SUPERMAN: New Rumor Reaffirms The Hammer Of Boravia's Identity Following Supergirl Fan Theories - SPOILERS

James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie has already generated more than a few debates among fans, but the introduction of the Hammer of Boravia—an original creation—has raised eyebrows.

After the Man of Steel interferes in a foreign conflict, Boravia seemingly dispatches its guardian to Metropolis, with the destruction that follows playing a role in why the city turns against its protector.

Various plot leaks have suggested that Lex Luthor is pulling the strings, and insider @MyTimeToShineH claims to have now confirmed the identity of the Hammer of Boravia.

As an aside, theories swirled last week that Milly Alcock's Supergirl could be beneath the Hammer's armour. The idea put forward was that Lex captured the Maiden of Might when she first crashed to Earth, forcing her to fight her cousin from within the formidable-looking suit.

It's a compelling suggestion (and seems to be based largely on the villain using a Heat Vision-like power), albeit one that feels like a subplot too many for an already very busy movie.

Today, the scooper has reaffirmed a previous report from Daniel Richtman that the Hammer of Boravia is secretly Ultraman. The mysterious masked baddie is believed to be a Luthor-created Superman clone who may or may not be Gunn's take on Bizarro, Parasite, or perhaps even an amalgamation of multiple characters.

Supergirl is expected to appear in Superman, but likely in little more than a cameo role that sets the stage for her upcoming solo movie.

Both in and out of the Hammer of Boravia's armour, Ultraman appears to be considerably more powerful than Superman. It's not easy to find someone stronger than the Man of Steel for him to fight, perhaps explaining why Gunn is mixing and matching multiple villains.

This news comes after Ultraman was officially given his name by merchandise for the DCU movie. As you can see below, that showed him in a purple costume, which immediately brings Parasite to mind. However, it's worth noting that his suit looks black in set photos and trailers.

A great look at the ULTRAMAN figure for ‘SUPERMAN’ pic.twitter.com/bqij52bDux — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) May 15, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.