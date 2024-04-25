James Gunn's SUPERMAN Is Expected To Wrap Filming In July According To Castmember
HermanM
HermanM - 4/25/2024, 8:53 AM
Hopefully this means no more armor bullshit.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/25/2024, 9:21 AM
@HermanM - he wore armor in movies?
HermanM
HermanM - 4/25/2024, 9:32 AM
@dragon316 - yah
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/25/2024, 8:54 AM
Corenswet really does seem to embody the character! Really excited to see how this turns out
Evansly
Evansly - 4/25/2024, 8:54 AM
The title makes it sound like he's referring to wearing the suit from Man of Steel instead of for the new movie
elgaz
elgaz - 4/25/2024, 9:06 AM
@Evansly - I thought the same, badly worded
Origame
Origame - 4/25/2024, 8:59 AM
I mean, this is biased in a very particular way. This description could apply to a t shirt and sweat pants.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 4/25/2024, 9:02 AM
@Origame - or a godamn onesie!
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 4/25/2024, 8:59 AM
he says Superman's suit "is the most mobile of any of the other suits I’ve worn."

This suit gonna be trash i can tell 😭🤔

I hope I'm wrong tho
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2024, 9:00 AM
@DeadClunge - how do you assume this lol
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 4/25/2024, 9:05 AM
@bobevanz - nova corps, high evolutionary, Adam warlock...all in leather CW looking type suits.

The picture of the emblem gives me hope but I feel we may get something along the lines of the Superman and Lois suit. Gunn doesn't have a great eye for translating suits to the big screen, he's very hit & miss IMO
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/25/2024, 9:21 AM
@DeadClunge - Tbf his DC shits did look better than his Marvel ones, especially Peacemaker. But I haven’t got high hopes.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 4/25/2024, 9:36 AM
@FireandBlood - yeah I agree on the SS ones, but then again he did pick some ridiculous characters to he on his team.

Superman better not look like javelin 😭😅😫
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2024, 9:00 AM
The dceu was a failed experiment because they gave Snyder way too much reach and oversight, good grief
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/25/2024, 9:08 AM
@bobevanz
You hate Snyder, we get it.

:P
Origame
Origame - 4/25/2024, 9:23 AM
@Doomsday8888 - I swear, Snyder always gets a free pass to hate on, even though his last dceu theatrical movie was almost a decade ago.

And of course the people who keep hating on Snyder will also insist we can't talk bad about the latest mcu movie 🙄
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/25/2024, 9:35 AM
@bobevanz - Agreed. And, Snyder was just the wrong person for the job. He wasn't actually interested in the characters, just in remaking them.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2024, 9:00 AM
Dude has a good resume…

https://m.imdb.com/name/nm5108867/

Stunt performers really should be getting more recognition , starting with their own category at the Oscars or award shows in general!!.

Anyway , hopefully we get a look at the suit sooner rather then later.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/25/2024, 9:09 AM
There's nothing kids today will relate to more than an alien dressed as a 1930s circus strongman. Go for it, Jimmy!
HermanM
HermanM - 4/25/2024, 9:32 AM
@Lisa89 - They'll relate to a guy from a farm with powers he doesn't know the explanation/origin of who decides to use them for good and to right the things they wish they could, who wears a costume inspired by colorful sports teams and other athletic fields to stand out to people as a public performing persona. That's what the character actually is. Being an alien is just the excuse for the powers and largely irrelevant to Superman's identity as he didn't even know he was an alien in the comics until many years into adulthood, well into his Superman career, and when he found out, it meant nothing to him beyond the explanation for his abilities. He didn't start going around and dressing like he was from Krypton, wearing its symbols, and pretending to represent a place he only lived on for a day or two and has no memory or formative years of.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/25/2024, 9:35 AM
@HermanM - My comment is about red undies, but you do you. 😘
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 4/25/2024, 9:27 AM
RE: 'Corenswet a "down to earth and just a sweet guy."

---Okay, I want THAT phrase "down to earth and just a sweet guy."

...... to be the title of a Lois Lane' Superman' Interview in The Daily Planet.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/25/2024, 9:41 AM
User Comment Image
Imprtracr1
Imprtracr1 - 4/25/2024, 9:54 AM
"Interesting" is not the word I would want to hear.

As far as I'm concerned, this entire film is in the air.

