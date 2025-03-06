THUNDERBOLTS* Empire Magazine Covers Assemble The MCU's Newest Superhero Team

Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters less than two months from now and Empire Magazine has shared two new covers assembling the members of Marvel Studios' newest superhero team.

The first is a pretty standard promotional shot of the Thunderbolts which, despite her absence from the trailers, puts Taskmaster front and centre. The Sentry is in "Bob" mode here, presumably meaning his superhero costume will remain under wraps despite that recent leak.

Empire's subscriber-only cover pays homage to comic book corner boxes and was illustrated by Marvel Comics artist Mark Brooks.

We'd imagine new stills and interviews are incoming, while a trailer is likely also on the way. Marvel Studios has pulled out all the stops to build awareness for Thunderbolts*, including a splashy Super Bowl TV spot. Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will surely be next to get their own Empire covers.

Back to Thunderbolts* and early buzz for the movie is extremely positive. Indeed, Marvel Studios is thought to be so confident in its vision of these heroes that public test screenings haven't taken place.

Sebastian Stan recently described Thunderbolts* as "its own thing" and said, "I don’t feel you can compare it to any previous Marvel movie, and that’s because of the group of characters in this film and these actors. I couldn’t have had a better time than I did with David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus."

"I mean, every single one of these people are funny, they’re generous, and so I think a lot of that chemistry did make it into the movie, and I’m excited for people to see that. It’s a little bit like The Breakfast Club," he continued. "It has its own vibe, and it’s funny, and it’s real, and we did actual real stunts, like when you’re watching a truck blow up, it’s a truck blown up. It’s not CGI."

Stan added, "Marvel really wanted this to have its own - there were many things in the movie that were actually done practically, and I think that does go a long way, because people are just smart. I think audiences just, they know."

Check out these new Empire Magazine covers for Thunderbolts* in the Instagram posts below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.