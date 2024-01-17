THE WALKING DEAD Star Austin Abrams Has Reportedly Turned Down The Sentry Role In THUNDERBOLTS

THE WALKING DEAD Star Austin Abrams Has Reportedly Turned Down The Sentry Role In THUNDERBOLTS THE WALKING DEAD Star Austin Abrams Has Reportedly Turned Down The Sentry Role In THUNDERBOLTS

Following recent reports that The Walking Dead alum Austin Abrams might be in the running to play The Sentry, it's now said the actor has turned down the chance to join the cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 17, 2024 05:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts lost Steven Yeun due to apparent scheduling conflicts. The Beef actor had been tapped to play The Sentry, a character widely believed to be the threat this team assembles to take down (Task Force X-style). 

It was recently reported that an offer to take over the role had been sent out to Austin Abrams. The actor is best known for his roles in The Walking Dead and Euphoria and, in the eyes of many fans, his potential casting felt like something of a step down from a powerhouse talent such as Yeun.

Well, Abrams is now said to have passed on The Sentry, leaving Marvel Studios to find someone else who is willing to don the Golden Guardian's iconic costume. 

Thunderbolts seems to have faced its fair share of challenges since being announced, many of which were caused by last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. It also wasn't too long ago that we heard Hannah John-Kamen may have dropped out of the project as Ghost, though she'd later claim otherwise. 

We recently took a look at some of the actors who could play the MCU's Sentry in place of Yeun. You can check that out here

In the comics, Steve Rogers was initially the only person the Super Soldier Serum worked on. Other government agencies struggled to create their own versions, and it was in the late 1940s that Project: Sentry was first dreamed up.

Meant to create a hero who was 100,000 more powerful than the serum that created Captain America, the project ultimately got bogged down in red tape. However, years later, a meth addict called Robert Reynolds broke into the laboratory of one of the professors who worked on that and ingested the "Golden Sentry Serum" while looking for his latest hit. 

With that, he gained the power of a million exploding suns, later becoming one of the Marvel Universe's greatest superheroes. There was a twist, though, as The Void - Reynolds' repressed personality - later emerged and took the form of a shadowy monster every bit as powerful as the Golden Guardian. It killed millions and continued to plague The Sentry in the years that followed. 

Thunderbolts' confirmed cast members include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

Written by Eric Pearson and Lee Sung Jin, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts is currently set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. 

Former THUNDERBOLTS Star Steven Yeun And Kevin Feige Reunite At The Emmys
Related:

Former THUNDERBOLTS Star Steven Yeun And Kevin Feige Reunite At The Emmys
THUNDERBOLTS: A Fellow THE WALKING DEAD Alum May Be Set To Replace Steven Yeun As Sentry
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS: A Fellow THE WALKING DEAD Alum May Be Set To Replace Steven Yeun As Sentry
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

HashTagSwagg - 1/17/2024, 5:28 AM
Soon
Origame - 1/17/2024, 5:32 AM
@HashTagSwagg - who's more insane is the question?
DrReedRichards - 1/17/2024, 5:29 AM
- Yeun bailed
- SHF approached Abrams
- Abrams called Yeun for some insider info
- Yeun told Abrams that the part sucked donkey balls
- Abrams said "no thanks"
???
- profit.
MadThanos - 1/17/2024, 5:46 AM
@DrReedRichards - oh man! Cannot fathom the shape of the screenplay that they gave green light. It must be a complete garbage.

The next one leaving is the director. Mark my words.
lazlodaytona - 1/17/2024, 5:31 AM
Man. What is it with this character that actors don't want anything to do with it?
Is it the part or are actors beginning to be turned off by Marvel? Or, Superheroes in general....
HashTagSwagg - 1/17/2024, 5:37 AM
@lazlodaytona - My guess, the role requires them to bulk up and get into the shape of their life for a character that has very little screen time before he gets replaced by a black CGI smoke monster.
lazlodaytona - 1/17/2024, 5:54 AM
@HashTagSwagg - it also could be the multi-film commitment that the part will require too
HashTagSwagg - 1/17/2024, 5:56 AM
@lazlodaytona - Getting the impression he's gonna be a one and done.
Origame - 1/17/2024, 5:32 AM
Just like with Mr fantastic, we're getting more and more people not wanting mcu roles. And this is after over a decade of these being the most sought after roles in Hollywood.

Anyone saying the mcu is fine, this is a pretty big sign it's not.
TheyDont - 1/17/2024, 5:38 AM
Is casting someone not from Walking Dead an option?
TheUnworthyThor - 1/17/2024, 5:45 AM
It feels like they’ve done something weird with this character.
Toecutter - 1/17/2024, 5:50 AM
Actors when they get offered a role in an MCU movie:





It's sad how much things have gone downhill for Marvel in just a few years.
TheVisionary25 - 1/17/2024, 5:55 AM
It’s weird how people just assume he passed because the part “sucks”…

What if it’s also dates issue like Yeun had due to the movie’s shooting being pushed back due to the strikes?.

I mean , let’s not just assume because it could be anything and we just have to wait & see but that’s just not how sites like this work.

Anyway , interested to see who they cast and hope this turns out well because it’s one of the Marvel Projects I’m actually intrigued in as of now!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder