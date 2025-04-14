AVENGERS, Who? THUNDERBOLTS Cast Reveals Why They Deserve To Be Called First

Why would anyone ever call the Thunderbolts instead of The Avengers? That's the question the cast of the upcoming MCU film attempts to answer in a new interview with Fandango.

"It would mean a lot more to us," joked Red Guardian actor David Harbour. "A win, would mean a lot more to us."

Yelena Belova actress Florence Pugh also added, "And it's not conventional. We're going to find a really awful way of doing it. There will be plenty of broken walls, and property damage but we'll get it done with style"

"And personality," chimed in the rest of the cast.

Why choose the Thunderbolts over the Avengers? Watch the cast reveal all in our new Big Ticket interview. Get tix now - Marvel's Thunderbolts* is in theaters May 2https://t.co/Tckyknk48x pic.twitter.com/Hol1tc0TKu — Fandango (@Fandango) April 14, 2025

Thunderbolts* is an upcoming Phase 5 MCU film that is set for release on May 2, 2025. The film is currently slated to close out Phase 5 of the MCU.

Jake Schreier directs from a script written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Lewis Pullman has also been cast as The Sentry.

Principal photography began on February 26, 2024, and recently wrapped in June.

The film is inspired by the Marvel Comics title of the same name, where the Masters of Evil disguised themselves as The Avengers after the apparent death of the team after the Onslaught saga. Led by Baron Zemo, the group surmised that by filling the vacuum of superpowered champions, they could gain access to all the secrets of The Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D.

Later incarnations of the team would typically consist of U.S.-controlled supervillains who attempt to earn redemption and/or pardons by executing covert missions.