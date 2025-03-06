THUNDERBOLTS* Empire Magazine Covers Assemble The MCU's Newest Superhero Team

THUNDERBOLTS* Empire Magazine Covers Assemble The MCU's Newest Superhero Team

Two new Empire Magazine covers featuring the cast of Thunderbolts* have been revealed putting the spotlight on Yelena Belova, Bucky, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, U.S. Agent, and...Bob. Check them out!

By JoshWilding - Mar 06, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters less than two months from now and Empire Magazine has shared two new covers assembling the members of Marvel Studios' newest superhero team. 

The first is a pretty standard promotional shot of the Thunderbolts which, despite her absence from the trailers, puts Taskmaster front and centre. The Sentry is in "Bob" mode here, presumably meaning his superhero costume will remain under wraps despite that recent leak

Empire's subscriber-only cover pays homage to comic book corner boxes and was illustrated by Marvel Comics artist Mark Brooks. 

We'd imagine new stills and interviews are incoming, while a trailer is likely also on the way. Marvel Studios has pulled out all the stops to build awareness for Thunderbolts*, including a splashy Super Bowl TV spot. Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will surely be next to get their own Empire covers.

Back to Thunderbolts* and early buzz for the movie is extremely positive. Indeed, Marvel Studios is thought to be so confident in its vision of these heroes that public test screenings haven't taken place. 

Sebastian Stan recently described Thunderbolts* as "its own thing" and said, "I don’t feel you can compare it to any previous Marvel movie, and that’s because of the group of characters in this film and these actors. I couldn’t have had a better time than I did with David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus."

"I mean, every single one of these people are funny, they’re generous, and so I think a lot of that chemistry did make it into the movie, and I’m excited for people to see that. It’s a little bit like The Breakfast Club," he continued. "It has its own vibe, and it’s funny, and it’s real, and we did actual real stunts, like when you’re watching a truck blow up, it’s a truck blown up. It’s not CGI."

Stan added, "Marvel really wanted this to have its own - there were many things in the movie that were actually done practically, and I think that does go a long way, because people are just smart. I think audiences just, they know."

Check out these new Empire Magazine covers for Thunderbolts* in the Instagram posts below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Merchandise Revealing First Look At Lewis Pullman's Sentry In Full Costume Has Leaked Online
THUNDERBOLTS* Merchandise Revealing First Look At Lewis Pullman's Sentry In Full Costume Has Leaked Online
THUNDERBOLTS* Director Explains Why TOY STORY 3 Ended Up Being A Key Source Of Inspiration
THUNDERBOLTS* Director Explains Why TOY STORY 3 Ended Up Being A Key Source Of Inspiration

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/6/2025, 11:31 AM
At least the artist avoided the overused "floating heads" trope.
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/6/2025, 11:36 AM
I like taskmaster mask in comics not movie should have kept skull like look

https://youtube.com/shorts/CMLLfpqaKOc?si=Cp3LZAM8uxoKHDCv
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/6/2025, 11:37 AM
Love the
User Comment Image
Like if you're old AF and remember pulling out new issues from the spinner rack with this price tag.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/6/2025, 11:46 AM
@GeneralZod - guilty
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/6/2025, 12:08 PM
@GeneralZod - Hell yeah. Making sure you picked on further back so the binder wasn't bent from the rack.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 3/6/2025, 11:37 AM
So looking forward to this movie. Something different.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/6/2025, 11:40 AM
Is Olga Kurylenko even playing Taskmaster in this movie? If the mask never comes off, and especially if she dies in the 1st Act, can just use stunt doubles.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/6/2025, 11:43 AM
Help make movies better.

Boycott the MCU, Star Wars, and all other Disney, and slop from other studios.

You helped make Solo, The Marvels, and Craptain UnAmerican flop.

Now let's all unite and make Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four flop too.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 3/6/2025, 12:02 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - and then what
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/6/2025, 12:09 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Or, I could watch what I want and think I'll like.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/6/2025, 12:17 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - no
marvel72
marvel72 - 3/6/2025, 11:43 AM
I want Sentry to kill all of them apart from The Winter Soldier.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/6/2025, 11:43 AM
Yeah im looking forward to this. I think it will be good
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/6/2025, 11:44 AM
@NonPlayerC -

I don't.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2025, 11:44 AM
Cool covers!!.

I hope this turns out well since I think it looks good honestly…

Idk how well it will do at the box office though since this summer is gonna be overcrowded it seems again but we’ll see.

User Comment Image

I just hope Taskmaster doesn’t die because there’s potential with the character imo (especially in regards to her interaction with Bucky).
Polaris
Polaris - 3/6/2025, 11:45 AM
Funny how they never show Taskmaster's face.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/6/2025, 11:47 AM
@Polaris - as it should be
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/6/2025, 11:48 AM
@Polaris - They are using a female body double this time, It'd be a neat twist to have her remove the mask only to reveal it's actually bloke underneath this time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2025, 11:52 AM
@Polaris - that is weird…

Maybe Olga just did the voice since I know she does alot of international projects aswell?.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/6/2025, 12:08 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That would make sense, but they could have taken some pics at least lol. It seems to me she doesn't have a lot to do in the movie.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/6/2025, 12:08 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Plot twist: it was Zemo all along.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2025, 12:14 PM
@Polaris - true

I hope she doesn’t die personally but so far , it does seem like either way she might not have much to do in it which is unfortunate.
Polaris
Polaris - 3/6/2025, 12:26 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I don't really care one way or the other, but IF someone has to die I'd rather it be her. That said, I was hoping she'd be more interesting in this movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2025, 12:48 PM
@Polaris - I hope she is

She was fine in BW but pretty much just a brainwashed killing machine until the end hence why I felt her interactions with the likes of Bucky could be good considering he also used to be a brainwashed killing machine but is now ahead of that so he could help her along her journey of finding herself again.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 3/6/2025, 12:10 PM
Im not sure how this will do. They used mostly practical so I think this one has a good chance to make a profit. I just wished they mixed in a couple of more recognizable characters and Zemo.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 3/6/2025, 12:14 PM
This movie simply looks cool. For whatever reason it gives me OG Ultimate Marvel vibes. It also looks like a "real" film unlike a lot of MCU flicks.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 3/6/2025, 12:24 PM
I'm assuming Taskmaster is getting offed in the first act a-la Slipknot from Suicide Squad?
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/6/2025, 12:50 PM
thinks this one could be pretty damn cool and i look forward to it... at least it cant be as obvious and bad as Cap BNW... can it? right?
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 3/6/2025, 12:51 PM
Did Marvel Studios stop doing photoshoots for Entertainment Weekly? Cos I didn't see one for CA BNW

I want draw Rulk but can't get full movie realistic promo pic like this one


User Comment Image

