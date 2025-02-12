SUPERMAN Star Rachel Brosnahan Reveals What Type Of Journalist Lois Lane Will Be In The DCU

Much has been said about how Superman will tackle what it means to be a modern journalist. Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan has already addressed how the intrepid Daily Planet reporter will handle fake news, but will we see her in more than just the newsroom?

Lois being an on-air reporter or even someone who uses social media to communicate with the citizens of Metropolis does make sense in today's world. However, it sounds like James Gunn is taking a classic approach to the print journalist.

"I spoke to a handful of really brilliant journalists to help me kind of get inside the mindset of folks who have both worked in a newsroom and on broadcast, which Lois obviously doesn't but...still helpful," Brosnahan confirms in the video below. "They were fantastic [and] very generous with their time."

The news that Lois won't be a broadcast journalist has been welcomed by the majority of fans since this interview clip dropped. There's no real need to modernise The Daily Planet - the Supergirl TV series gave it a go with "Catco Worldwide Media" - and making Clark Kent and Lois real reporters is no bad thing.

What's going to be really interesting is seeing how Lois reconciles writing about the Man of Steel while presumably knowing Clark is secretly Superman.

Gunn previously said this about his approach to the iconic couple in DC Studios' Superman:

"The relationship between Clark and Lois, I think, is unlike anything we’ve ever seen in any media, for Lois and Superman. When we were auditioning these actors for these roles, I wanted actors who had chemistry together. We had three actors for Superman, and three actors for Lois, and we put them all together. David and Rachael were incredible individually, but when we brought them together, there was an electricity in the room that was palpable." "Part of it is the steaminess, the sexiness of it, but part of is just the way they bounce off of each other, in the way that 1940s movie stars do, with a Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert in It Happened One Night. So it’s this miraculous energy between the two of them. When you see them together in the more loving aspects, you go, ‘Oh, these guys like each other in a real way’. It’s hot, but also in the way when they’re together, you go, 'Okay, I get it.'" "He’s the man of steel. He’s the most powerful man in the world, perhaps. But man, she’s a force to be reckoned with, and you can see there’s a way in which she can mow him down. So it’s the back and forth between the two of them, where they’re both so powerful, and you see what they give each other as a couple, and you feel that chemistry."

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.