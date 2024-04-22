James Gunn's SUPERMAN Is Expected To Wrap Filming In July According To Castmember

Justin Howell, who is the lead stunt double for David Corenswet's Man of Steel in James Gunn's Superman, recently spoke with the Be More Super outlet, where he shared an interesting tidbit regarding the film's production schedule.

While Howell didn't give away any specifics related to the film's plot, he did disclose that filming is expected to wrap in July.

Principal photography on Superman officially began on February 29.

According to the Macon Telegraph, filming is expected to leave the closed confines of Fayetteville, Georgia's Trilith Studios, and shoot on location in Macon, Georgia, near the end of May.

This comes after Gunn and co. were filming on location in Svalbard, Norway, where they filmed exterior shots for the Fortress of Solitude.

Exclusive Live Stream with Stunt Performer Justin Howell - From Master Chief to Stunt Innovation! https://t.co/KRoYgu8z3x — BE MORE SUPER (@bemoresuper) April 20, 2024

As previously disclosed, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is currently filming at a private, heavily-guarded sound stage in Atlanta, which accounts for the lack of set pics and leaks that usually accompany superhero pics.

In addition to the on-location filming in Macon, Georgia, the cast and crew will also be traveling to Ohio soon, where they'll likely shoot at a site that could potentially be used for the Hall of Justice.

It seems Gun will be pulling double-duty over the next few months, as he'll also be helming a few episodes of Peacemaker season 2, which is also filming at Trillith.

With cameras set to film out in the open soon, the hope among the fandom is that Gunn and DC Studios will soon reveal the first, official full look at Corenswet's Man of Steel costume.

It was hoped that the reveal would come on the anniversary of the release of Action Comics #1 but while Gunn did share a social media post with Corsenwet and Rachel Brosnahan, the suit was not revealed.

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear in Legacy, as well.

More recently Pruitt Taylor Vince was cast as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent, while Neva Howell signed on to play Martha 'Ma' Kent.