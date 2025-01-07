Sebastian Stan Reveals What Exactly Makes THUNDERBOLTS* Different From Any Other Marvel Studios Movie

This past Sunday saw Sebastian Stan win a Golden Globe for his performance in A Different Man. Heading into March's Academy Awards, the actor is a very real contender for a "Best Actor" nomination thanks to his role in both that and The Apprentice.

2025 will also see him return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Thunderbolts*. The expectation is that the movie will establish a new team of Avengers (* = New Avengers) but for Stan, the most exciting thing has been starring in a Marvel Studios movie like no other.

Talking to Deadline, he called Thunderbolts* "its own thing" and said, "I don’t feel you can compare it to any previous Marvel movie, and that’s because of the group of characters in this film and these actors. I couldn’t have had a better time than I did with David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus."

"I mean, every single one of these people are funny, they’re generous, and so I think a lot of that chemistry did make it into the movie, and I’m excited for people to see that. It’s a little bit like The Breakfast Club. It has its own vibe, and it’s funny, and it’s real, and we did actual real stunts, like when you’re watching a truck blow up, it’s a truck blown up. It’s not CGI."

"Marvel really wanted this to have its own - there were many things in the movie that were actually done practically, and I think that does go a long way, because people are just smart," Stan continued. "I think audiences just, they know."

In a separate interview, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star was asked for his thoughts on Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday, a movie he'll also appear in.

"I think what I appreciate is that there’s always an open way of thinking. [Marvel Studios] don’t shut themselves down or put themselves in any pocket. They just want to keep exploring, and that’s what I think leads to great, better movies."

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.