THE CROW: Official Soundtrack For Lionsgate's Remake Revealed - Does It Live Up To The Original?

Though opinions will obviously vary based on musical taste, the soundtrack for Alex Proyas' original adaptation of The Crow is widely regarded as one of the best of all time, topping the Billboard 200 and eventually going platinum.

Now, AVClub.com has unveiled the official track list for Lionsgate's remake, and it's... actually pretty good!

The music used for the trailer did not inspire confidence, but this soundtrack includes a few certified bangers which perfectly encapsulate the goth/industrial aesthetic associated with the '90s film. Whether this movie manages to live up to that standard remains to be seen!

Here’s the complete track list for The Crow soundtrack:

“Des Pas Sur La Neige” - Debussy

“Disorder” – Joy Division

“Fall” – The Bug Ft. Inga Copeland

“Thin Flesh” – Traitrs

“The Killer” – Landr

“M.E.” – Gary Numan

“Total Depravity” – The Veils

“Boadicea” – Enya

“Meaning” – Cascadeur

“What Went Down” – Foals

The Crow held its world premiere last night, but reviews are embargoed until later tonight, hours before the movie releases in theaters. This isn't usually a great sign, but the few social media reactions that have slipped through have been largely positive.

During a recent interview, director Rupert Sanders stressed that his movie is far from just another "Hollywood remake," despite its $50 million budget and backing of a major studio.

“There’s nothing to do with Hollywood in this movie at all,” the filmmaker told Empire. "It’s a very scrappy indie movie.”

Sanders went on to note that avoiding the usual blockbuster trappings is how they were “able to remain close to the centre and the darkness and the violence that’s in the graphic novel. The only reason we could do that is because it’s not a studio movie.”

The synopsis reads: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The movie will also star Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger in undisclosed roles. Zach Baylin and Will Schneider penned the script.

The new take on The Crow will hit theaters on August 23, 2024. Will you be giving a chance on opening weekend, or will you wait and see what the reviews say?