
bobevanz - 12/1/2023, 11:41 AM
@MarkCassidy - bonus points for it not being a BossLogic lol
HashTagSwagg - 12/1/2023, 11:42 AM
@MarkCassidy - Keep it in a sub section for fan art, seeing that on the main page just makes it appear like it's official concept art for the film.
MarkCassidy - 12/1/2023, 11:45 AM
@HashTagSwagg - we don't have a sub section for fan art, and I'm confident that putting fan poster right after Superman Legacy in the headline immediately distinguishes it from official art for anyone with working eyeballs 👍
HashTagSwagg - 12/1/2023, 11:51 AM
@MarkCassidy - Make one
Doomsday8888 - 12/1/2023, 11:30 AM
Being so damn iconic always f*cked and blessed Superman in equal ways.

There's the trunks debate, yes, but just like always...people will also be interested and talk about...i dunno, the shape of his S, the shade of blue and red of his costume, literally everything about him, hairstyle included (spit-curl?) the fortress of Solitude, some twist behind Krypton's destruction, Kal-El's spaceship, the Kent farm, the Daily Planet, the secret identity, is Braniac a Coluan or an android, bith of both? The Phantom Zone, the effects of Kriptonite, the Kryptonian language and so on and so on...

Making a Superman movie is hard af, yo.

But shit's also interesting af, reckon that's why they wrote soooo many different origins stories over the years, from Man of Steel, Birthright, Secret Origins, For all Seasons, Earth One, Morry's AC run, an entire f*cking tv show that lasted a decade, lel.
Th3Batman - 12/1/2023, 11:31 AM
I really hope WB sees this vision through this time instead of constantly changing directions like they did with the previous universe. The problem is that by regularly doubting themselves, the DC brand is basically stuck in a loophole and can never move forward. I may not agree with all the decisions Gunn is making, but I do believe it has potential to be great, but only if WB doesn't blink again and hit the reset button.
Superspecialawesomeguy - 12/1/2023, 11:31 AM
Needs more Trunk-action imo.
garu - 12/1/2023, 11:32 AM
This oddly reminded me of the art style of Grant Morrison's Green Lantern:
Origame - 12/1/2023, 11:34 AM
Not a car, and people aren't running away in terror.

Seriously, that's a weird cover for a superhero if you think about it.
GhostDog - 12/1/2023, 11:36 AM
Atlas type beat
harryba11zack - 12/1/2023, 11:37 AM
This isn't a rumor so why is it being posted as news?
bobevanz - 12/1/2023, 11:41 AM
@harryba11zack - ?si=YgWZM7S9Y47rlmwS
MarkCassidy - 12/1/2023, 11:48 AM
@harryba11zack - 😂 🍻

