THOR 5: Gareth Edwards Responds To Rumors He's Being Eyed To Helm MCU Sequel

Marvel Studios is believed to be in the early stages of development on a fifth Thor movie, and while Thor: Ragnarök and Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has already taken himself out of the running, a recent rumor claimed that Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Creator) was being eyed to helm the project.

Edwards was asked about the rumor during an interview with Post Cred Pod, and while it sounds like the filmmaker was surprised to see his name mentioned in connection with the film, he admits that he might be interested... under the right circumstances.

"I saw those rumors, too. I saw it and I jokingly sent it to my girlfriend. I just texted her the link and said, ‘I didn’t want you to find out this way.' I’ve never heard anything about it. It’s totally… the internet is an incredible place. I love those movies. I love Marvel, a lot of my friends work on Marvel films. I love all the other movies and franchises, I go to see them. I have most of them on my DVD/Blu-ray shelf. But I really want to keep pursuing original sci-fi. Was that a very politically correct answer? I never say never. In the right circumstances, absolutely."

Of course, just because Edwards hasn't been approached to direct Thor 5, doesn't mean he isn't on Marvel's radar. It's also possible that he has had a conversation about potentially boarding the franchise and simply doesn't want to give anything away.

Whoever ends up helming the movie - assuming it even becomes a reality - we can probably expect a slightly darker, more serious tone than Love and Thunder, which was widely criticized for taking Ragnarök's light-hearted elements to overly silly levels.

If Chris Hemsworth does take up Mjölnir again, it might well be for the final time, if comments from a recent interview are any indication.

"I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean?" the actor said of potentially returning for a fifth outing. "I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know...am I at that stage? Who knows?"

"Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced -- a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who -- to his surprise -- inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance."