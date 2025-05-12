Hideo Kojima Shares His Verdict On THUNDERBOLTS* As Marvel Studios Releases New Clip

Hideo Kojima Shares His Verdict On THUNDERBOLTS* As Marvel Studios Releases New Clip

Video game creator Hideo Kojima has shared his thoughts on Thunderbolts* to social media, and we also have a new clip featuring Val and Mel discussing the formation of the team...

By MarkCassidy - May 12, 2025 07:05 AM EST
Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima began sharing his thoughts on the movies he's seen on social media a while ago, and his posts always get a lot of attention.

The visionary video game designer has come out in defence of widely panned films such as Joker: Folie à Deux, and posted telling one-sentence verdicts on the movies he wasn't so keen on ("Saw The Marvels; Saw Madame Web in the theater").

Kojima has now weighed in with his thoughts on Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*.

"I watched Thunderbolts*. It’s not about eliminating a powerful “external enemy” to save the “world.” It’s about embracing lonely “individuals” and rescuing the “audience” from their own “inner enemies.” A truly “kind-hearted” MCU film. Jake Schreier’s sense of humor strikes a perfect balance. And above all, Florence Pugh was phenomenal. You could say it’s her film. Lewis Pullman’s “Bob” also brought a great vibe to the screen."

Marvel has also released a new clip from the movie, with Mel informing Val that he "clean-up" operation didn't exactly go as planned, and the assets she sent to take each other down have instead joined forces and made their escape.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Alucard28
Alucard28 - 5/12/2025, 7:17 AM
Definetely a good movie but the final act is kinda underwhelming IMO. Still fun.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 5/12/2025, 7:27 AM
@Alucard28 - I thought the final act was rather well done. Makes a change from the usual indiscernable CGI slugfest.

