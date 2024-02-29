SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star Edi Gathegi Shows Off Amazing Physical Transformation For DCU's Mister Terrific
Related:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Star Edi Gathegi Shows Off Amazing Physical Transformation For DCU's Mister Terrific
SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Debunks A Wild Rumor About The Movie's Massive Budget
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: LEGACY Director James Gunn Debunks A Wild Rumor About The Movie's Massive Budget
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

1 2
xfactor - 2/29/2024, 5:04 PM
I just posted a comment on this on the other page lol
BrainySleep - 2/29/2024, 5:08 PM
@xfactor - Heard about this earlier and was wondering when Wilding would get to an article about it lol
xfactor - 2/29/2024, 5:05 PM
Either way it looks good. And I'm happy the title is simply Superman instead.
DankMan - 2/29/2024, 5:23 PM
@xfactor - Now show us the red undies
xfactor - 2/29/2024, 5:24 PM
@DankMan - hopefully we get that soon
TheNewYorker - 2/29/2024, 5:40 PM
@DankMan - you’re into some weird shit
AquaClunge - 2/29/2024, 5:05 PM
Textures looks CW level 😭😭

Defo better than the kingdom come one we thought he was gonna use though.
HashTagSwagg - 2/29/2024, 5:10 PM
@AquaClunge - Maybe Martha makes this one as well.
RolandD - 2/29/2024, 5:15 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Ugh! That looks so bad. It’s amazing what the shield does for the outfit although the one for this show was too cartoony for me.
IronMan616 - 2/29/2024, 5:16 PM
@HashTagSwagg - WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME!!!!
1stDalek - 2/29/2024, 5:25 PM
@AquaClunge - That is the Kingdome Come shield in yellow just like we thought, they just added a yellow outer border.
AquaClunge - 2/29/2024, 5:43 PM
@1stDalek - yeah I'm starting to see it now 😭😭
ShamusG - 2/29/2024, 5:05 PM
Can’t wait to see the full reveal.
TheNewYorker - 2/29/2024, 5:41 PM
@ShamusG - you and everyone else lol
Doomsday8888 - 2/29/2024, 5:06 PM
Yeah, sure, what a """coincidence""".

Hopefully his Superman ends up being less fake than Gunn, man.
RockReigns - 2/29/2024, 5:29 PM
@Doomsday8888 - It's technically possible to be a coincidence. Gunn previously stated that SUPERMAN would begin production March 1st. It's possible that he forgot this year was in fact a leap year and thought the filming would begin on Thursday, March 1st instead of Thursday, February 29th.
ModHaterSLADE - 2/29/2024, 5:06 PM
You don't need a fancy title for the first Superman solo film in years, makes total sense.
MCUKnight11 - 2/29/2024, 5:07 PM
Eh, it's too simplistic and boring now. Would've liked a subtitle like Last son of Krypton or something.
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/29/2024, 5:07 PM
Love it.

NicolausCopernicus - 2/29/2024, 5:08 PM
I've said it before and I'll say it again
Regardless what you think of the movie itself or the colro scheme,
this is the best modern superman logo for me
valmic - 2/29/2024, 5:18 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - “For you”
Saga - 2/29/2024, 5:29 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - awesome logo but way too small on the actual suit
BruceWayng - 2/29/2024, 5:42 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - Haha that’s funny bc I absolutely hate that logo. It feels too WB carton-ish and the colors all seem off, especially the yellow.!
Superspecialawesomeguy - 2/29/2024, 5:09 PM


(Suprised that the material that it's made out of looks so similar to the Snyder suit tho imo).
valmic - 2/29/2024, 5:17 PM
@Superspecialawesomeguy - Yea it’s been textured since Returns. We have Spider-Man to thank for that.
Superspecialawesomeguy - 2/29/2024, 5:43 PM
@valmic - Yeah that's true, I guess I just thought that Gunn would try to differentiate himself a bit more to what Snyder had done previously tbh.

P.S. Speaking of texture and Superman Returns; Remember how that suit had tiny little Superman shields ingrained all over it? I always thought that shit was so extra lmao.
CoHost - 2/29/2024, 5:09 PM
Was "The Superman" already taken?
Steel86 - 2/29/2024, 5:36 PM
@CoHost - Was just bout to comment I am happy he resisted the urge to use The before his name. Unlike Batman, Superman has never had a plan ol Superman name title.
DarkModeDan - 2/29/2024, 5:10 PM
Sounds great, looks great BUT I NEED THOSE FULL-BODY SUIT UP PICTURES IN GLORIOUS 4K, NOT THESE ZOOMED-IN, SUBTLE TEASES DAMMIT!!!

DarkModeDan - 2/29/2024, 5:11 PM
Just worried my first full glimpse of the suit is gonna be some grainy, leaked photo, instead of something official from Gunn and co, smh...
MuadDib - 2/29/2024, 5:11 PM
Have had low expectations of the DCU reboot since the get go, not bc of Gunn but bc of DC’s track record.

That said, casting has been on point for a minute now, and this doesn’t look like total trash. So keeping low expectations, but not as low as originally.

I hope Discovery doesn’t rug pull us all and sells WB or DC before Gunn has a chance to turn things around.
RolandD - 2/29/2024, 5:11 PM
Fantastic! I like the tiitle change, too. Well, I prefer the traditional S, the colors look just right!
Steel86 - 2/29/2024, 5:38 PM
@RolandD - I'm with you but the S seems to be a good size and the color scheme looks correct. No dark reds or dark blues.
HulkisHoly - 2/29/2024, 5:12 PM
So it’s the kingdom come “s” but with yellow emblem and yellow trim.
AC1 - 2/29/2024, 5:13 PM
Glad he dropped "Legacy" from the title, seemed a bit cliche and I dunno what the story context could've been considering it's our introduction to this version of the character and not a follow-up to any preexisting iteration. Also kinda surprised they've gone for another muted colour scheme and texture very similar to the Man of Steel and Superman & Lois ones.
TheVisionary25 - 2/29/2024, 5:21 PM
@AC1 - seems more akin to Superman & Lois then the DCEU suit(s) in terms of color schemes.
GhostDog - 2/29/2024, 5:14 PM
Some Fortress of Solitude frost included
TheVisionary25 - 2/29/2024, 5:16 PM
@GhostDog - apparently they are shooting in Norway for the Fortress
GhostDog - 2/29/2024, 5:19 PM
@TheVisionary25 - always liked the visual of northern lights above the fortress. Smallville often included it.
TheVisionary25 - 2/29/2024, 5:22 PM
@GhostDog - same

Hope it’s in the movie.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder