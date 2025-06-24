SUPERMAN Reportedly Opens With A STAR WARS-Inspired Crawl That Explains The New DCU

Some sweeping changes have reportedly been made to Superman during the editing process, including cutting a day-of-the-week structure inspired by All-Star Superman.

We've also seen filmmaker James Gunn seemingly take on board criticisms from fans, swapping out a shot of the Man of Steel in flight for another, slightly less divisive effort. Now, details from a 30-minute footage screening overseas appear to reveal how Gunn will introduce us to his new DCU.

According to multiple attendees, we're getting a Star Wars-inspired introduction meant to contextualise the DCU.

We don't expect a literal opening crawl pulled from Star Wars, though some have described it as such. Either way, it seems Gunn intends to use title cards (or something along those lines) to make it clear to moviegoers that Superman plays out in a new reality inhabited by superheroes...

#Superman begins with a Star Wars-esque introduction that gives some context to the movie/universe.



(via @UniversoDCnauta) pic.twitter.com/2bs4hYOjSt — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 23, 2025

The DC Studios co-CEO is eager to make it clear Superman isn't set in the DCEU, a world that ended with Orm eating a cockroach in 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Not helping matters on that front, of course, is the fact we're getting Peacemaker season 2 this summer with the exact same cast.

There's a risk that Gunn is trying too hard, and that Superman will ultimately feel too busy and muddled to make the desired impact. It's hard to say when information like this is presented without context, and reviews of these 30-minute previews have been largely positive. That was perhaps to be expected when it's being screened for devoted DC fans, of course.

In other news, Gunn has confirmed that Superman won't feature a nod to Superman: The Movie's infamous "Miss Teschmacher!" line said by Gene Hackman's Lex Luthor.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.