THE FLASH: James Gunn Says They're "Holding A Beat" On Developing A New DCU Take On The Scarlet Speedster

THE FLASH: James Gunn Says They're &quot;Holding A Beat&quot; On Developing A New DCU Take On The Scarlet Speedster

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed that he's in no rush to introduce a new take on The Flash to the DCU, which isn't exactly surprising after the recent Ezra Miller movie...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 23, 2024
When DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the first chapter of the DCU slate, "Gods and Monsters," several major DC Comics heroes - most notably Wonder Woman and The Flash - were conspicuous by their absence.

When it comes to the Scarlet Speedster, it's not exactly surprising that the studio would decide to hold off on revisiting the character for a while.

The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller only came out last year, and wasn't exactly well-received. Despite Gunn hyping the film up as "one of the best superhero movies" he's ever seen, it was not embraced by the majority of fans or general audiences, and only ended up grossing $271 million worldwide against a reported budget of $200–220 million.

The Fastest Man Alive will no doubt find his way into the DCU eventually, but when asked on social media why we're getting a Clayface movie before a new Wonder Woman or The Flash film, Gunn said that they're "holding a beat on development" of a new project featuring the character - which would seem to confirm that something Flash-related has been discussed, at least.

Image

Of course, even when The Flash does make his DCU debut, there's nothing to say it'll definitely be Barry Allen in the suit. Gunn and co. could decide to go with the original Silver Age Flash, Jay Garrick, or possibly a later iteration such as Wally West, who might well show up in the planned live-action Teen Titans movie under the Kid Flash monicker.

In his X post about Creature Commandos getting picked up for a second season, Gunn was also asked about Margot Robbie's DCU status. Unfortunately, we're no closer to finding out whether her take on Harley Quinn is considered canon.

"Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash features Barry Allen traveling back in time in order to change events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to help. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…albeit not the one he’s looking for.

Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash is produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco, with a screenplay by Christina Hodson, an a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein and Joby Harold, based on characters from DC. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Double Dream/a Disco Factory production of an Andy Muschietti film.

thebamf
thebamf - 12/23/2024, 5:26 PM
A Flash movie ain't getting made for a while LOL
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 12/23/2024, 5:28 PM
I’m still skeptical about the projects they’ve announced that aren’t core DC properties but I’m also glad they are rushing the Main Justice League
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/23/2024, 5:29 PM
Shame we don't have trilogies for the Flash or batman beyond especially compared to Spider-man who's had 3 different film series. The disrespect by WB is criminal.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 5:47 PM
@MCUKnight11 - man…

Since Gunn is willing to do Elseworlds , I hope we get a Batman Beyond movie one day.

Also give me the theme too!!.

?si=QKoFMgxwWHksaf5h
Forthas
Forthas - 12/23/2024, 5:30 PM
Since Gunn loved the movie so much, why doesn't he do his alternative canon-izing of past DC films and shows and just add it to the current DCU.
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 12/23/2024, 6:40 PM
@Forthas - Wouldn't matter or even work for a film like Flash though because his entire universe got rebooted/rewritten at the end anyway - and his last Batman was Clooney
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/23/2024, 5:31 PM
I knew from the get go that Ezra Miller was completely wrong for the Flash. Hopefully in the future they do a better job casting
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/23/2024, 5:32 PM
There was so much that could have been done with this movie, so much. I did enjoy it though, it was good to see Uncle Mike back in a suit, and the ghost of Uncle Chris. But there was so much that could have been done with this. But knowing James Gunn, I don't believe we will see Barry Allen's version of The Flash again.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 12/23/2024, 5:32 PM
I think an HBO series approach is probably the best fit anyway.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/23/2024, 5:33 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - I'm feeling this idea. It seems TV is usually the best answer these days, with less budget and pressure.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/23/2024, 5:33 PM
It'll be weird if they start The Justice League without a Flash
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/23/2024, 5:44 PM
I don’t blame them.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/23/2024, 5:45 PM
..but bringing in ALL these characters without the flash would be a bit 🤔 weird(?)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 5:48 PM
I guess that means they are holding off on a Flash movie for now which makes sense since the last one only came out last year so it’s gonna be a bit until we see another one…

However that doesn’t mean we won’t get a Flash anytime soon since he could be introduced in other projects.

Also wasn’t it recently confirmed that the DCU Flash is Wally West?.

If so then I have a feeling we are getting the DCAU JL or something akin to that which I’m all for!!.

NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/23/2024, 5:48 PM
Muschietti and Ezra really did a number on the IP huh? XD

I get his rule, it makes a lot of sense. Just as it also makes sense that a Wonder Woman project shouldn't either be waiting on the sidelines considering her relevancy in the brand of DC and how important she's next to Superman and Batman. IMO his slate of Chapter 1 "Gods and Monsters" can't end without her being included in it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 5:50 PM
@NinnesMBC - considering he’s said there are unannounced projects in Chapter 1 , hers could be it.

Hell , Paradise Lost might introduce her and/or lead into it
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/23/2024, 5:56 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think we have a general good idea of which those could be thanks to the scoops from the Nexus Point News crew and ApocHorseman: Sgt Rock and Huntress movies, The Question + The Rogues tv series and likely this 2nd Season of Creature Commandos. And no way he'll pass the chance for something with the Metal Men.

Paradise Lost also has this problem that's still not offically greenlit with a script they consider worthy and time is of the essence here.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 6:00 PM
@NinnesMBC - perhaps but I don’t trust any scooper until the trades or Gunn himself confirms it , even someone a fairly reliable track record so far.

Hopefully Paradise Lost gets to the place he wants it to be soon.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 12/23/2024, 6:04 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Fair enough. But that Clayface scoop was on point though. And so was a previous one they did. Unless I'm mixing it up with the Booster Gold casting that's still in the "vague" area because Gunn refuses to acknowledge anything from it.

He should spear head it more IMO. If not that then the WW animated series he once mentioned. Or the Blue Beetle animated one he confirmed was happening. Those two should be of importance.
dracula
dracula - 12/23/2024, 5:50 PM
Do a miniseries like Lanterns

Then do a Flash/Green Lantern team up movie (probably John and Wally)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 6:02 PM
If Wally is indeed the DCU Flash then I hope Rudy Pankow gets it!!.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/23/2024, 6:09 PM
Off topic:

@RorMachine

Christopher Nolan’s next is revealed to be an adaptation of Homer’s “The Odyssey”.

https://deadline.com/2024/12/christopher-nolan-the-odyssey-confirmed-directors-new-film-universal-1236241340/
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/23/2024, 6:15 PM
Moriakum
Moriakum - 12/23/2024, 6:16 PM
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 12/23/2024, 6:42 PM
DannRamm113
DannRamm113 - 12/23/2024, 6:31 PM
I think we're getting Wally, with Barry possibly being in it as an older Flash, or dead. Just because we're getting Hal older in Lanterns
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/23/2024, 6:49 PM
While you’re holding a beat on flash, take that to consider getting rid of Muschietti too

We won’t be seeing Flash for a long while it seems though. Can’t blame them if so. DCEU flash did some awful damage

