SUPERMAN Merchandise Listing Confirms Identity Of Movie's Villain And A Few Other Interesting Additions

Superman set photos revealed more about the movie than filmmaker James Gunn probably would have liked, including a first look at a mysterious masked villain with a "U" on his chest who we saw make short work of the Man of Steel.

Much has been said about whether it's Ultraman or Ulysses, but the former has now been confirmed courtesy of an official listing of upcoming "DC Direct" merchandise.

We still believe "Ultraman" will be a Lex Luthor creation and likely a Superman clone gone wrong (in fact, we'd put money on this being Gunn's take on Bizarro). Lending weight to the theory Lex is a mad scientist is the fact his figure will have a "Baby Kaiju."

There's also a full-sized Kaiju we'd imagine battles the title hero at some point. A few months ago, a description of an early trailer mentioned Supes squaring off with a monster of some sort.

As for who or what "Baby Joe" is, your guess is as good as ours!

"I have been working out. There’s that bit in 'All-Star Superman' where he talks about his muscles being real and hard work and all that," Nicholas Hoult previously said of his approach to playing Lex. "I kind of took that as a little bit of a fuel for the fire."

"[James Gunn's] ability to keep things fun and alive and try things in the moment," he added, "[is] something I really enjoy."

Check out the full list of upcoming Superman merchandise in the X post below.

Ultraman confirmed via a new toy listing for the Superman film. So it's confirmed it's Ultraman and not Ulysses pic.twitter.com/owNnPywYj2 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) October 26, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.