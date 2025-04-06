THUNDERBOLTS* Character Bios Reveal Why Bucky Gave Up Being A [SPOILER], Taskmaster Details, And More

We're less than a month away from Thunderbolts* arriving in theaters. While the movie is taking some big liberties with the comics (in place of a group of villains who pose as heroes, we're seemingly getting an origin story for the "New Avengers"), it remains undeniably intriguing.

Now, we finally have some additional details about the movie's leads.

At CinemaCon, footage shown to attendees confirmed that Bucky Barnes gives up being a Congressman. Now, we know it's because the hero realises that he can't rely on "the gears of government" to take down Valentina Allegra De Fontaine.

We also learn that Taskmaster is working for Val, as are U.S. Agent, Yelena Belova, and Ghost. Red Guardian, meanwhile, suits up upon learning that the CIA Director plans to kill his adoptive daughter.

Between this and what we've seen in the trailers, it seems Val has used them all for nefarious purposes and sends them after The Sentry in the hope "Bob" will kill them. That or they'll all take each other out.

You can learn more and see some newly released character images below.

U.S. Agent: After losing the title of Captain America, John F. Walker gets a new lease on life when he finds employment with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. That is until a covert mission turns into something much more sinister. Walker will have to face the sins of his past and team up with his fellow condemned to defeat Valentina and finally earn redemption. Yelena Belova: Highy trained assassin, Velena Belova, accepts a mission from her employer Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the hopes that her work will bring her life a newfound purpose and direction. But when Yelena discovers that Valentina aims to eliminate her, she must team up with an unlikely group of deadly agents to take down Valentina and the immense power she wields. Taskmaster: After being freed from the grips of the Red Room, Antonia Dreykov aka Taskmaster, has found a new life working for Valentina Allegra De Fontaine. When a routine mission goes awry, Taskmaster will have to use all the skills and weapons in her arsenal to evade Valentina's trap. Bucky Barnes: In a world without the Avengers, Bucky Barnes has discovered a new way to fight for good as the Congressman of Brooklyn. When Bucky learns of Valentina Allegra De Fontaine's dangerous plans, he knows he can't wait for the gears of government to stop her. With a new threat on the horizon, Bucky will be forced to jump back into action and will discover what it truly means to be a leader. Ghost: With her phasing powers now under control, outcast Ava Starr, aka Ghost, has found a new life working as a deadly operative for Valentina Allegra De Fontaine. All that changes when Ava finds herself betrayed and left for dead by her employer. In order to survive, she'll have to form a truce with her fellow rejects and learn what it means to be part of a team. Red Guardian: Since the events of Black Widow, Alexei Shostakov has been desperate to get back into action and reclaim his glory days as the Red Guardian. When he learns of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's plan to kill Yelena, he leaps at the opportunity to save the day. However, it is in his misguided pursuit of adoration that he'll unexpectedly learn what it really means to be a hero.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.