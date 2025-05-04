AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors Confirm That They Helmed THUNDERBOLTS* Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* features one of the most eventful and intriguing post-credits scenes we've seen in any MCU release in quite a while, but the sequence wasn't actually helmed by the movie's director.

Spoilers follow.

Just over a year after the events of the film, we see the team - now officially known as the New Avengers - returning to the Watchtower (Val's repurposed Avengers Tower). We then learn that Sam Wilson, aka the new Captain America, has filed to copyright the name "Avengers," and has had a bit of a falling out with Bucky Barnes about it.

As the team bickers, it's revealed that an unidentified interdimensional ship has entered the Earth's atmosphere, and the big blue "4" on the side of the craft leaves little doubt as to the identities of the crew.

During an interview with ComicCook.com, director Jake Schreier said: “I was there when it was filmed. I can say that it comes from the set of a production that might be starting production right around now.”

The scene serves as an obvious set-up for Avengers: Doomsday, and Joe and Anthony Russo have now confirmed that they were on hand to shoot the stinger.

"If you haven’t seen Thunderbolts*… Go now! @jakeschreier made a fantastic film! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew," the pair posted to Instagram. "And make sure to stay until the very end of the credits… we left you a little something."

