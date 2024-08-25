POLL & Spoiler Discussion: How Would You Rate THE CROW Remake Now It's Playing In Theaters?

1994's The Crow starring the late Brandon Lee is a cult classic and a movie many of its fans have long argued should be left alone and never remade.

That's not how Hollywood typically works, though, and a remake based on the 1989 comic book series by James O'Barr arrived in theaters this weekend.

The first trailer didn't receive a warm response online, with many critical of the lead's new look and the obvious differences between this movie and its predecessor. The review embargo didn't lift until The Crow was already playing in theaters and, as we write this, it sits at a dismal 20% on Rotten Tomatoes. Its opening weekend box office prospects, meanwhile, are also pretty, ahem, caw-ful.

Interestingly, The Crow's Audience Score (now called the "Popcornmeter") appears to tell a different story. With 66%, it suggests there may be another divide between fans and critics when it comes to whether this movie is truly any good.

With that in mind, it's time for you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, to cast your votes and rate The Crow. This is also your chance, in the comments section, to dive into spoilers and discuss its biggest moments and reveals.

Will there be a sequel to The Crow? Director Rupert Sanders recently addressed that possibility during an interview with Variety.

"If there is a sequel down the line, maybe 30 years from now, they’re gonna have to figure out a way to get themselves out of jail a bit because it’s certainly not, 'What happens next?'" he said of the remake's definitive ending. "That would be cheap and not the sentiment in which we made the film. Bill and I probably watched five endings together, I probably cut 20 endings."

"I think the editing and the cinema language, instead of words, is really what elevates the film. So the ending came out of a lot of trial and error: How do we find this emotional ending? The people you invest in through the whole film are not allowed to be together again, but you want this feeling that it all was worth it."

Sanders added, "It’s the right ending for the movie and there’s something very decisive about our ending. It’s not expected, it’s not “happy,” and it’s certainly not like, 'Wait for the sequel!'"

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Producers include Edward R. Pressman, Samuel Hadida, Victor Hadida, John Jencks, and Molly Hassell.

Bill Skarsgård plays Eric alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow is now playing in theaters.