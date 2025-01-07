Sebastian Stan Reveals What Exactly Makes THUNDERBOLTS* Different From Any Other Marvel Studios Movie

Sebastian Stan Reveals What Exactly Makes THUNDERBOLTS* Different From Any Other Marvel Studios Movie

Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan has revealed what makes the movie unlike any other MCU release, promising fans a greater focus on real action in place of special effects. You can hear more from him here!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 07, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Deadline

This past Sunday saw Sebastian Stan win a Golden Globe for his performance in A Different Man. Heading into March's Academy Awards, the actor is a very real contender for a "Best Actor" nomination thanks to his role in both that and The Apprentice

2025 will also see him return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Thunderbolts*. The expectation is that the movie will establish a new team of Avengers (* = New Avengers) but for Stan, the most exciting thing has been starring in a Marvel Studios movie like no other. 

Talking to Deadline, he called Thunderbolts* "its own thing" and said, "I don’t feel you can compare it to any previous Marvel movie, and that’s because of the group of characters in this film and these actors. I couldn’t have had a better time than I did with David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus."

"I mean, every single one of these people are funny, they’re generous, and so I think a lot of that chemistry did make it into the movie, and I’m excited for people to see that. It’s a little bit like The Breakfast Club. It has its own vibe, and it’s funny, and it’s real, and we did actual real stunts, like when you’re watching a truck blow up, it’s a truck blown up. It’s not CGI."

"Marvel really wanted this to have its own - there were many things in the movie that were actually done practically, and I think that does go a long way, because people are just smart," Stan continued. "I think audiences just, they know."

In a separate interview, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star was asked for his thoughts on Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday, a movie he'll also appear in. 

"I think what I appreciate is that there’s always an open way of thinking. [Marvel Studios] don’t shut themselves down or put themselves in any pocket. They just want to keep exploring, and that’s what I think leads to great, better movies."

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan On Robert Downey Jr. And Chris Evans Returning To The MCU
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Sebastian Stan On Robert Downey Jr. And Chris Evans Returning To The MCU
THUNDERBOLTS*: A Detailed Description Of Lewis Pullman's Sentry Costume Has Been Shared Online
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS*: A Detailed Description Of Lewis Pullman's Sentry Costume Has Been Shared Online

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RealTurner
RealTurner - 1/7/2025, 6:18 AM
Gonna be a good year. Looking forward to getting out to the cinema more and hopefully enjoying what I see.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/7/2025, 6:37 AM
"when you’re watching a truck blow up, it’s a truck blown up. It’s not CGI"

Now that's something I like to hear. Here's hoping they're not using CGI too much to gloss it all up

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder