SUPERMAN Reportedly Opens With A STAR WARS-Inspired Crawl That Explains The New DCU

We're only a couple of weeks away from Superman landing in theaters, and it's now being reported that the DC Studios movie opens with a Star Wars-inspired crawl introducing us to James Gunn's DCU...

By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2025 06:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Some sweeping changes have reportedly been made to Superman during the editing process, including cutting a day-of-the-week structure inspired by All-Star Superman.

We've also seen filmmaker James Gunn seemingly take on board criticisms from fans, swapping out a shot of the Man of Steel in flight for another, slightly less divisive effort. Now, details from a 30-minute footage screening overseas appear to reveal how Gunn will introduce us to his new DCU.

According to multiple attendees, we're getting a Star Wars-inspired introduction meant to contextualise the DCU.

We don't expect a literal opening crawl pulled from Star Wars, though some have described it as such. Either way, it seems Gunn intends to use title cards (or something along those lines) to make it clear to moviegoers that Superman plays out in a new reality inhabited by superheroes...

The DC Studios co-CEO is eager to make it clear Superman isn't set in the DCEU, a world that ended with Orm eating a cockroach in 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Not helping matters on that front, of course, is the fact we're getting Peacemaker season 2 this summer with the exact same cast. 

There's a risk that Gunn is trying too hard, and that Superman will ultimately feel too busy and muddled to make the desired impact. It's hard to say when information like this is presented without context, and reviews of these 30-minute previews have been largely positive. That was perhaps to be expected when it's being screened for devoted DC fans, of course.

In other news, Gunn has confirmed that Superman won't feature a nod to Superman: The Movie's infamous "Miss Teschmacher!" line said by Gene Hackman's Lex Luthor.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN IMAX Teaser Features Our Best Look Yet At David Corenswet's Man Of Steel In Flight Mode
SUPERMAN IMAX Teaser Features Our Best Look Yet At David Corenswet's Man Of Steel In Flight Mode
James Gunn Points To OPPENHEIMER's Large Cast When Addressing The Number Of Heroes And Villains In SUPERMAN
James Gunn Points To OPPENHEIMER's Large Cast When Addressing The Number Of Heroes And Villains In SUPERMAN

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 6:24 AM
Under/Over 30 times James Gunn is mentioned in it
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/24/2025, 7:59 AM
@AllsNotGood - Since it’s him reading it aloud, wouldn’t he just say “me” or “I”?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 9:16 AM
@AllsNotGood - rent [frick]ing free
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 9:29 AM
@Lisa89 - not him...he has to mention his name in case people forget
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/24/2025, 9:32 AM
@AllsNotGood - He probably is the new Bob Dole in that way. 🤣
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/24/2025, 6:32 AM
“There's a risk that Gunn is trying too hard, and that Superman will ultimately feel too busy and muddled to make the desired impact.” This encapsulates the film in a nutshell. I’m glad some people have their eyes wide open and are starting to see the cracks on the wall. Above all else it looks entertaining and it will do its job. The question is will it be Gunn’s best film? Time will tell.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/24/2025, 8:28 AM
@Canyoublush - there are no cracks. It's a movie. Can we be serious please?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2025, 8:37 AM
@Nonameforme - It's a metaphor.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/24/2025, 8:57 AM
@ObserverIO - no it's a movie
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2025, 9:36 AM
@Nonameforme -
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/24/2025, 10:02 AM
@Nonameforme - Some films are perfect some are dreadful and most are somewhere in between. Ultimately it’s subjective right? What you deem the best is simultaneously what I would consider the worst. I’m intrigued to find out if this will be Gunn’s magnum opus. Remember this guy lied to everyone when he said and I quote - “the flash is one of the greatest superhero movies ever.” So yeah I can be serious but I can’t take Gunn seriously. 😭😆😆🤣
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/24/2025, 10:31 AM
@Canyoublush - that wasn't a lie that was an opinion.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/24/2025, 6:42 AM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 6:53 AM
Honestly , that’s a pretty good idea…

The SW opening crawl gives background and context to the film you are about to watch so it makes sense to do that here aswell considering it’s a universe that has already been established to an extent.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 6/24/2025, 6:56 AM
Rexotron
Rexotron - 6/24/2025, 7:19 AM
WTF did the fans have to do with James Gunn swapping out that shot of Superman in flight? The divisiveness of that shot had nothing to do with him swapping it out. The article you linked, was about how he wasn't happy with the shot. The fact that you think you can clumsily spin a narrative that a successful director could be influenced by the fans as to what shots he uses, shows that years of writing articles filled with irrelevant tangents so as to create some form of substance haven't made you better.
OptimusInTime
OptimusInTime - 6/24/2025, 7:19 AM
Yikes....
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/24/2025, 7:26 AM
A lot of the London screenings are kind of empty atm. We aren't like the Americans where people rush to buy tickets the moment they're released so things could pick up around release date 👀

They do seem to have a lot of screenings though 😮‍💨
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 9:15 AM
@JurassicClunge - why are you hating so hard? Move tf on with your life
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/24/2025, 9:27 AM
@bobevanz - making an observation is hating?

Cope you 🤡😘🤡
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/24/2025, 8:01 AM
Gunn right as usual
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2025, 8:34 AM
Oh I like the sound of that. Okay I'm back in.
PeterDarker121
PeterDarker121 - 6/24/2025, 9:06 AM
I like this.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 9:16 AM
Okay. This changes nothing, just more BS for losers to complain about. WHO CARES IF THERE'S AN OPENING CRAWL
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/24/2025, 9:32 AM
Hate it....Not necessary. Also gives haters more ammo to poke holes through this DCU...
Huskers
Huskers - 6/24/2025, 10:08 AM
If they were going to do this, would rather it opened with a comic book like Superman the Movie did.

