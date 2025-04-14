AVENGERS, Who? THUNDERBOLTS Cast Reveals Why They Deserve To Be Called First

AVENGERS, Who? THUNDERBOLTS Cast Reveals Why They Deserve To Be Called First

If the Sentry is so dangerous, why turn to the Thunderbolts instead of reforming The Avengers? That's the question put to the cast of the upcoming MCU film.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 14, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Why would anyone ever call the Thunderbolts instead of The Avengers? That's the question the cast of the upcoming MCU film attempts to answer in a new interview with Fandango.

"It would mean a lot more to us," joked Red Guardian actor David Harbour. "A win, would mean a lot more to us."

Yelena Belova actress Florence Pugh also added, "And it's not conventional. We're going to find a really awful way of doing it. There will be plenty of broken walls, and property damage but we'll get it done with style

"And personality," chimed in the rest of the cast.

Thunderbolts* is an upcoming Phase 5 MCU film that is set for release on May 2, 2025.  The film is currently slated to close out Phase 5 of the MCU.

Jake Schreier directs from a script written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman has also been cast as The Sentry.

Principal photography began on February 26, 2024, and recently wrapped in June.

The film is inspired by the Marvel Comics title of the same name, where the Masters of Evil disguised themselves as The Avengers after the apparent death of the team after the Onslaught saga. Led by Baron Zemo, the group surmised that by filling the vacuum of superpowered champions, they could gain access to all the secrets of The Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. 

Later incarnations of the team would typically consist of U.S.-controlled supervillains who attempt to earn redemption and/or pardons by executing covert missions.

About Thunderbolts
 In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

THUNDERBOLTS* TV Spot Appears To Confirm That Geraldine Viswanathan Is Playing [SPOILER] In The Movie
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* TV Spot Appears To Confirm That Geraldine Viswanathan Is Playing [SPOILER] In The Movie
THUNDERBOLTS* First Clip Reveals That There's A Void Inside Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* First Clip Reveals That There's A "Void" Inside Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/14/2025, 2:49 PM
They dont
thebamf
thebamf - 4/14/2025, 2:49 PM
Post credits: Zemo shows up and takes over.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 2:54 PM
@thebamf - I doubt it but would be so fun!!.

User Comment Image

While it would be a fun homage to the comic , it would equally be fun if he is like the next villain or something given we do have 3 Super Soldiers on the team.
thebamf
thebamf - 4/14/2025, 3:00 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I hope it happens. Zemo MUST be involved with the Thunderbolts*
PC04
PC04 - 4/14/2025, 3:04 PM
@thebamf - I'm keeping hope that ZEMO shows up, mask and all!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 3:05 PM
@thebamf - given there have been so many iterations of the team with different members & mission statements , I don’t know if he needs to be in it…

However in terms of the direction of the MCU version , Thunderbolts and this corner makes the most sense imo.
thebamf
thebamf - 4/14/2025, 3:09 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Considering that Zemo is already established in the MCU, it only makes sense since he was the first leader of the original team.
thebamf
thebamf - 4/14/2025, 3:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I also understand that none of these members were on the original team, but I'm sure they could make it work.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 3:24 PM
@thebamf - true but idk if the original conceit behind Thunderbolts would work within the MCU right now.

However doing it a different where are you could be enjoyable too
NGFB
NGFB - 4/14/2025, 3:04 PM
Can't wait for this! Some babes in there!
NGFB
NGFB - 4/14/2025, 3:09 PM
Rumor is the one post credit scene is Zemo (in his mask) sitting on the toilet and reading the news on the Thunderbolts, laughing maniacally, and then calling Valentina and telling her he's calling in that favor. . .
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 3:39 PM
It’s unfortunate that it seems like Sebastian Stan won’t be on the press tour much if still considering he’s shooting a movie right now.

However , it is cool to see the cast still acknowledge him as the veteran and it’s a nice mirroring of his real life with his real life in that Bucky is also that now since he’s been around the block a bit in this superhero game so it seems like having him really pull the team together as a leader is a good next step for the character in his journey.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder