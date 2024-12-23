THE FLASH: James Gunn Says They're "Holding A Beat" On Developing A New DCU Take On The Scarlet Speedster

When DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the first chapter of the DCU slate, "Gods and Monsters," several major DC Comics heroes - most notably Wonder Woman and The Flash - were conspicuous by their absence.

When it comes to the Scarlet Speedster, it's not exactly surprising that the studio would decide to hold off on revisiting the character for a while.

The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller only came out last year, and wasn't exactly well-received. Despite Gunn hyping the film up as "one of the best superhero movies" he's ever seen, it was not embraced by the majority of fans or general audiences, and only ended up grossing $271 million worldwide against a reported budget of $200–220 million.

The Fastest Man Alive will no doubt find his way into the DCU eventually, but when asked on social media why we're getting a Clayface movie before a new Wonder Woman or The Flash film, Gunn said that they're "holding a beat on development" of a new project featuring the character - which would seem to confirm that something Flash-related has been discussed, at least.

Of course, even when The Flash does make his DCU debut, there's nothing to say it'll definitely be Barry Allen in the suit. Gunn and co. could decide to go with the original Silver Age Flash, Jay Garrick, or possibly a later iteration such as Wally West, who might well show up in the planned live-action Teen Titans movie under the Kid Flash monicker.

In his X post about Creature Commandos getting picked up for a second season, Gunn was also asked about Margot Robbie's DCU status. Unfortunately, we're no closer to finding out whether her take on Harley Quinn is considered canon.

If you’re asking me is Margot real, yes, she is real. And a very nice person actually. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 23, 2024

"Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash features Barry Allen traveling back in time in order to change events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to help. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…albeit not the one he’s looking for.

Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco, with a screenplay by Christina Hodson, an a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Double Dream/a Disco Factory production of an Andy Muschietti film.