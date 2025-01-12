THE FLASH Director On Movie's Box Office Failure: "It's The Result Of A Mental Health Situation"

THE FLASH Director On Movie's Box Office Failure: &quot;It's The Result Of A Mental Health Situation&quot;

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has weighed-in on the movie's negative reception and disastrous box office run, explaining why he believes the film simply didn't connect with audiences...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 12, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: The Flash

Whether you happen to feel that the movie gets a bit of a bad rap or not, there's no denying that 2023's The Flash starring Ezra Miller proved to be a major misstep.

Despite DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn hyping the film up as "one of the best superhero movies" he's ever seen in the build-up to its release, The Flash was not embraced by the majority of fans or general audiences, and only ended up grossing $271 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $200–$220 million.

Now, director Andy Muschietti has spoken in-depth about the movie's failure for the first time, and the filmmaker believes that a number of factors beyond his control contributed to the overall negative reception.

The video interview was recorded in Spanish, so it's possible that some things may have been lost in translation (thanks to Reel Anarchy for the breakdown).

“It’s the result of a mental health situation, you know. It turned out the way it turned out, let’s say. I mean, they were dealing with a mental health situation, and well, when you make a movie, there are things you just can’t control. One of them is when actors have a public relations crisis. You know, they got into trouble, was arrested in Hawaii, etc., etc. I had, in general, a very good experience with them. They’re a great actor, a great comedian. I was very surprised by them. But then, towards the end, I came across all of this.

I’d say this happened months before the release, just before the premiere, and well, it was a setback. Later, other factors piled up, like, you know, the fatigue with the superhero genre. Years later, I started learning about other things, like how when a movie like this is made, there’s an expectation to appeal to all four quadrants of the audience. And this is a movie that, apart from everything else I mentioned, I think failed in the sense that it didn’t appeal to all four quadrants of the audience. 

When a $200 million movie is made, the studio expects to bring everyone, even your grandmother, to the theater. And in private conversations later on, I learned things like how a lot of people weren’t interested in the Flash as a character. Half of those four quadrants — the two female quadrants — many women didn’t care about Flash as a character. These are things that worked against the movie, and I gradually found out about them. But I’m very happy with the movie, and I highly recommend it.”

The Flash did actually receive decent reviews (63% on Rotten Tomatoes), and does have its defenders out there. Muschietti might have a point about the character not appealing to a broad enough demographic, but it's worth noting that The Flash CW series was the network's most-watched DC-based show.

The Fastest Man Alive will no doubt find his way into the DCU eventually, but when asked on social media why we're getting a Clayface movie before a new Wonder Woman or The Flash film, Gunn said that they're "holding a beat on development" of a new project featuring the character - which would seem to confirm that something Flash-related has been discussed, at least.

Image

"Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash features Barry Allen traveling back in time in order to change events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to help. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…albeit not the one he’s looking for.

Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco, with a screenplay by Christina Hodson, an a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Double Dream/a Disco Factory production of an Andy Muschietti film.

THE FLASH: James Gunn Says They're Holding A Beat On Developing A New DCU Take On The Scarlet Speedster
Related:

THE FLASH: James Gunn Says They're "Holding A Beat" On Developing A New DCU Take On The Scarlet Speedster
THE FLASH's Sasha Calle Says It Was Heartbreaking To Be Replaced As Supergirl After Signing Multi-Film Deal
Recommended For You:

THE FLASH's Sasha Calle Says It Was "Heartbreaking" To Be Replaced As Supergirl After Signing Multi-Film Deal

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/12/2025, 10:06 AM
What's this "they" nonsense ? He's a "he", a singular male. As for the movie, it under performed because it wasn't good, plain and simple.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/12/2025, 10:08 AM
@TheJok3r - Is this the first time you've ever seen someone referred to by those pronouns or something?
elcapitan
elcapitan - 1/12/2025, 10:11 AM
@TheJok3r - Ezra is non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/12/2025, 10:12 AM
@TheJok3r - This is offensive. The Flash bombed because it wasn't good *and* Mr. Miller is a criminally insane miscreant who should maybe be committed to a psyche ward for the rest of his life - allegedly.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/12/2025, 10:17 AM
@TheJok3r - I think this might be a good place for the "old man screaming at clouds" meme 🤔
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/12/2025, 10:17 AM
@elcapitan - HE can go by whatever HE wants, but that doesn't change the fact that HE's still a HE.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/12/2025, 10:08 AM
User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 1/12/2025, 10:10 AM
I enjoyed it. It had issues, the effects weren't all finished, but I liked what they were trying to do for the most part, and it enjoy it on that level.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 1/12/2025, 10:10 AM
Th first two acts of The Flash were honestly pretty good IMO (aside from some questionable CGI) but the last act is a total disaster for the most part aside from Barry saying goodbye to his Mom.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/12/2025, 10:13 AM
@TheLobster - Agreed. Barry 2 was a melt, but I actually think Miller did a pretty good job as the real Flash and it was a decent story with an emotional hook. The movie was just hamstrung by some appalling vfx and a messy final act.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/12/2025, 10:11 AM
I can also confirm that grandmother's aren't interested in getting flashed 😮‍💨😒

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/12/2025, 10:14 AM
What did Radip do to a grandmother?
elcapitan
elcapitan - 1/12/2025, 10:12 AM
Lorne Michaels would call this sucking his own d!ck. He can make all of the excuses he wants, but none of that drama makes up for a terrible script, painful vfx and frankly poor direction.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder