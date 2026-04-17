The Phantom Live-Action TV Series In Development From Black Panther Comic Book Writer

In an exciting development for fans of classic superhero adventures, a live-action TV series based on Lee Falk's iconic comic strip The Phantom is currently in the works from filmmaker Reginald Hudlin (Candy Cane Lane).

Variety broke the news that Hudlin is attached to direct and produce the project, which is now in active development at the Hearst-owned King Features. The Phantom made his debut a staggering 90 years ago in a comic strip that introduced the world to "The Ghost Who Walks." He's widely credited as the very first costumed superhero in comics history.

On the page, The Phantom operates from the fictional African country of Bangalla. Unlike many other superheroes, he has no superpowers to speak of and instead relies on his strength, intelligence, expert marksmanship, and the myth of his immortality to take action against the forces of evil. He's often joined by a trained wolf named Devil and a horse named Hero.

Owned by Hearst, The Phantom franchise boasts an impressive global readership of more than 29 million fans. Its strongest international markets include the Nordics, Australia and New Zealand, Brazil, the U.K. and Europe, and India, so the challenge now will be to sell U.S. audiences on the character.

A new The Phantom comic book series launched from Mad Cave Comics in 2025, with several additional releases planned over the next two years. According to Hearst, the franchise is also set to deliver "a significant immersive location-based entertainment experience," with an announcement on the way later this year.

Hudlin is no stranger to the comic book world himself. The filmmaker previously wrote Black Panther for Marvel Comics and currently serves as co-owner of the acclaimed Milestone Media. A feature film based on Milestone's Static Shock also remains in development, presumably hand-in-hand with DC Studios.

"The development of a live-action series for the iconic comic strip 'The Phantom' marks a pivotal expansion to meet the current cultural zeitgeist for this brand," King Features president C.J. Kettler said in a statement today.

"By partnering with award-nominated director Reginald Hudlin, who possesses a deep reverence for the comic industry and source material itself, we are confident this adaptation will meet the high expectations of both longtime and new fans globally," she added

The Phantom was previously adapted to film, with the 1997 movie helmed by Simon Wincer. Starring Billy Zane as the seemingly immortal crimefighter, the movie also featured Treat Williams, Kristy Swanson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, James Remar, and Patrick McGoohan. It received mixed reviews and grossed only $23.5 million on a reported $45 million to $50 million production budget.

Stay tuned for updates on The Phantom as we have them.