THE CROW Director Rupert Sanders Describes Reboot As A "Scrappy Indie Movie;" New Image Released

THE CROW Director Rupert Sanders Describes Reboot As A &quot;Scrappy Indie Movie;&quot; New Image Released

It's probably fair to say that Lionsgate's The Crow reboot isn't exactly highly-anticipated, but director Rupert Sanders has now assured fans that his film will not be just another "Hollywood remake."

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 03, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: The Crow
Source: Via FearHQ

The first trailer for Lionsgate's The Crow reboot didn't exactly inspire confidence among fans of the beloved '90s adaptation starring the late Brandon Lee, but director Rupert Sanders is adamant that his movie is far from just another "Hollywood remake," despite its $50 million budget and backing of a major studio.

“There’s nothing to do with Hollywood in this movie at all,” the filmmaker tells Empire. "It’s a very scrappy indie movie.” Sanders went on to note that avoiding the usual blockbuster trappings is how they were “able to remain close to the centre and the darkness and the violence that’s in the graphic novel. The only reason we could do that is because it’s not a studio movie.”

That may well be the case, but this wasn't necessarily what fans were most concerned about upon seeing the first footage, with many taking issue with the fact that the movie appears to have ditched the Goth/grunge aesthetic of Alex Proyas' film in favor of... well, you've seen the trailer!

Check out a new look at Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) at the link below.

We can only be pleasantly surprised by The Crow at this stage, but a first reaction to the movie was recently shared online by Warrior writer Cliff Dorfman, who actually tagged the studio after catching an early screening. Dorfman clearly thought better of it and deleted the post shortly after, but not quickly enough!

"If hypothetically, one happened to see a screening of @TheCrow_Movie #thecrow which @Lionsgate is releasing in August, one might say, it’s horrible, it’s unwatchable, don’t waste your money, or can’t believe it’s so much worse than the original. It is. And don’t."

It might be worth noting that Dorfman penned the screenplay for an earlier version of The Crow that was going to be directed by F. Javier Gutierrez, so his opinion may not be completely unbiased. Even so, it's difficult to imagine too many fans being overly surprised by this verdict.

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on June 7, 2024.

THE CROW Teaser Images See Bill Skarsgård's Eric Vow Revenge, Rebirth, And Repeat
Related:

THE CROW Teaser Images See Bill Skarsgård's Eric Vow "Revenge," "Rebirth," And "Repeat"
THE CROW: Eric Draven Unleashes His Fury In New Teaser; Star Danny Huston Says Reboot Won't Imitate Original
Recommended For You:

THE CROW: Eric Draven Unleashes His Fury In New Teaser; Star Danny Huston Says Reboot Won't "Imitate" Original
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/3/2024, 9:09 AM
A crappy Indie Movie
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/3/2024, 9:30 AM
@harryba11zack - How did you see it seven weeks early?!?

@DocSpock - How did you see it seven weeks early?!?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/3/2024, 9:36 AM
@Lisa89 - Duh, it's called a time machine. all the cool kids have one.
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/3/2024, 9:56 AM
@harryba11zack - Unlike your time machine, my lie detector is real. You have NOT seen the movie.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/3/2024, 9:14 AM
"There's nothing to do with Hollywood in this movie at all," he says.
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/3/2024, 9:14 AM

"It’s a very scrappy indie movie.”

Let me autocorrect that: "It’s a very Crappy indie movie.”

Origame
Origame - 7/3/2024, 9:16 AM
Yes, the unwanted remake of a beloved classic isn't Hollywood at all 🙄

Well then again, no pointless race swaps. So I guess it has that?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/3/2024, 9:24 AM
@Origame - User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 7/3/2024, 9:29 AM
@ObserverIO - I don't care what your graphic novels say. Eric Draven was black. 🤣
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/3/2024, 9:25 AM
Ugly Sonic this mother[frick]er.

ADR the names!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 9:29 AM
I guess I get what he’s trying to say but it has a certain glossyness to it that does feel Hollywood so we’ll see…

I don’t mind them doing their own visual thing with it though and it does seem to have a darkness to it while perhaps pushing the violence even harder then the 1994 film with the emotional core still being the love between Eric & Shelley.

Also I still think it’s wrong to call this a remake since it’s not utilizing the storyline of the original or even the comic but using the characters of Eric & Shelley aswell as their death to craft it’s own narrative.

Anyway , I think the movie does look alright so I’ll check it out at the least!!.

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/3/2024, 9:30 AM
Not a fan that mullets are back in style...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 9:50 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - sounds like a man that never had one…

User Comment Image

Kidding aside , fashion comes in circles so not surprising it’s back in style.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder