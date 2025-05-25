SUPERMAN's Rating Has Seemingly Been Revealed As First Look At Mister Terrific's T-Craft Surfaces

James Gunn's Superman appears to have been given an official rating by the MPAA. Despite the filmmaker's penchant for R-Rated projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, we're sure you won't be surprised to learn that it's been rated PG-13.

The news comes our way courtesy of a recent commercial for a "Superman vs. Kaiju Battle Pack" toy set. At the end of the promo, the announcer quickly notes, "Superman movie rated PG-13."

Even if the MPAA hasn't given Superman an "official" rating, this is obviously what Warner Bros. expects/is aiming for.

While the Superman movies led by Christopher Reeve were all "PG," every movie since the Brandon Routh-led Superman Returns in 2006 has been rated PG-13. The only exceptions are the non-theatrical director's cuts of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Those were helmed by Zack Snyder.

Earlier this year, Gunn said he's open to DCU movies boasting any rating, as any decision will "depend on the story." He added, "We're going to give every story what it deserves. I mean, some things we know. Superman is definitely something that we would like to be PG-13. I'm going to make sure that it is."

"Other things like the Waller TV show's a little bit more mature," Gunn continued. "And we have other things that are a little bit more aimed towards young women or kids that are still within this world, but feed everything back into the Supermans and The Brave and the Bolds that everyone can see."

In related news, we have some new promo art for Superman featuring our first full look at Mister Terrific's T-Craft, Jimmy Olsen, and more. You can check that out in the X posts below

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.