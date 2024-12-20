SUPERMAN Promo Shows Clark Kent's Transformation Into Superman As Trailer Music Is Officially Released

Some newly released promos for James Gunn's Superman offer a closer look at David Corenswet as both The Daily Planet's Clark Kent and Metropolis' greatest superhero, Superman. Check them out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 20, 2024 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The first Superman teaser trailer already appears to be breaking YouTube records (we hope to have more on that for you soon) and, on Instagram, Warner Bros. and DC Studios have quietly shared some new "stickers."

Those can be added to Stories on the social media platform and show David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Superman. 

There's a very obvious difference between the hero's two personas, something that's reflected in the actor's mannerisms as the intrepid Daily Plane reporter. The hair - which has already generated a great deal of discussion - is also a good way for Kal-El to hide his secret identity. 

While not the highest quality clips, these also offer perhaps our best look yet at the Man of Tomorrow's DCU costume. It's a major departure from what Henry Cavill wore in the DCEU, though James Gunn has said he wanted to avoid "fake muscles" and "airbrushed abs."

Take a closer look at Superman's lead, along with a fun Clark clip from the movie's set, below. 

"I knew from the beginning what I wanted to do with the music," Gunn said at a Q&A this past Monday. "I thought about it a lot, 'Are we going to do something completely different? Are we going to use the [John] Williams’ theme?'"

"That soundtrack is one of my favorite soundtracks of all time, and when I was a kid, really...the thing I loved the most about the movie was the music. That was the thing I took home with me more than anything else," he continued. "But I knew we were doing something that was harkening back to the past but also looking forward to the future, and so it was about finding that balance."

"John Murphy is a composer who I love working with, and he started working on the music before the script was even finished and was one of the first people I gave the script to, along with Peter Safran and a couple of others, so that he could start writing music for it. I said, 'I want to use a version of the Williams theme, but I want to do our own version of it.' So, that’s what you hear," Gunn concluded.

The full version of the music used in the Superman trailer has been officially released and you can listen to that here:

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. 

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

1 2
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 12/20/2024, 8:32 AM
WoWsErS
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/20/2024, 8:32 AM
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/20/2024, 8:41 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Get ready for the shared universe worshipers to start attacking you for "not understanding" the genius of James Gunn.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/20/2024, 9:36 AM
@TheJok3r - Only if their lips can get off of his genius ass
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/20/2024, 8:35 AM
Other than that collar, this is perfect and much much better than the snyderverse: all of the right parts and colors are there!

Thank you, Gunn!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 8:35 AM
Corenswet is gonna nail the dual personas of both Clark & Superman , you can just tell from those “stickers”…

Also I forgot how deep his voice is actually lol.

I don’t mind the curly hairdo since while it isn’t exactly from All Star , the difference between this Clark & Superman dies give me All Star vibes.

User Comment Image
GarthRanzz
GarthRanzz - 12/20/2024, 8:35 AM
Not a fan of a goofball Clark Kent.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/20/2024, 8:44 AM
@GarthRanzz - not sure you understand Clark Kent….
AnEye
AnEye - 12/20/2024, 8:51 AM
@GarthRanzz - Clark Kent isn’t angst driven, he is goofy.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/20/2024, 8:53 AM
@GarthRanzz - Clark Kent created both the costumed Superman persona as well as the mild mannered reporter disguise. Both of his creations are pictured here.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/20/2024, 8:36 AM
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/20/2024, 8:37 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 8:37 AM
Also , the suit looks so good in that…

I still wish it didn’t have the lines but otherwise I like it!!.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/20/2024, 8:42 AM
guy gardner's cut is something that I can accept as it's in the source material however an adult walking around with that bussin zoomer cut is just too much for me to accept
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/20/2024, 8:48 AM
I'll say it until the day I die. James Gunns idea of a dorky ass awkward loser is Tony Khan, and I'm here for it.
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/20/2024, 8:54 AM
@SATW42 - he's aware of the world too, from another article here:

"He dresses like a professional wrestler, he dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that," the director added. "That really clicked in for me."

Plus, Gunn is the DC Studios head, connected to WB Discovery and Max. AEW just signed a deal with Max. You can't tell me Gunn hasn't crossed paths with him and thought, "that's my Awkward loser right there. I need a guy that symbolizes how Superman views humans, and it's Tony Khan"

They even have the same fasion sense

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/20/2024, 8:49 AM
So lets summarize the hater nitpicks

- baggy costume
- curly hair
- gardner bowl
- krypto not a macho dog
- bleeding superman

What's next? That pa kent is bald???

