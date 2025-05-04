THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals First Look At INVINCIBLE Star Steven Yeun As The Sentry

The Walking Dead and Invincible star Steven Yeun was originally cast as Bob in Thunderbolts*, meaning we'd have seen the actor eventually suit up as the MCU's Sentry.

He had to drop out due to scheduling issues caused by 2023's Hollywood strikes, leaving Top Gun: Maverick and Lessons in Chemistry star Lewis Pullman to take over (and, fortunately, he does a phenomenal job).

Now, some concept art of Yeun suited up as The Sentry has been revealed. We believe this comes from the same video showing that behind-the-scenes shot of Pullman suited up, but with only screenshots floating around on social media, we're still working on tracking down the source.

The suit is largely the same, though it seems Yeun's Bob was also talked into dyeing his hair blonde by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

We're sure he'd have done a fantastic job in this role, while Marvel Studios is bound to have something else planned for him down the line should time and interest allow. For now, though, Avengers: Doomsday is up next for Pullman's Golden Guardian.

"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it," Yeun previously said of his Thunderbolts* departure. "But Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job. I wanna do a Marvel movie It took a lot of drafts on email to make sure that I conveyed the sincerity of how sorry I was to have to back out."

As for which Marvel role he'd like to potentially tackle next, he added: "I think it’s too early to say that. I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I’m just gonna say, 'Thank you for having me.' I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you’ll never get it, so I’ll keep it close to my chest."

Would you have liked to see Yeun as The Sentry in Thunderbolts*?

Official concept art of Steven Yeun as Sentry in ‘THUNDERBOLTS*’ pic.twitter.com/T92uB0ChoJ — Thunderbolts* News (@thunderbnews) May 4, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.