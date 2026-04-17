The Phantom Live-Action TV Series In Development From Black Panther Comic Book Writer

The Phantom Live-Action TV Series In Development From Black Panther Comic Book Writer

A live-action TV series based on The Phantom is officially in the works, with Black Panther comic book writer Reginald Hudlin (House Party) tapped to direct and produce.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 17, 2026 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Phantom
Source: Variety

In an exciting development for fans of classic superhero adventures, a live-action TV series based on Lee Falk's iconic comic strip The Phantom is currently in the works from filmmaker Reginald Hudlin (Candy Cane Lane).

Variety broke the news that Hudlin is attached to direct and produce the project, which is now in active development at the Hearst-owned King Features. The Phantom made his debut a staggering 90 years ago in a comic strip that introduced the world to "The Ghost Who Walks." He's widely credited as the very first costumed superhero in comics history.

On the page, The Phantom operates from the fictional African country of Bangalla. Unlike many other superheroes, he has no superpowers to speak of and instead relies on his strength, intelligence, expert marksmanship, and the myth of his immortality to take action against the forces of evil. He's often joined by a trained wolf named Devil and a horse named Hero. 

Owned by Hearst, The Phantom franchise boasts an impressive global readership of more than 29 million fans. Its strongest international markets include the Nordics, Australia and New Zealand, Brazil, the U.K. and Europe, and India, so the challenge now will be to sell U.S. audiences on the character. 

A new The Phantom comic book series launched from Mad Cave Comics in 2025, with several additional releases planned over the next two years. According to Hearst, the franchise is also set to deliver "a significant immersive location-based entertainment experience," with an announcement on the way later this year.

Hudlin is no stranger to the comic book world himself. The filmmaker previously wrote Black Panther for Marvel Comics and currently serves as co-owner of the acclaimed Milestone Media. A feature film based on Milestone's Static Shock also remains in development, presumably hand-in-hand with DC Studios. 

"The development of a live-action series for the iconic comic strip 'The Phantom' marks a pivotal expansion to meet the current cultural zeitgeist for this brand," King Features president C.J. Kettler said in a statement today.

"By partnering with award-nominated director Reginald Hudlin, who possesses a deep reverence for the comic industry and source material itself, we are confident this adaptation will meet the high expectations of both longtime and new fans globally," she added 

The Phantom was previously adapted to film, with the 1997 movie helmed by Simon Wincer. Starring Billy Zane as the seemingly immortal crimefighter, the movie also featured Treat Williams, Kristy Swanson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, James Remar, and Patrick McGoohan. It received mixed reviews and grossed only $23.5 million on a reported $45 million to $50 million production budget. 

Stay tuned for updates on The Phantom as we have them. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
THE PHANTOM: New Netflix Series Based On The Classic Comic Strip Hero Rumored To Be In Development
Related:

THE PHANTOM: New Netflix Series Based On The Classic Comic Strip Hero Rumored To Be In Development
Recommended For You:

Concept Art: Billy Zane's THE PHANTOM (1996)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 4/17/2026, 11:16 AM
Oh, he's definitely getting race swapped.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/17/2026, 11:20 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS -

100%
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 4/17/2026, 11:39 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - *Color-corrected.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 4/17/2026, 11:48 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - Oh, for sure!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/17/2026, 11:54 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS -

The pitch meeting:
“.. now everybody knows purple is pimp.”
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/17/2026, 12:00 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - The Phantum has been white for nearly 90 years and you just know they're gonna pull a Silver Surfer use that 4 issue mini series to try to justify it.
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/17/2026, 11:16 AM
the OG Black panther
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/17/2026, 11:35 AM
@harryba11zack -
-Lives in fictional African nation: check
-Mantle passed down for generations from father to son: check
Floke
Floke - 4/17/2026, 11:52 AM
@harryba11zack - pff...
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/17/2026, 11:57 AM
@Floke - The Phantom has been around since 1936, the first Pink Panther movie came out in 1963…
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/17/2026, 12:03 PM
@Floke - eye watched both films from the 2000's hoping he'd show up at some point and eye was pissed that he never did.
User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 4/17/2026, 11:21 AM
The Phantom movie and animated show were fun when I was a kid. Would be interested to see what they come up with. Hopefully they do a good job, that character deserves some love.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2026, 11:22 AM
Sweet…

I hope this happens , not only because I’m a fan of the character but I think if this is well received & successful then we could possibly get a resurgence of these classic hero characters such as the Shadow , The Green Hornet etc.

Anyway , I think the 90’s film is fun so I hope they stick to it being a period piece most of all tbh!!.

User Comment Image
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 4/17/2026, 11:25 AM
I’ve always really liked The Phantom movie. Been a few years since I last saw it, but watched it countless times as a kid. The animated show was pretty cool too from what I remember of it.
Relativity
Relativity - 4/17/2026, 11:29 AM
Dunno if anyone remembers Phantom 2040, but it was such a great show, good quality animation as well. Made me a fan and really got me pumped for the movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2026, 11:50 AM
@Relativity - I remember a little bit of it but not much



Having him be in the Urban Jungle was a fun idea.
Irregular
Irregular - 4/17/2026, 11:38 AM
He was always visually appealing to me as a superhero (same with The Shadow) so I'm glad they are giving it another chance.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/17/2026, 12:00 PM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
xkot
xkot - 4/17/2026, 12:04 PM
Phantom phan since 1968 (I'm old), and would love to see a well-done TV series. The character's colonialist roots are troublesome these days, but could be finessed. I'd love to see it start with an older Phantom handing the mantle on to his son (not in ghost form, as much as I enjoy the 1996 movie), and set in the past (somewhere in the 1930s - 1960s). Grounded, no actual magic or mysticism (again, the movie took liberties with this. The strip never had real magic). I owe everyone a beer if any of these ideas are used in this new production.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder