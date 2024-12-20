SUPERMAN Promo Shows Clark Kent's Transformation Into Superman As Trailer Music Is Officially Released

The first Superman teaser trailer already appears to be breaking YouTube records (we hope to have more on that for you soon) and, on Instagram, Warner Bros. and DC Studios have quietly shared some new "stickers."

Those can be added to Stories on the social media platform and show David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Superman.

There's a very obvious difference between the hero's two personas, something that's reflected in the actor's mannerisms as the intrepid Daily Plane reporter. The hair - which has already generated a great deal of discussion - is also a good way for Kal-El to hide his secret identity.

While not the highest quality clips, these also offer perhaps our best look yet at the Man of Tomorrow's DCU costume. It's a major departure from what Henry Cavill wore in the DCEU, though James Gunn has said he wanted to avoid "fake muscles" and "airbrushed abs."

Take a closer look at Superman's lead, along with a fun Clark clip from the movie's set, below.

"I knew from the beginning what I wanted to do with the music," Gunn said at a Q&A this past Monday. "I thought about it a lot, 'Are we going to do something completely different? Are we going to use the [John] Williams’ theme?'"

"That soundtrack is one of my favorite soundtracks of all time, and when I was a kid, really...the thing I loved the most about the movie was the music. That was the thing I took home with me more than anything else," he continued. "But I knew we were doing something that was harkening back to the past but also looking forward to the future, and so it was about finding that balance."

"John Murphy is a composer who I love working with, and he started working on the music before the script was even finished and was one of the first people I gave the script to, along with Peter Safran and a couple of others, so that he could start writing music for it. I said, 'I want to use a version of the Williams theme, but I want to do our own version of it.' So, that’s what you hear," Gunn concluded.

The full version of the music used in the Superman trailer has been officially released and you can listen to that here:

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.