Lolz
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 12/20/2024, 8:52 AM
@vectorsigma - How is that being a hater? Not everyone is on board with certain aspects of what they see so far. It's not hate, it's an opinion.
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/20/2024, 8:55 AM
@vectorsigma - "curly hair"

Just to be clear, I don't hate on the curly hair. My head canon is what I said above and I love Gunn for it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/20/2024, 9:02 AM
@DarthOmega - i guess lets venn diagram it. Not all who have these nitpicks are haters (so an opinion) but all haters have these nitpicks. 😅
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 12/20/2024, 9:03 AM
@SATW42 - just read it actually, i know you are not a hater 😂
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/20/2024, 9:19 AM
@vectorsigma - that's not hate -- it's a fact that this Superman's costume is baggy. It's opinion to a small minority that it looks good, and it's the opinion of the vast majority that it looks bad.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2024, 9:47 AM
@DarthOmega - Because when vectorsigma has an issue with something he has the right to speak upon it and not be labeled a hater because it's his right to an opinion. But when a person uses their right to their opinion he doesn't agree with he believes you're a hater.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 8:55 AM
Man that suit is absolutely horrible.

There's nothing super about it 😭

User Comment Image

The only thing it beats cavills suit on is the colors, other than it's like Hollywood vs budget cosplay 😭
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 8:57 AM
@BraveNewClunge - cavill actually looks like a hero in the gif above. There's an aura that the suit gives off.

Sadly corensweat looks like he's fancy dressing at the Christmas party 😭
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/20/2024, 9:03 AM
@BraveNewClunge - it's all opinions, but I think Snyders suit looks like ass, the ab muscles are corny as shit, and I know it came first, but it gives Homelander vibes.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 9:05 AM
@SATW42 - and that's ok to have poor taste, I won't judge you for it 👀

But at least Snyder made them look like superheroes.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/20/2024, 9:09 AM
@BraveNewClunge - you like trash, idc about the [frick]ing suit. You like bad movies, you like TERRIBLE character adaptations, and you love cringey ass slow mo
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 9:12 AM
@bobevanz - I'm guess the slow mo in Gunns cosplay man is OK with you then 👀

You also seem to like trash 🗑 the only difference between you and i is that I'm adult enough to accept an opinion that is different to mine 🤣

Keep crying 😉
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/20/2024, 9:22 AM
@BraveNewClunge - I do like the inclusion of the panties but overall it just doesn't compare to the man of steel look.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 12/20/2024, 8:55 AM
Yeah, I'm not liking the suit. I got no real issues with anything else, but that suit is just... Nah.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 12/20/2024, 9:04 AM
Definitely looks like it was designed by the same person who designed the Guardians' suits in Vol 3.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 12/20/2024, 9:17 AM
@soberchimera - 100%. Which works in the GOTG universe because they're misfits, aholes, etc. Superman is majestic. The suit has to be flawless, tapered throughout. It looks ridiculous for Superman. Would probably look great for Batman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 9:08 AM
Honestly , this suit looks like Ma Kent made it for him and I don’t mean that in a derogatory fashion…

There’s this simple workmanlike quality to it which I like , there’s no fanciness to it and it illustrates Clark’’s character imo.

I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s honestly the case in the film.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/20/2024, 9:11 AM
Remember the Ramen noodle hair joke? Hmmmm it looks like people assumed too much once again. Eat crow
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/20/2024, 9:12 AM
The icing on the cake is Josh promoting his Twitter account, but he also pays for the blue check mark and he has less than 10000 followers lol
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/20/2024, 9:11 AM
No way that DORK is Superman
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/20/2024, 9:13 AM
@MisterBones - mission accomplished
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 12/20/2024, 9:18 AM
Man that suit still sucks

For next live action suit they should go with this design and no fake muscles

User Comment Image
Conquistador
Conquistador - 12/20/2024, 9:26 AM
@GodHercules20 - To Gunn and Corenswet's credit, there doesn't seem to be padding, jus that the material chosen for the torso is quite rigid and stiff, he seems to be filling it well, when standing upright.

That said, the suit above looks closer to Cavill's iteration (which wasn't bad IMO apart from the airbrushed muscles seen in JL).

I won't be mad if they kept the same design of Guuns, but to loose the trunks and thickness and bring it more inline with new 52 design.

User Comment Image
