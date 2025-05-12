Hideo Kojima Shares His Verdict On THUNDERBOLTS* As Marvel Studios Releases New Clip

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima began sharing his thoughts on the movies he's seen on social media a while ago, and his posts always get a lot of attention.

The visionary video game designer has come out in defence of widely panned films such as Joker: Folie à Deux, and posted telling one-sentence verdicts on the movies he wasn't so keen on ("Saw The Marvels; Saw Madame Web in the theater").

Kojima has now weighed in with his thoughts on Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*.

"I watched Thunderbolts*. It’s not about eliminating a powerful “external enemy” to save the “world.” It’s about embracing lonely “individuals” and rescuing the “audience” from their own “inner enemies.” A truly “kind-hearted” MCU film. Jake Schreier’s sense of humor strikes a perfect balance. And above all, Florence Pugh was phenomenal. You could say it’s her film. Lewis Pullman’s “Bob” also brought a great vibe to the screen."

I watched “Thunderbolts*.” It’s not about eliminating a powerful “external enemy” to save the “world.” It’s about embracing lonely “individuals” and rescuing the “audience” from their own “inner enemies.” A truly “kind-hearted” MCU film. Jake Schreier’s sense of humor strikes a… pic.twitter.com/uwyViSwdO7 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 11, 2025

Marvel has also released a new clip from the movie, with Mel informing Val that he "clean-up" operation didn't exactly go as planned, and the assets she sent to take each other down have instead joined forces and made their escape.

Mel breaks the news to Valentina that their latest project has a MAJOR loose end.



See what happens next in Marvel Studios’ T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* #TheNewAvengers, now playing in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/bFq0RNfp6K pic.twitter.com/GVV3tTn0xs — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 11, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.