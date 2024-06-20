SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal Daily Planet's Iconic Globe But Clark Kent's Workplace May Be Under Attack

Work to transform Cleveland into Metropolis is ongoing, and while we've already caught sight of the DCU's Daily Planet, the newspaper's iconic globe has now arrived on Superman's set!

It's been shown on banners, of course, but the physical prop...well, it's an absolute beauty.

The globe will seemingly hang above the entrance to the Planet's headquarters; Clark Kent will work there in the movie, with Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, Cat Grant, Steve Lombard, Ron Troupe, and Editor-in-Chief Perry White joining him.

We'd say it's likely some or even all of those characters will soon make their presence felt, though it's possible we won't get to see them if the set is heavily protected. So far, we've only caught a glimpse of Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and that was several months ago; with that in mind, it may be wise not to get your hopes up for any big reveals.

Interestingly, fake debris is also being delivered to Superman's set, suggesting an action scene could take place at the iconic Metropolis location. If so, we may well see the Man of Steel emerge from those spinning doors to do his thing and save the day.

After the divisive first shot of David Corenswet, some shots of him suited up would go a long way in easing the minds of sceptical fans.

Check out these newly revealed Superman set photos below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.