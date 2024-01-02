RUMOR: Steven Yeun Drops Out Of Playing The Sentry In Marvel Studios' THUNDERBOLTS Movie

RUMOR: Steven Yeun Drops Out Of Playing The Sentry In Marvel Studios' THUNDERBOLTS Movie RUMOR: Steven Yeun Drops Out Of Playing The Sentry In Marvel Studios' THUNDERBOLTS Movie

We're not sure what to make of this one, but rumours are swirling on social media that Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) has decided to pull out of playing The Sentry in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 02, 2024 05:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

We're taking this with a pinch of salt for now, but the moderators of the r/DCULeaks Reddit page are claiming that Thunderbolts has lost actor Steve Yeun. 

No additional context has been provided beyond him dropping out and, if there is any truth to these claims, the trades will likely chime in with confirmation shortly. This doesn't make a whole lot of sense based on what else we've been hearing but with Thunderbolts undergoing changes after the Hollywood strikes - which saw it pushed back by more than seven months - the role may have evolved in a way Yeun is unhappy with.

Again, this is only a rumour and it's not one we're 100% buying quite yet. The aforementioned moderators have shared what appear to be some pretty reliable scoops in recent months; however, this is a wild claim, particularly with cameras expected to begin rolling on the MCU movie in the coming months.

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman recently confirmed that Yeun will play The Sentry (revealing he'd been for a costume fitting), while scooper Daniel Richtman shared a post only yesterday claiming the actor's superhero costume is among the best Marvel Studios has ever dreamed up.

"It kind of came together in a weird way," Yeun said of his casting last year. "Jake Schreier, who did episodes of Beef, he got the gig to direct it and he kinda saw me for this role, and I read the role, and I was like 'This is actually a really interesting role, I’d be down to explore this.'"

"I think it’s less about now checking things off a bucket list and more looking at an experience," he continued. "It’s more like ‘Do I want to experience that?’ Putting it out is a whole other thing that I’m gonna have to prepare for afterwards, but in the immediate, I’m just down to just experience that experience."

We'll keep you updated as this story develops.

Tellingly, Richtman posted this around the time the rumour dropped:

In the comics, Steve Rogers was initially the only person the Super Soldier Serum worked on. Other government agencies struggled to create their own versions, and it was in the late 1940s that Project: Sentry was first dreamed up.

Meant to be 100,000 more powerful than the serum that created Captain America, the project ultimately got bogged down in red tape. However, years later, a meth addict called Robert Reynolds broke into the laboratory of one of the professors who worked on that and ingested the "Golden Sentry Serum" while looking for a fix.

With that, he gained the power of a million exploding suns, later becoming one of the Marvel Universe's greatest superheroes. There was a twist, though, as The Void - Reynolds' repressed personality - later emerged and took the form of a shadowy monster every bit as powerful as the Golden Guardian. It killed millions and continued to plague The Sentry in the years that followed. 

Thunderbolts' confirmed cast members include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Written by Eric Pearson and Lee Sung Jin, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts is currently set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. 

THUNDERBOLTS: Ayo Edebiri's Role In Upcoming Phase 5 Movie May Have Been Revealed
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS: Ayo Edebiri's Role In Upcoming Phase 5 Movie May Have Been Revealed
U.S. Agent Actor Wyatt Russell Says THUNDERBOLT Director Will Bring Depth To The MCU Film
Recommended For You:

U.S. Agent Actor Wyatt Russell Says THUNDERBOLT Director Will Bring Depth To The MCU Film
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

garu - 1/2/2024, 5:14 PM
what a rollercoaster of emotions this has been
MCUKnight11 - 1/2/2024, 5:15 PM
Not going to lose any sleep over it. Pushing it back will always give it a better chance to be something great.
MCUKnight11 - 1/2/2024, 5:16 PM
If that's the case, Yeun can be Mister negative in Spider-man 4.
SonOfAGif - 1/2/2024, 5:18 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I feel like John Cho would make a phenomenal Mr. Negative. If not than maybe Joe Taslim because he does his own stunts and is a decent actor.
SonOfAGif - 1/2/2024, 5:16 PM
I feel like these rumors that this site constantly keeps posting are worse than the Multiverse Saga in its entirety.
Slotherin - 1/2/2024, 5:16 PM
Was he ever even confirmed to be playing Sentry?
MCUKnight11 - 1/2/2024, 5:17 PM
Since he lost out on Lex, maybe Skarsgård?
SonOfAGif - 1/2/2024, 5:18 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I can't believe they wasted him to voice Kro in The Eternals...
MCUKnight11 - 1/2/2024, 5:22 PM
@SonOfAGif - That's the other one, Bill. Can't say I blame you because I can't keep track of how many of these Skarsgårds there are either.
Vigor - 1/2/2024, 5:17 PM
I respect this actor so I respect his decisions. But if true, it's both a win and a loss for this movie. A loss because well, he's a captivating actor. A win because perhaps now we will get someone more comic accurate
TheLight - 1/2/2024, 5:18 PM
If true,

Spidey91 - 1/2/2024, 5:23 PM
Why was an MCU rumor on a DCU subreddit? 😅
OptimusCrime - 1/2/2024, 5:24 PM
Alan Ritchson!
For either Sentry or MCU Eddie Brock
DocSpock - 1/2/2024, 5:25 PM
@OptimusCrime - Ritchson for sure! That was exactly what I was gonna type when I saw you message.

Great minds.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder