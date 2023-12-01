SUPERMAN: LEGACY Fan-Poster Pays Homage To The Man Of Steel's First Appearance In ACTION COMICS #1

We've seen numerous fan-made posters and images for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy at this stage, but this latest piece from freelance key-art and poster designer Nuno Sarnadas might be the most eye-catching yet.

The watercolour-inspired design immediately makes it stand out from the pack, and the concept pays homage to the Man of Steel's first appearance in Action Comics #1 all the way back in 1938. Instead of a car, the iconic hero is holding the Daily Planet globe above his head (a nod to Atlas keeping the Heavens on his shoulders in Greek mythology, perhaps).

According to Gunn, our first official look at David Corenswet suited-up as the Man of Tomorrow is still a while off, so for the time being, we'll have to make do with these fan-efforts.

Check out the poster at the link below and let us know what you think.

Superman: Legacy will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, as well as Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

More recently, Nicholas Hoult was announced as Lex Luthor, with Sara Sampaio signing on to play his assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo taking on the role of Jimmy Olsen.

Members of the anti-hero team The Authority will also appear, and we recently learned that María Gabriela de Faría (Animal Control) has been cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies, and fans around the world," said Gunn during the DCU slate announcement. "I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.”

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but Brainiac is rumored to be the movie's primary antagonist. Gunn recently debunked another report which claimed that the story would revolve around some kind of conflict in the fictional Middle Eastern country of Bialya, which is where the Scarab in Blue Beetle originates from in the comics.

It was said that the Man of Steel would be blamed for a terrorist organization getting their hands on powerful Kryptonian tech, and The Authority would be sent in to investigate. Gunn simply stated that the terrorist threat aspect "isn't true," so there's always a chance some of the other details are accurate.

Production is scheduled to get underway early next year.