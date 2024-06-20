SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet's Iconic Globe But Clark Kent's Workplace May Be Under Attack

Newly revealed photos from the set of Superman have offered a first look at The Daily Planet's iconic globe, but is Clark Kent and Lois Lane's workplace coming under attack? Check them out right here...

By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2024 09:06 AM EST
Work to transform Cleveland into Metropolis is ongoing, and while we've already caught sight of the DCU's Daily Planet, the newspaper's iconic globe has now arrived on Superman's set! 

It's been shown on banners, of course, but the physical prop...well, it's an absolute beauty. 

The globe will seemingly hang above the entrance to the Planet's headquarters; Clark Kent will work there in the movie, with Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Cat Grant, Steve Lombard, Ron Troupe, and Editor-in-Chief Perry White joining him. 

We'd say it's likely some or even all of those characters will soon make their presence felt, though it's possible we won't get to see them if the set is heavily protected. So far, we've only caught a glimpse of Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and that was several months ago; with that in mind, it may be wise not to get your hopes up for any big reveals. 

Interestingly, fake debris is also being delivered to Superman's set, suggesting an action scene could take place at the iconic Metropolis location. If so, we may well see the Man of Steel emerge from those spinning doors to do his thing and save the day. 

After the divisive first shot of David Corenswet, some shots of him suited up would go a long way in easing the minds of sceptical fans. 

Check out these newly revealed Superman set photos below. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet Building; James Gunn Shares New BTS Shot Featuring GOTG Star
SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet Building; James Gunn Shares New BTS Shot Featuring GOTG Star
SUPERMAN Director Marks One-Year Anniversary Of David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan's Magic Screen-Test
SUPERMAN Director Marks One-Year Anniversary Of David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan's "Magic" Screen-Test
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/20/2024, 9:40 AM
As nitpicking seems to be the main sport around here...

...Globe is too small, lol

Cool to see they are including one tho :D
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/20/2024, 9:46 AM
The globe will come down in a battle and Superman will put it up as a symbol while simultaneously hinting he's connected to it
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/20/2024, 10:08 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Probably but why I would kinda look for a bigger version on the roof for that not a smaller one above the door.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2024, 10:17 AM
@Apophis71 - yeah

If he’s meant to catch it , it will be more impressive that way
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/20/2024, 9:47 AM
Really dig what i'm seeing.

As simple as certain things are, they are still important, this could really be Gunn's forte when it comes to his version of Superman.
grouch
grouch - 6/20/2024, 9:47 AM
is anyone actually hyped for this? genuine question.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/20/2024, 9:55 AM
@grouch - curious rather than hyped....im not a Gunn simp
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/20/2024, 10:06 AM
@grouch - Not yet, interested as he WAS the first Supe I became a fan of but been so much Superman in my lifetime I find it tough to be excited till I see a trailer, that isn't putting shade or negativity on it just need proof of the pudding with any IP I've seen a LOT of already.
Origame
Origame - 6/20/2024, 9:49 AM
This looks like a job for...someone else.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/20/2024, 10:01 AM
I should have signed up for extras in cincy, oh well. Maybe next time lol Longlegs tickets on sale now!
HermanM
HermanM - 6/20/2024, 10:08 AM
That globe is just for the entrance. I'm sure the top of the CGI exterior building will have one too.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/20/2024, 10:18 AM
That looks great. I hope that there is a larger one on the roof but either way, that looks awesome and I love the attention to detail.

View Recorder