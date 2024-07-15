SUPERMAN Set Videos Show The Man Of Steel Escaping [SPOILER] As Hall Of Justice Speculation Intensifies

Shooting continued on Superman this weekend and things aren't looking good for the Man of Tomorrow in Metropolis' LordTech Field.

The Engineer and Ultraman circle the downed hero who is clearly struggling to get to his feet. After a brief conversation where Superman seemingly addresses them both, the Kryptonian takes flight, likely fleeing the battle to regroup.

While it's strange to see Superman leave a fight like this, he may have no other choice. However, seeing as The Engineer can clearly go toe-to-toe with Supes, it appears he doesn't have the same God-like powers as Henry Cavill's version.

Saturday showdown during an extended #Superman scene being filmed at Progressive Field in Downtown Cleveland this afternoon.#FilmInCLE pic.twitter.com/zbGO6rRhWR — Greater Cleveland Partnership (@GreaterCLE) July 13, 2024

It's also been confirmed that Superman will be filming at the Cincinnati Union Terminal later this week. That's the real-life inspiration for the Hall of Justice; is it the base used by Maxwell Lord's team or where Clark Kent decides to establish his own team? We'll have to wait and see.

'Superman' will be filming at the Cincinnati Union Terminal on July 18



The inspiration for the Hall of Justice pic.twitter.com/CwpZ5eCgD7 — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) July 13, 2024

You may have also seen the image below doing the rounds online. Many fans believe it shows Superman squaring off with his clone; however, we've done some digging and can confirm it's David Corenswet's stunt doubt.

Ultraman is still expected to be a Lex Luthor-created clone, but when Ultraman unmasks, chances are it will be a new take on Bizarro who is staring back at the DCU's Man of Steel.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.