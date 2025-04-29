Florence Pugh Talks Jumping Off The World's Second Tallest Building In THUNDERBOLTS*

The second tallest building in the world is located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It’s called the Merdeka 118 and stands at a staggering 2,227 feet tall.

Florence Pugh actually jumped off it for Thunderbolts*.

In a scene where Yelena is contemplating the death of her sister and the void inside her, she jumps off the building. In the scene, it seems as if she’s ending her life, although any mildly astute viewer can tell one of the main characters of the movie is not going to do this in a clip released before the movie has come out.

It turns out, Florence Pugh actually jumped off the building herself in real life. No, it was not CGI, and she did not use a stunt double.

Pugh spoke about what is undoubtedly a terrifying experience to Deadline on the Red Carpet for Thunderbolts* world premier and had the following to say.

“I actually think stepping into the mind of Yelena saved me because in that scene she’s not supposed to be scared, she’s supposed to just be, like, chilling up there. So I had to just pretend like I was her. ‘It’s fine, I’m just dangling with my feet off that insane height.’ So it actually saved me.”

Her acting chops are really on display in the scene as Florence Pugh seems perfectly calm sitting on the edge of the second tallest building in the world. She further commented on her character, saying, “It’s our duty as actors to protect and defend your characters and to put in the life. There’s so much that’s on the page, but it’s really what you add to it in the last 20% that actually makes every character that any actor plays. There’s so many -isms that I was very welcomed into putting into the movie.”

Now, the Merdeka 118 has been lit up in celebration of Thunderbolts* and the inclusion of the building in the film. The thematic yellow consistent with the films’ posters and logo shines on the building. Check it out below.

The cast of Thunderbolts* includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, who jumps off the building, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as Bob/The Void/The Sentry.

