SUPERMAN Set Videos See The Man Of Steel And Mister Terrific Teaming Up To Battle The Engineer And [SPOILER]

Earlier today, we got a first look at the cast of Superman assembling at Metropolis' Lordtech Field. The baseball stadium will be home to an epic battle between the movie's heroes and villains and, in these latest videos, we see more of that clash.

Superman and Ultraman are shown exchanging punches likely after the Man of Steel drags the mystery baddie across the ground, though all signs point to the hero being no match for a character many believe is his clone.

As you may recall, rumours have swirled about Lex Luthor making his own Superman in the form of "Ultraman," with the expectation being that the clone will eventually be unmasked as a twisted new take on Bizarro (a character James Gunn can have fun with).

In a second video, The Engineer fights Mister Terrific, flying through the air with the tech genius before planting him onto the field below.

We're guessing this is as good as it's going to get in terms of picture quality because there's no way for photographers to get any closer thanks to the action being contained within Cleveland's Progressive Field.

Check out the latest images and videos from the Superman set below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.