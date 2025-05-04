AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors Confirm That They Helmed THUNDERBOLTS* Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier recently revealed that he didn't helm the movie's post-credits scene, and the Russos have now confirmed that they stepped behind the camera to shoot the sequence.

By MarkCassidy - May 04, 2025 06:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* features one of the most eventful and intriguing post-credits scenes we've seen in any MCU release in quite a while, but the sequence wasn't actually helmed by the movie's director.

Spoilers follow.

Just over a year after the events of the film, we see the team - now officially known as the New Avengers - returning to the Watchtower (Val's repurposed Avengers Tower). We then learn that Sam Wilson, aka the new Captain America, has filed to copyright the name "Avengers," and has had a bit of a falling out with Bucky Barnes about it.

As the team bickers, it's revealed that an unidentified interdimensional ship has entered the Earth's atmosphere, and the big blue "4" on the side of the craft leaves little doubt as to the identities of the crew.

During an interview with ComicCook.com, director Jake Schreier said: “I was there when it was filmed. I can say that it comes from the set of a production that might be starting production right around now.”

The scene serves as an obvious set-up for Avengers: Doomsday, and Joe and Anthony Russo have now confirmed that they were on hand to shoot the stinger.

"If you haven’t seen Thunderbolts*… Go now! @jakeschreier made a fantastic film! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew," the pair posted to Instagram. "And make sure to stay until the very end of the credits… we left you a little something."

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, what did you think? Let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals First Look At INVINCIBLE Star Steven Yeun As The Sentry
THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals First Look At INVINCIBLE Star Steven Yeun As The Sentry
THUNDERBOLTS* Director Reveals Huge Void Moments Cut From The Movie And Post-Credits Scene Spoilers
THUNDERBOLTS* Director Reveals Huge Void Moments Cut From The Movie And Post-Credits Scene Spoilers

AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/4/2025, 7:14 AM
Disney and Marvel Studios Ruled 2024 As DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, INSIDE OUT 2 & MOANA 2 Reportedly Top Profit Charts.

https://comicbookmovie.com/disney/disney-ruled-2024-as-deadpool-wolverine-inside-out-2-moana-2-reportedly-top-profit-charts-a219149#gs.m1jiy4

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/4/2025, 7:21 AM
@AllsGood - lolz, we are at 2025 now and they report 2024 BO results.

Please report BNW and Thunderbolts
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/4/2025, 7:34 AM
@vectorsigma - No Contest Disney and Marvel Studios will Own the Box Office Results Again. No Competition.

Disney has so many Big Movies Coming Out in 2025 and Ends the Year with Avatar: Fire and Ash December 19, 2025
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/4/2025, 7:24 AM
Marvel: we dont trust the good merits of the movie so let's shoehorn a post credits scene for the adhd fanboys who will obviously get underwhelmed with the movie for lack of dumb fanservice
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/4/2025, 7:27 AM
@vectorsigma - What are you whining about?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/4/2025, 7:30 AM
And having watcher most of the Marvel premiers, it is the first time that I saw Feige promote a post credit scene in the interview. Starting to show the desperation there?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/4/2025, 7:31 AM
@IAmAHoot - my toothache
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/4/2025, 7:34 AM
@vectorsigma - You have the audacity to use the word desperation...
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/4/2025, 7:39 AM
@vectorsigma - They’ve been doing this since the first Iron Man. It’s just a tag to where will see this team next and to pave the way to the next Avengers. It’s a post credit scene, no one is holding you at gunpoint and forcing you to stay till the end. Stop crying man, this is really pathetic.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/4/2025, 7:51 AM
@Urubrodi - i know they have been doing this.

But this one feels inorganic and shoehorned. As the other article revealed, it was just shot weeks ago. And Feige promoting it himself is next level of desperate. So has he done this to other films?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/4/2025, 7:52 AM
@IAmAHoot -

- shoot post credits scene only a few weeks ago
- reveal the doomsday cast and spoil the movie itself
- Feige promoting for the first time a post credit scene

Yep. Desperate
RealTurner
RealTurner - 5/4/2025, 7:55 AM
@vectorsigma - LOL inorganic. Did you even see the movie? And it's a thousand times better than Antman suddenly randomly cutting to a scene with Cap and Bucky just lifted from the next movie.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 5/4/2025, 8:09 AM
@vectorsigma - Lots of stuff being done to try and get people to go to theaters … it’s less about Marvel and more about just trying to get butts into seats. It’s not as easy as it used to be.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/4/2025, 8:10 AM
@vectorsigma - When I suggested you were audacious for using the word desperate I should have said it was ironic instead; it still would have gone over your head.
Thing94
Thing94 - 5/4/2025, 7:42 AM
End credit scene was good what's the problemo
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/4/2025, 7:45 AM
@Thing94 - No idea, ask @vectorsigma, he’ll sure give you a whole dissertation about it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/4/2025, 8:16 AM
Cool!!.

They did a good job with the scene imo since they seemed to capture the dynamics of the team well though with Schreier on set , I would hope they would since he likely consulted as Gunn did with the Guardians in IW & EG.

Speaking of Schreier , I hope he sticks around the MCU and does more projects in it whether they are sequels to this or not!!.

