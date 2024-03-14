THE CROW Trailer And Poster Tease Eric Draven's Violent Quest For Revenge In Hard-Hitting Sneak Peek

The first trailer and poster for The Crow has been released, and even though those stills drew a mixed response, this sneak peek might sell you on what looks to be a brutal, bloody take on Eric Draven...

By JoshWilding - Mar 14, 2024
Source: Fear HQ

Created by James O'Barr as a means of dealing with the death of his fiancée at the hands of a drunk driver, The Crow #1 was released in 1989 and remains a beloved classic. A big screen adaptation starring the late Brandon Lee followed in 1994 and has since earned a legion of fans. 

Some ill-fated sequels followed, but 2024 will see the release of a remake from Ghost in the Shell director Rupert Sanders. IT and John Wick: Chapter 4 star Bill Skarsgård takes on the role of Eric Draven, and this new trailer showcases his brutal quest for revenge. 

When the first stills were released from the movie, they drew a largely mixed response (Alex Proyas, who helmed The Crow three decades ago as quick to take aim at them). However, this trailer is bloody, unrelenting, and suitably violent; honestly, Sanders' take on Draven looks way more fun than expected. 

We also have a new poster, but neither that nor the trailer sugges Skarsgård's anti-hero will don the character's iconic white face paint. Still, despite unflattering comparisons to Jared Leto's Joker, this iteration looks suitably imposing.

"I was a huge fan of the original film growing up as a kid and was so honored to take on the role of Eric Draven," the actor said in a statement released today. "But really what drew me to it was what Rupert Sanders wanted to do with it. He wanted to completely reimagine the story and the character and tailor it towards a modern audience."

"It’s a character that I know many revere and have a strong connection to - he is unlike any I’ve ever taken on before," Skarsgård continues. "Working with the remarkably talented FKA Twigs was magical. I felt a responsibility to Eric’s story and endeavored to stay true to the spirit of the source material; I can’t wait for the world to see the film, and hope it resonates with audiences as strongly as it did with those of us involved."

You can check out the first trailer and poster for The Crow below (via FearHQ.com).

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr.

 Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Bill Skarsgård plays Eric Draven alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly Webster, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow is set to arrive in theaters on June 7.

THEKENDOMAN - 3/14/2024, 1:34 PM

I won't lie. I don't know about this. It just seems like a mess covered with blood, gore, and more blood and gore.

I'm not happy about the face paint. I get your desire to do something different, but it's best to stick to the presentation we all know and love.

I love Bill. His future is bright, and FKA looks perfect. Danny Houston, yeah, I can ride with him, but again, I'm not too sure.

The trailer doesn't blow me away like the teaser did. I was expecting something more graphic, like the spirit vibe or Immortals, but anyway, that's just me.

Let's see how it goes.
TheFinestSmack - 3/14/2024, 1:36 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - "I won't lie." Do you normally lie elsewhere?
THEKENDOMAN - 3/14/2024, 1:55 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Lololoolo. You prick!! Lolololo. Only when I watch WWE lolol
Starlight - 3/14/2024, 1:35 PM
At least it looks GORY...
UniqNo - 3/14/2024, 2:19 PM
@Starlight - i was kinda feeling it. Looks more like the Dante from the DMC reboot, but there's some style and Bill is a good actor. Not sute about FKA twigs though, i just feel annoyed when i see her.
TheFinestSmack - 3/14/2024, 1:35 PM
Can't wait till this comes out so we can have comments turned off for the inevitable "Crow movies Ranked by RT scores" and "Best Crows Ranked By Hair"...
Starlight - 3/14/2024, 1:36 PM
@TheFinestSmack - LOL they always do that shit....
grif - 3/14/2024, 1:37 PM
couldnt finish it. boring
DarthAlgar - 3/14/2024, 1:39 PM
Nomis929 - 3/14/2024, 1:39 PM
IAmAHoot - 3/14/2024, 1:40 PM
I don't hold any strong reverance for the original like so many others. I'd say this looks good to decent. I do enjoy seeing Skarsgard delivering another varyed performance after John Wick: Chapter 4. Glad to see he didn't get shoehorned because of his incredibly memorable turn as Pennywise.
dorritosaur - 3/14/2024, 1:41 PM
CA-CAW!!
GhostDog - 3/14/2024, 1:42 PM
That music was awful. It’s bloody, I’ll give it that. Everything else seems meh. The Proyas film had this otherworldy fever dream quality to it that I don’t see here. It’s just a trailer of course.

Will probably be the same overly stylized schlock this director churned out like his terrible Ghost in the Shell adaptation.
BlackStar25 - 3/14/2024, 1:43 PM
Looks cool but....Should have given him the traditional Crow look...
TheNewYorker - 3/14/2024, 1:45 PM
Oh. That was.. something.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/14/2024, 1:46 PM
Some of it looks good, like when he's actually decked out. The rest looks like a Sony movie.
WaffeX - 3/14/2024, 1:46 PM
"He was in Detroit with my mom when she was researching crows right before she died"
ClintThaHamster - 3/14/2024, 2:39 PM
@WaffeX - No one's gonna top this.
ModHaterSLADE - 3/14/2024, 1:47 PM
Looks meh, and leaning more into action than the OG Crow ever did but Skarsgard is charismatic enough I'm willing to give it a chance.
TheMetaMan - 3/14/2024, 1:47 PM
Never seen the original starring the late Brandon Lee, I’ve heard so much about it. It’s one of those films that has a broad influence/cult following and is a staple of 90s pop culture. The original also served as a great inspiration for Steve Borden aka STING. I loved Bill Skarsgard as Marquis in John Wick 4. This trailer gave too much away. It literally felt like watching a movie recap within a two minute trailer. Skarsgard is the only incentive to watch this. Let’s see how it performs.
SouthernNeo - 3/14/2024, 2:34 PM
@TheMetaMan - Dude, try to check out the original. Really cool movie with an awesome soundtrack, even if it's a little dated. Loved that movie.
keithvw - 3/14/2024, 1:48 PM
There is no mood or tone or atmosphere. This could have been called Revenge Man and we wouldn't have known the difference.
Nomis929 - 3/14/2024, 2:02 PM
@keithvw - Agreed. The '94 movie had a very ominous mood in the look and direction that fit in with the movie perectly.
narrow290 - 3/14/2024, 2:14 PM
@Nomis929 - That scene when he's putting the make up on with that Cure song! Fantastic!
Nomis929 - 3/14/2024, 2:21 PM
@narrow290 - Adding “Burn” takes this scene to a different level.



This shows you the importance of how imagery, direction and the right soundtrack came influence how you feel about a movie. This is what a lot of today's movies are lacking!
EgoEgor - 3/14/2024, 2:59 PM
@keithvw - pretty much this. No inspiration whatsoever.
four20smoke - 3/14/2024, 1:57 PM
it actually appears to be a decent movie for what it is. it's the crow...I like the one with Lee and I think I could get down with this one as well
Forthas - 3/14/2024, 1:59 PM
I don't like the way the Crow looks physically (with the tattoos) but otherwise it looks pretty good.
TheVisionary25 - 3/14/2024, 2:01 PM
Honestly , this does look like less of a remake of the 1994 film and moreso just it’s own thing that happens to have Eric & Shelly in it…

It looks alright , I’ll likely check it out when it comes out!!.
AmazingFILMporg - 3/14/2024, 2:06 PM
This film looks [frick]ing awful 🤣
McMurdo - 3/14/2024, 2:39 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - Dude like next level type of awful WOW
Narcissist - 3/14/2024, 2:06 PM
Awful, just awful, he looks like a Terminator with tattoos and Clown makeup
TheLobster - 3/14/2024, 2:07 PM
I just really hate when they use shitty contemporary music in trailers. Makes everything corny and this is no different.
AnthonyVonGeek - 3/14/2024, 2:07 PM
DravenCorvis - 3/14/2024, 2:08 PM
Well that looks...yeah.

Very...glossy(?) looking - can't think of the word, but sharp and stylistic didn't sound right.

Definitely gorier and more violent than I was expecting.

Still see him as Emo Post Malone.
harryba11zack - 3/14/2024, 2:11 PM
HashTagSwagg - 3/14/2024, 2:13 PM
Looks like a R-rated CW show.
IronMan616 - 3/14/2024, 2:17 PM
What if you get John Wick, the Florida Joker, and bad music (not Ozzy) and put it in a blender? This garbage.

And lmao, the girl they got for Shelly, couldn't they have gotten a better actress? Her acting looked terrible.
r1g0r - 3/14/2024, 2:18 PM
I don't understand why they don't just make the original story.

It's better than ANYTHING other than the Brandon Lee film, and has a better story than even that one.

Gnikcuf Hollywood
TheJester187 - 3/14/2024, 2:26 PM
@r1g0r - it is and James O’ Barr approved this so do your research before you speak.
